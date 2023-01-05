U.S. markets close in 5 minutes

Ethiopia Construction Industry Report 2022: The 10-Year Development Plan Includes Infrastructure Development and the Objective of Public-private Partnerships

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Construction Industry in Ethiopia 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The construction market in Ethiopia is projected to grow at an annual average growth rate of more than 8% to 2026. The country's 10-year development plan includes infrastructure development and the objective of public-private partnerships.

This report focuses on Ethiopia's construction industry and infrastructure development and includes transport infrastructure, road construction, energy projects, real estate and industrial parks. It includes country information, major projects and developments.

There are profiles of 23 companies including international players such as China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation and China Railway and local companies such as Midroc, Afro-Tsion, Sunshine and Sur Construction.

Ethiopia's construction industry and infrastructure development includes transport infrastructure, road construction, railway and energy projects, real estate and industrial parks. Small and medium construction companies operate in the informal market and local and foreign companies operate in the formal market. The involvement of foreign companies is dominated by Chinese companies which are undertaking large projects.

Growth Drivers

Growth in construction is driven by the development plan which prioritises infrastructure development including roads, railway, irrigation systems, housing and industrial parks.

There is relatively high foreign direct investment, particularly from China, India and Turkey, and the government is privatising some state assets and looking at public-private partnerships. Population growth and urbanisation have created a need for improved infrastructure systems, housing and retail and commercial facilities.

Security Threats

The ongoing war in the Tigray region has affected construction projects in the area and resulted in the destruction of infrastructure and thousands of people being displaced. Another prolonged conflict between government forces and rebel groups in different parts of Oromia has been going on since 2018.

Turkish construction company Yapi Merkezi has been building railway tracks in the Tigray region for about 10 years, including a line linking various inland ports with Djibouti. The project has been halted indefinitely due to security concerns.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. COUNTRY INFORMATION

3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
3.1. Industry Value Chain
3.2. Geographic Position
3.3. Size of the Industry
3.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points

4. LOCAL
4.1. State of the Industry
4.2. Key Trends
4.3. Trade
4.4. Corporate Actions
4.5. Regulations
4.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

5. AFRICA

6. INTERNATIONAL

7. INFLUENCING FACTORS
7.1. Security Threats
7.2. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)
7.3. Urbanisation
7.4. COVID-19
7.5. Economic Environment
7.6. Public Private Partnerships (PPPs)
7.7. Corruption
7.8. Health and Safety
7.9. Labour
7.10. Environmental Issues
7.11. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
7.12. Government Support
7.13. Input Costs

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
8.1. Competition
8.2. Barriers to Entry

9. SWOT ANALYSIS

10. OUTLOOK

11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

12. REFERENCES
12.1. Publications
12.2. Websites

Companies Mentioned

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o64q0q

