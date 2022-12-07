Ethnic foods market size is estimated to grow by USD 22.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, Market is driven by the increasing popularity of Italian cuisine - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ethnic foods market size is estimated to grow by USD 22.02 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 10.15% according to Technavio. The increasing popularity of Italian cuisine is notably driving the ethnic foods market growth, however, the factors such as fluctuating prices of raw materials may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ethnic Foods Market 2022-2026

Read the 136-page report with TOC on "Ethnic foods market analysis report by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". https://www.technavio.com/report/ethnic-foods-market-industry-analysis

Ethnic foods market: Major Trend

The introduction of innovative and sustainable packaging by leading vendors is one of the major trends influencing the ethnic foods market growth.

To achieve a competitive edge in the market, vendors in the market are focusing on innovation in terms of packaging. This is done to enhance the shelf life and the durability of products, apart from attracting customers.

Some vendors have started to adopt sustainable packaging solutions such as recyclable ethnic foods packaging, biodegradable ethnic foods packaging, and eco-friendly packaging. For example, General Mills, one of the major vendors operating in the market, offers products in recycled and recyclable plastic materials.

Similarly, many vendors in the market are offering sustainable packaging for their ethnic foods. This trend is expected to support the growth of the global ethnic foods market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can

Ethnic foods market: Key Vendors

AJINOMOTO FOODS NORTH AMERICA INC.

Aryzta AG

Asli Fine Foods

Associated British Foods Plc

B and G Foods Inc.

Beyond Meat Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc.

General Mills Inc.

McCormick and Co. Inc.

Mizkan Holdings Co. Ltd.

Nestle SA

Orkla ASA

Pataks

Paulig

Surya Foods Online

Ethnic foods Market: Segmentation Analysis

Ethnic Foods Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

Ethnic Foods Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

The information services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this ethnic foods market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive ethnic foods market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the ethnic foods market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ethnic foods industry

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ethnic foods market vendors

Ethnic Foods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 136 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 22.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.78 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AJINOMOTO FOODS NORTH AMERICA INC., Aryzta AG, Asli Fine Foods, Associated British Foods Plc, B and G Foods Inc., Beyond Meat Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., McCormick and Co. Inc., Mizkan Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Orkla ASA, Pataks, Paulig, Surya Foods Online, Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd., The Giggly Pig Co., The Spice Tailor Ltd., TRS Group UK Ltd., and YUM Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

