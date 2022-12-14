ETHOSOURCE OFFICE FURNITURE ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS AMID EXTRAORDINARY COMPANY GROWTH IN 2022

MORGANTOWN, Pa., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethosource Office Furniture, based in Morgantown along with offices in Reading and King of Prussia PA, announces the promotion of several executive level staff members as the company celebrates their highest grossing year in sales to date.

In a year that was challenging for many businesses, Ethosource experienced nearly 40% growth due to their ability to navigate the challenges of the supply chain and provide solutions for clients that allowed them to meet timelines and occupancy needs.

A leader in the company's growth is Sarah McDaniel who has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer from her previous position as Vice President of Sales Management. In her new role, Sarah will be responsible for executing the company's business growth and team growth strategies. Sarah will lead the sales, sales operations, accounting, and administration teams. Since joining the company in 2008, Sarah has been an integral part of the company's growth and community involvement.

Kevin Gallen has been promoted to Vice President of Operations from his role as Operations Manager. In his new role, Kevin will be responsible for all warehouse and factory operations as well as purchasing and international supply chain logistics. In addition, he will be responsible for the operations of each of the three buildings that Ethosource inhabits in Morgantown, Reading and King of Prussia as well as the grounds for each facility. Kevin joined Ethosource in 2008.

As a valued member of the Ethosource team for the past four years, Emily Hracho has formally accepted the role of Lead Sales Associate. In this newly created role, Emily will be responsible for maintaining and distributing information and pricing of the company's new manufacturers, oversight of resource libraries, and providing new and ongoing training and support for the sales associate team. Emily will also support multiple account executives in the sales associate role and will be an instrumental resource for pricing analysis and researching product solutions.

"The promotions of these valued staff members are an important step in our continued growth as a company," said President and Owner of Ethosource John Gallen. "Each individual is an integral part of our team's success and I feel confident they will play important roles as our business continues to expand in the year ahead."

