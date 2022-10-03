U.S. markets open in 5 hours 47 minutes

Ethnic Foods Market Size to Grow by USD 22.02 billion, Offline to be Largest Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segment - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Ethnic Foods Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 8.78% in 2022 and a CAGR of 10.15% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ethnic Foods Market 2022-2026

Key Segment Analysis

By distribution channel, the offline segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. With the rise in disposable incomes rise and rapid urbanization, consumers are shifting from small convenience stores to supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the ethnic foods market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 40% of the global market growth. China and Japan are the two major countries in the ethnic foods market in APAC. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the expansion of food retail businesses in emerging economies.

Vendor Insights

The ethnic foods market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • AJINOMOTO FOODS NORTH AMERICA INC.

  • Aryzta AG

  • Asli Fine Foods

  • Associated British Foods Plc

  • B and G Foods Inc.

  • Beyond Meat Inc.

  • Conagra Brands Inc.

  • General Mills Inc.

  • McCormick and Co. Inc.

  • Mizkan Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • Nestle SA

  • Orkla ASA

  • Pataks

  • Paulig

  • Surya Foods Online

  • Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd.

  • The Giggly Pig Co.

  • The Spice Tailor Ltd.

  • TRS Group UK Ltd.

  • YUM Brands Inc.

Key Market Drivers and Challenges

The increasing popularity of Italian cuisine is driving the ethnic foods market growth. The popularity of Italian dishes such as pasta and pizza is increasing among consumers. Moreover, some consumers make these dishes at home, which is increasing the sales of Italian sauces. These factors, in turn, will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The fluctuating price of raw materials is challenging the ethnic foods market growth. Some of these raw materials include spices, herbs, olive oil, and other ingredients. The average global price of garlic increased in 2020 when compared to 2019. Similarly, the price of olive oil rose by 67.3% in 2021 when compared to 2020. Thus, fluctuating prices of raw materials are expected to influence the growth of the global ethnic foods market negatively during the forecast period.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Technavio can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Related Reports

Emergency Food Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The emergency food market share is expected to increase by USD 2.88 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Hispanic Foods Market Growth By Type and Geography - Forecast & Analysis - 2022-2026: The Hispanic foods market share is expected to increase by USD 518.91 million from 2021 to 2026.

Ethnic Foods Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 22.02 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.78

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AJINOMOTO FOODS NORTH AMERICA INC., Aryzta AG, Asli Fine Foods, Associated British Foods Plc, B and G Foods Inc., Beyond Meat Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., McCormick and Co. Inc., Mizkan Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Orkla ASA, Pataks, Paulig, Surya Foods Online, Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd., The Giggly Pig Co., The Spice Tailor Ltd., TRS Group UK Ltd., and YUM Brands Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AJINOMOTO FOODS NORTH AMERICA INC.

  • 10.4 Aryzta AG

  • 10.5 Asli Fine Foods

  • 10.6 Associated British Foods Plc

  • 10.7 Conagra Brands Inc.

  • 10.8 General Mills Inc. 

  • 10.9 McCormick and Co. Inc.

  • 10.10 Orkla ASA

  • 10.11 Paulig

  • 10.12 The Spice Tailor Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

