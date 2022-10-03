Ethnic Foods Market Size to Grow by USD 22.02 billion, Offline to be Largest Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Ethnic Foods Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 8.78% in 2022 and a CAGR of 10.15% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ethnic Foods Market 2022-2026

Key Segment Analysis

By distribution channel, the offline segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. With the rise in disposable incomes rise and rapid urbanization, consumers are shifting from small convenience stores to supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the ethnic foods market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 40% of the global market growth. China and Japan are the two major countries in the ethnic foods market in APAC. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the expansion of food retail businesses in emerging economies.

Vendor Insights

The ethnic foods market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AJINOMOTO FOODS NORTH AMERICA INC.

Aryzta AG

Asli Fine Foods

Associated British Foods Plc

B and G Foods Inc.

Beyond Meat Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc.

General Mills Inc.

McCormick and Co. Inc.

Mizkan Holdings Co. Ltd.

Nestle SA

Orkla ASA

Pataks

Paulig

Surya Foods Online

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd.

The Giggly Pig Co.

The Spice Tailor Ltd.

TRS Group UK Ltd.

YUM Brands Inc.

Key Market Drivers and Challenges

The increasing popularity of Italian cuisine is driving the ethnic foods market growth. The popularity of Italian dishes such as pasta and pizza is increasing among consumers. Moreover, some consumers make these dishes at home, which is increasing the sales of Italian sauces. These factors, in turn, will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The fluctuating price of raw materials is challenging the ethnic foods market growth. Some of these raw materials include spices, herbs, olive oil, and other ingredients. The average global price of garlic increased in 2020 when compared to 2019. Similarly, the price of olive oil rose by 67.3% in 2021 when compared to 2020. Thus, fluctuating prices of raw materials are expected to influence the growth of the global ethnic foods market negatively during the forecast period.

Ethnic Foods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 22.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.78 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AJINOMOTO FOODS NORTH AMERICA INC., Aryzta AG, Asli Fine Foods, Associated British Foods Plc, B and G Foods Inc., Beyond Meat Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., McCormick and Co. Inc., Mizkan Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Orkla ASA, Pataks, Paulig, Surya Foods Online, Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd., The Giggly Pig Co., The Spice Tailor Ltd., TRS Group UK Ltd., and YUM Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

