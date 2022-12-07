Ethnic foods market size is estimated to grow by USD 22.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, Market is driven by the increasing popularity of Italian cuisine - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ethnic foods market size is estimated to grow by USD 22.02 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 10.15% according to Technavio. The increasing popularity of Italian cuisine is notably driving the ethnic foods market growth, however, the factors such as fluctuating prices of raw materials may impede the market growth.
Read the 136-page report with TOC on "Ethnic foods market analysis report by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". https://www.technavio.com/report/ethnic-foods-market-industry-analysis
Ethnic foods market: Major Trend
The introduction of innovative and sustainable packaging by leading vendors is one of the major trends influencing the ethnic foods market growth.
To achieve a competitive edge in the market, vendors in the market are focusing on innovation in terms of packaging. This is done to enhance the shelf life and the durability of products, apart from attracting customers.
Some vendors have started to adopt sustainable packaging solutions such as recyclable ethnic foods packaging, biodegradable ethnic foods packaging, and eco-friendly packaging. For example, General Mills, one of the major vendors operating in the market, offers products in recycled and recyclable plastic materials.
Similarly, many vendors in the market are offering sustainable packaging for their ethnic foods. This trend is expected to support the growth of the global ethnic foods market during the forecast period.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can
impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
Ethnic foods market: Key Vendors
AJINOMOTO FOODS NORTH AMERICA INC.
Aryzta AG
Asli Fine Foods
Associated British Foods Plc
B and G Foods Inc.
Beyond Meat Inc.
Conagra Brands Inc.
General Mills Inc.
McCormick and Co. Inc.
Mizkan Holdings Co. Ltd.
Nestle SA
Orkla ASA
Pataks
Paulig
Surya Foods Online
Ethnic foods Market: Segmentation Analysis
Ethnic Foods Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026
Online - size and forecast 2021-2026
Ethnic Foods Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
For more insights on the segments, request a sample now!
The information services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why buy?
Add credibility to strategies
Analyze competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the Report
What are the key data covered in this ethnic foods market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will drive ethnic foods market growth during the next five years
Precise estimation of the ethnic foods market size and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the ethnic foods industry
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ethnic foods market vendors
Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to
download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month
Related Reports:
The fresh food market size is expected to increase by 420.04 million tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.04%. The growing adoption of healthy food habits is notably driving the fresh food market growth, although factors such as harmful practices of over-fertilization may impede the market growth.
The vegan food market size is expected to increase to USD 21.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.25%. The growing number of vegan consumers is notably driving the vegan food market growth, although factors such as lack of product standardization guidelines may impede the market growth.
Ethnic Foods Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
136
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.15%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 22.02 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
8.78
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 40%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
AJINOMOTO FOODS NORTH AMERICA INC., Aryzta AG, Asli Fine Foods, Associated British Foods Plc, B and G Foods Inc., Beyond Meat Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., McCormick and Co. Inc., Mizkan Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Orkla ASA, Pataks, Paulig, Surya Foods Online, Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd., The Giggly Pig Co., The Spice Tailor Ltd., TRS Group UK Ltd., and YUM Brands Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 AJINOMOTO FOODS NORTH AMERICA INC.
10.4 Aryzta AG
10.5 Asli Fine Foods
10.6 Associated British Foods Plc
10.7 Conagra Brands Inc.
10.8 General Mills Inc.
10.9 McCormick and Co. Inc.
10.10 Orkla ASA
10.11 Paulig
10.12 The Spice Tailor Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ethnic-foods-market-size-is-estimated-to-grow-by-usd-22-02-billion-from-2021-to-2026--market-is-driven-by-the-increasing-popularity-of-italian-cuisine---technavio-301695872.html
SOURCE Technavio