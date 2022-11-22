U.S. markets closed

Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA, Announces Deal with Brazilian Supermarket Chain, REBOUCAS SUPERMERCADO LTDA., to Deliver a Bold Expansion Project of the Group

·3 min read

Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to Reboucas Supermercado for the expansion of operations through the coverage of the entire production chain of wholesale, retail and distribution.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with Reboucas Supermercado, Rio Grande do Norte State, Brazil. Ethos has committed to providing significant capital infusion that will continue for several years.

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management Inc, stated,

"We are delighted to be partnering with such a dynamic retail and wholesale corporation serving the city of Mossoró (Rio Grande do Norte State). Reboucas focuses on quality service, well-defined processes and product variety, the Rebouças network aims at new markets through a bold expansion plan that involves the creation of logistics branches, a Distribution Center, new stores aimed at a more select public and a shopping center in the city of Assú/RN. The history of the Rebouças journey is impressive beginning in 1992 with the inauguration of the first business by the founder Mr. José Júnior Maia Rebouça with a small structure store started with his own capital and the beginning of a history of entrepreneurship conquered through much sweat and dedication. We were so inspired by the brilliant Mr. José Rebouça, that we decided to invest in the expansion project and programme without reservation. Ethos is pleased to continue with our investment drive in Brazil."

Mr. José Júnior Maia Rebouça, Founder, CEO, Reboucas Supermercado Ltda, stated,

"On behalf of all those responsible for Rebouças Supermercados, we are very pleased to begin our partnership with Ethos Asset, a company we greatly admire for its professionalism in conducting all the stages of our process, so that we were able to make our market expansion project possible in a considerably short time. We are sure that this is the beginning of a long-term relationship between Mr. Carlos Santos and our company, which for over 20 years has been delivering results through dedication, social and environmental responsibility, and excellence to our clients."

Mayra Fonseca Couto, Chief Operating Officer, Ethos, South America, stated,

"The New Rebolças Supermercados Project idealized and lead by Mr.José Junior Maia Rebolças will bring great economic and social benefits to the region, ensuring income and creating jobs. The Rebolças group is an example to be followed whose investments are not limited to the expansion of stores and new technologies to serve and attract more customers but are also focused on human resources and renewable energy. For Ethos it is a great satisfaction to have a long-term partner such as is committed to good practices in relation to the environment and society."

Alexandre Caldas, Ethos Associate, South America, stated,

"It is an honor to have Rebouças Supermercados as an Ethos partner. The way in which José Junior Maia Rebouças manages the core business of Rebouças Supermercados has had very positive impacts on the continuous generation of new jobs, exemplary sustainability policies and social improvement in the surroundings of its operating bases. This new Rebouças Supermercados Project will elevate the Northeast of Brazil to a higher level in the domestic scenario of the retail and logistics sectors."

About Ethos Asset Management Inc:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with global reach in resource mobilization and project financing.

For more information, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com.

About Reboucas Supermercado Ltda:

Rebouças Supermercados is a company with great potential in the North Rio Grande market. Aiming to always promote the best, Rebouças Supermercados establishes constant partnerships to provide excellent purchase conditions and a lower price to its consumers.

For more information, please visit https://www.reboucassupermercados.com.br

Mr. José Júnior Maia Rebouças, Founder, CEO, Reboucas Supermercado Ltda:

Email jjreboucas@reboucassupermercados.com.br

Ethos USA:

Ethos Asset Management INC:

Press Office 349299@email4pr.com

+18585354814

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ethos-asset-management-inc-usa-announces-deal-with-brazilian-supermarket-chain-reboucas-supermercado-ltda-to-deliver-a-bold-expansion-project-of-the-group-301685637.html

SOURCE Ethos Asset Management Inc

