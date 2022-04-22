U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,317.65
    -76.01 (-1.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,215.42
    -577.34 (-1.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,957.19
    -217.46 (-1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.28
    -34.18 (-1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.23
    -1.56 (-1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.90
    -10.30 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.31 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0783
    -0.0057 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    -0.0110 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2838
    -0.0196 (-1.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8800
    +0.5240 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,468.17
    -2,459.63 (-5.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.11
    -22.46 (-2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -106.27 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

ethOs Announces Launch of ESG Consulting Services

·3 min read

Holmes Murphy subsidiary looks to position, support, and align clients with Environmental, Social, and Governance standards and regulations

WAUKEE, Iowa, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ethOs, a member of the Holmes Murphy brand family, announced the launch of a new, important, and timely offering called ESG Consulting Services.

For many companies, the term ESG may be relatively new but growing in popularity with organizational leadership teams. ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance, and investors are increasingly applying these non-financial factors as part of their analysis process to identify material risk and growth opportunities.

"Ready or not, the ESG era is already upon us and growing in emphasis, and ethOs understands the importance of helping companies prepare for changes," said Ali Payne, President of ethOs. "In fact, 2020 and 2021 were historic years for global regulation related to sustainability disclosure. In the U.S., the Securities and Exchange Commission is placing a large emphasis on climate change, human capital, board diversity, cybersecurity risk, and ESG funds as key issues for policies and rulemaking. And, as we all know, the global pandemic has brought to light the importance of the WHOLE employee, their experience with a company, and their overall wellbeing. Companies are going to need to address each area of ESG sooner rather than later to support their internal employees, as well as to be competitive, and we're excited to say we have the experts on hand to help."

ESG covers everything from a company's energy use; water usage; waste; and pollution to its labor; diversity, equity, and inclusion policies; employee health, safety, and wellbeing; pay equity; data integrity and cyber security; and internal controls and audits, just to name a few areas. As part of its ESG Consulting Services, the ethOs team can help companies learn how to leverage ESG as part of their purpose, people, culture, brand, and overall value proposition while also ensuring they're properly positioned to be competitive.

"While ESG is still evolving and quite dynamic, the good news is that many companies are already excelling with certain components of ESG. They may simply just not know it," said Payne. "Through a 7- step process, our goal will be to highlight those, help companies expand upon them, identify any new opportunities or challenges to address, and assist them with the development of an enterprise strategy that aligns with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs)."

EthOs has a team of experts with more than 30 years of ESG experience who can consult with companies, position them to be ready and aligned with future ESG regulations, and highlight their ESG efforts to support the organizations, stakeholders, suppliers, communities, and the investors they work with.

To learn more about ethOs' ESG Consulting Services, please visit: https://www.yourethos.com/environmental-social-and-governance-consulting-services/.

About ethOs

EthOs works with organizations to enhance the employee experience by empowering their employees to bring their best self to work every day and fully engage in the organization's purpose. Our approach is to bring together all areas of wellbeing to look at the whole employee and how we can impact their wellbeing. Culture is strongly tied to organizational wellbeing and employee engagement—our opportunity lies in building a culture that supports the behaviors which will lead to a healthy and engaged workforce. For more information, visit us on Facebook and LinkedIn at @yourethos or Twitter at @ethosengagement

Contact: Adam Scheurenbrand
(515) 205-4080
ascheurenbrand@ls2group.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ethos-announces-launch-of-esg-consulting-services-301531104.html

SOURCE ethOs

Recommended Stories

  • Meet the Woman Introducing Black-Owned Businesses to the Employee Retention Tax Credit Program

    Uncle Sam cuts a check for small businesses! Debra Thomas can help your business claim tax credits through the Employee Retention Tax Credit Program (ERTC).

  • China is trying to change its problematic retirement age

    China has some of the youngest retirement ages in the world, which is becoming a major problem for a country that is steadily aging. The official retirement age for men is 60. Women in managerial positions have a retirement age of 55, while blue-collar female workers can retire at 50.

  • Wolfgang Puck: Why restaurant workers don't want to come back

    When the pandemic drove widespread restaurant closures and millions of employees lost their careers or took up other work, many found that they didn't want to return, celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck said.

  • Meta’s Sheryl Sandberg reportedly sought to quash article about Activision CEO

    Sheryl Sandberg allegedly worked with a team of Facebook and Activision employees to block a U.K. newspaper from publishing a negative article about then-boyfriend Bobby Kotick.

  • Kimberly-Clark tops estimates, raises sales outlook despite inflation

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Kimberly-Clark.

  • Why many employers have ditched 4-year degree requirements

    In recent years, major employers, including Accenture, AT&T, Dell, Google, Hilton Hotels, Ernst & Young, Oracle, IBM and Intel hired more workers, like Williams, without four-year college degrees, according to a new report.

  • Gap stock plummets after retailer slashes sales guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Akiko Fujita discuss why Gap stock is nosediving.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett assumed control of the company back in May of 1965, that position would be worth more than $27.5 million today. The investment conglomerate now has a market capitalization of roughly $771 billion and stands as the one of the world's largest companies, and The Oracle of Omaha's ability to identify promising businesses worth holding long term has played a big role in getting there. While Berkshire's massive market cap suggests its most explosive days of growth are likely in the past, an incredible performance and top-tier management and analyst teams suggest it can still pay to look to the company for investing inspiration.

  • China’s Oil Demand Is Tumbling the Most Since Wuhan Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China is heading for the largest oil demand shock since the early days of the pandemic as the nation’s efforts to tame a rapidly spreading virus hobbles vast swathes of the economy.Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukr

  • Netflix Is Getting Into Advertising. Here Are 2 Other Stocks That Will Benefit

    Huge news came out this week when Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) management announced on the first-quarter earnings call that the company plans to launch an advertising-supported tier for its subscription streaming service. There were scant details about what the price point would be, how it would work, or the real reasons why Netflix is deciding to embrace ads now. Netflix's announcement also suggests a boost is coming to the connected-TV (CTV) advertising industry.

  • Boeing's Janene Collins tackles supplier challenges to head off disruptions

    Now she leads one for Boeing, composed of a network of more than 3,000 suppliers that make 560 million parts a year, valued at $19 billion. In the early days of the pandemic, Collins’ team revamped the way it works with the full spectrum of suppliers to get ahead of potential material shortages that could disrupt post-pandemic production. The Business Journal talked to Collins about Boeing’s project to map all the parts of its supply chain, how she got to Boeing, and how the pandemic changed what she did in her free time.

  • Top REITs for May 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • 'The greatest risk to Starbucks at this point,' according to BTIG’s Peter Saleh

    Starbucks (SBUX) has more to lose from giving up market share than intensifying unionization fight, according to BTIG Managing Director Peter Saleh.

  • Elon Musk’s Boring Company raises $675 million, Obamas to leave Spotify, Amazon debuts new service

    Notable business headlines include Elon Musk’s The Boring Company raising $675 million for its tunnel-making venture, the Obama’s looking to end their exclusive podcast deal with Spotify, and Amazon debuting its new ‘Buy with Prime’ service for third-party sellers.

  • Lithium price skyrockets as electric vehicle demand takes off

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the rise in price for lithium as demand for electric vehicles increases.

  • Where Retirees Rely Most (and Least) on Social Security – 2022 Edition

    Retirement can often be daunting because it means a shift from traditional income to a reliance on savings, investments and government programs such as Social Security. However, for most Americans, the government safety net is not enough to live on. … Continue reading → The post Where Retirees Rely Most (and Least) on Social Security – 2022 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boeing 787 Deliveries To Resume In 2H22: Reuters

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has informed key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries will begin in the second half of 2022, Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the matter. Boeing's large 787 inventory, accumulated since deliveries were halted nearly a year ago due to structural issues, has locked up desperately needed cash and reduced airline capacity. The report cited two people familiar with the matter that Boeing has told airlines that deliveries would resume duri

  • Millennials are already thinking of retirement — but are they thinking about the right things?

    The biggest group in the United States is now millennials, those born between 1981 and 1996. Naturally, this has attracted the attention of investment firms, who want to market to, and manage the assets of, this vast group. After all—and it seems hard to believe, but ​m​illennials could begin retiring in the early 2040s, just two decades from now.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Buying in April

    Because it takes care of the technology, customers can have top-notch website speed. Additionally, Cloudflare provides cybersecurity for the customers on its servers. Currently, Cloudflare has data centers in more than 250 cities globally, each of which stores code for customers on its cloud website hosting service.

  • Tennessee Court of Appeals Orders Recusal of Trial Court Judge and Vacates Default Judgment on Liability Against Endo

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that the Tennessee Court of Appeals has reversed a trial court judge's order denying a motion for recusal by Endo's wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (collectively, Endo or the Company) in Clay County et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al., (formerly known as Dunaway, et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al.), pending in the Circuit Court for Cumberland County, Tennessee, and remanded the case for