Ethisphere Names FedEx as One of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies®

FedEx Corporation
·4 min read

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX), one of the world's largest express transportation companies, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies.

FedEx is being recognized for the first time and is the only honoree in the Transportation/Trucking/Railroad industry category in 2023. This year, a total of 135 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 46 industries.

"This is a great honor for FedEx, and we are pleased to be among this select group of companies with exceptional compliance programs and commitments to advancing business integrity," said Justin Ross, Chief Compliance Officer of FedEx Corporation. "Our FedEx team members around the globe have done an incredible job building and maintaining FedEx's strong culture of compliance and ethics, and we are truly appreciative of this esteemed - and hard-earned - recognition."

"Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance," said Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to FedEx for earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."

Ethics & Performance
Ethisphere's 2023 Ethics Index, the collection of publicly traded companies recognized as recipients of this year's World's Most Ethical Companies designation, outperformed a comparable index of large-cap companies by 13.6 percentage points over a five-year period.

Methodology & Scoring Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

Honorees
To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About FedEx Corp.
FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $94 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 550,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

About Ethisphere
Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset focused on ethical culture and featuring the responses of 2+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 200+ data points highlighting the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

Media Contacts
FedEx Media Contact:
MediaRelations@FedEx.com

Ethisphere Media Contact
Anne Walker
VP, Media and Communications
Anne.Walker@Ethisphere.co

FedEx Corporation, Friday, March 17, 2023, Press release picture
FedEx Corporation, Friday, March 17, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744378/Ethisphere-Names-FedEx-as-One-of-the-2023-Worlds-Most-Ethical-Companies

