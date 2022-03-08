Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA Announces Deal in Turkey with Uğur Tekstil, one of the Leading Manufacturers of Ready-made Garments Out of Woven Fabrics in Turkey

Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to Uğur Tekstil to achieve their goal of expanding their production plant and modernizing their existing facilities.

SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA , announced a new long-term financing partnership with Uğur Tekstil, a company founded in 1995 that produces for chain stores, department stores, catalogues and well-known European clothing brands.

Carlos Santos, President, and CEO of Ethos, stated,

"We are thrilled to announce our very important deal with Uğur Tekstil, one of the top manufacturers of ready-made garments in Turkey. With a long established successful track record and as one of the most respected companies in the clothing sector, we are proud to welcome Uğur Tekstil to Ethos. We were very impressed with Founder, Mr Hayri Ugur, his passion, drive and ambition having created a company that today has nearly 500 full time and over 6,500 sub-contracted employees, producing one million garments per month starting out with only two employees back in 1995! Uğur Tekstil have demonstrated to the European market that their very short production and delivery lead times puts them ahead of their main competitors. Ethos' investment will support the purchase of new equipment, develop existing and new manufacturing sites to deliver a minimum expected growth rate of 15% per year over the next five years. The investment will generate new job and career opportunities for local people and impact positively on the communities directly served. We continue our growth in Turkey and the region, where we receive new business opportunities steadily every week."

Hayri Ugur, Founder, CEO, Uğur Tekstil, said,

"We are elated to have met and successfully completed a long term financing facility with Ethos Asset Management Inc. This facility will enable us to expand and modernize our current production capabilities to better serve our worldwide customer base more efficiently, thus provide more business and jobs to the communities we serve. We extend our sincere appreciation and thanks to Mr. Carlos Santos and his great team at Ethos for the opportunity."

About Ethos Asset Management:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with a global reach in resource mobilization and project financing.

For more information, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com/ .

About Uğur Tekstil:

Founded back in 1995 with only two employees, Ugur Tekstil today employs nearly 7000 people either directly or through subcontracted firms. With two major company owned production hubs and countless subcontractor facilities, it is one of the major independent exporters worldwide of ready to wear garments from Turkey.

For more information, please visit https://www.ugurtekstil.com.tr

