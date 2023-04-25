Ethnic Food Market is estimated to be US$ 106.5 billion by 2032 - BY PMI

PMI

Ethnic Food Market, By Type (Italian, Mexican, Japanese, Chinese, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Grocery Stores, Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

Covina, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food coming from other cultural and heritage is defined as Ethnic Food which reflects particular regions ethnicities, diverse traditions, and different food culture. Ethnic Food meets nutritional requirement and important to boost immunity, while local foods and ethnic foods are essential to bind cultures and identities with influencing economies and environments.

Growing migration of people has become the key factor in target market growth. Migrating has given rise in demand for their regional food. As ethnic food improves human health it has been growing in demand by consumers which in turn, has driven the target market growth. Further, growing demand for experiencing ethnic foods and disposable income is expected to fruitful the demand for Ethnic Food Market growth.

The report “Ethnic Food Market, By Type (Italian, Mexican, Japanese, Chinese, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Grocery Stores, Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”





Analyst View:

New product launch and social advertising attract more consumers to try out ethnic foods. Growing economic status and rising travel & tourism activities has further, enhanced the target market growth. Growing health awareness, demand for high nutritional foods with ethnic and traditional food products and growing trend to explore new cuisines is expected to fuel the demand for Ethnic Food market growth over the forecast period. Expansion of research and development activities in ethnic food is highly recommended to aware people about their special cuisines and to experience them.

Story continues

Request Free Sample Copy:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/5080

Key Highlights



In July 2019, Conagra Brands launched new robust pipeline of food with new innovation. New launched food range includes, Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP Trail Mixes, Bertolli Modern Italian Pasta Skillets, Banquet Mega Sandwiches, Egg Beaters Whole Eggs, Birds Eye, Marie Callender’s , Healthy Choice, P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Ramen (delivers Asian cuisine at house), Slim Jim Giant Multipack, Reddi-wip Barista Series, Snack Pack Dragon Treasure Pudding and DAVID Energy-Packed Mix.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Ethnic Food Market, By Type (Italian, Mexican, Japanese, Chinese, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Grocery Stores, Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Ethnic Food Market accounted for US$ 42.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 106.5 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.0%. The Ethnic Food Market is segmented based on Type, Distribution Channel and Region.

Based on Type, Ethnic Food Market is segmented into Italian, Mexican, Japanese, Chinese and Others.

Based on Distribution Channel, Ethnic Food Market is segmented into Online, Grocery Stores, Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets.

By Region, the Ethnic Food Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Request PDF:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/5080

Scope of the Report:

Ethnic Food Market, By Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Italian Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Mexican Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Japanese Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Chinese Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Ethnic Food Market, By Distribution Channel, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Online Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Grocery Stores Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Convenience Stores Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Hypermarkets Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Supermarkets Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



Request Customization:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/5080

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent players operating in the Ethnic Food Market includes, General Mills Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Nestle, Associated British Foods PLC, The Spice Tailor, ARYZTA AG, Asli Fine Foods, Paulig Group, McCormick & Company Inc., and others.

Other Related Reports:

Digestive Health Product Market - By Ingredients (Multivitamins, Probiotics, Supplements, Digestive Enzymes, Prebiotics, and Others), By Product (Dairy, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Cereals, Bakery Products, and Others), By Application (Constipation, Vomiting, Diarrhea, Acid Reflux, Bloating, Bleeding, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Hospital, Supermarkets, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

Pink Himalayan Salt Market - By Type (Iodized and Non-Iodized ), By Application (Food & Beverages, Salt Lamps, Bath Salts, Gourmet Salts and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030

CONTACT: Shweta R Prophecy Market Insights U.S.: +1 860 531 2574 APAC: +917775049802 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com Web: www.prophecymarketinsights.com



