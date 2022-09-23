U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

Ethyl Lactate Market worth $2.74 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethyl lactate Market is projected to reach USD 2.74 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.8 % from USD 1.88 billion in 2022, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. In the coming years, the demand for ethyl lactate will increase due to its non-toxic and non-carcinogenic qualities in the personal care, cosmetic, and food and beverage industries. Eco-friendly solvent ethanol lactate has potential applications in supercritical fluid technologies, including high-pressure chemical reactions, carbon dioxide co-solvent precipitation, and supercritical extraction procedures.

Owing to its biodegradable qualities, ethyl lactate is an environmentally safe product. Their use can be increased if they are substituted by synthetic organic solvents such as methylene chloride and chloroform. Additionally, the ongoing economic recovery and ethyl lactate's downstream uses are expanding the market for this chemical across a variety of industrial verticals.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=180141580

Browse in-depth TOC on “Ethyl lactate Market
254 - Tables
65 - Figures

List of Key Players in Ethyl Lactate Market:

  1. Corbion (Netherlands),

  2. Galactic (US),

  3. Vertec Biosolvents (US),

  4. Musashino Chemical Laboratory (Japan),

  5. Godavari Biorefineries (India), and

  6. Henan Kangyuan (China)

Ethyl Lactate Market Dynamics:

  1. Driver: Alternative to petroleum solvents

  2. Restraints: Harmful health impacts

  3. Opportunities: Rising demand in cosmetics and personal care industry

  4. Challenges: Volatility in raw material prices

Key Findings of the Study:

  1. Food grade was the largest grade for ethyl lactate market in 2021, in terms of value

  2. Solvents was the largest application for ethyl lactate market in 2021, in terms of value

  3. Asia Pacific was the largest market for ethyl lactate in 2021, in terms of value.

“Based on grade, medical grade is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Medical grade ethyl lactate is projected to be the fastest growing segment, in terms of value, in 2021. The growing medical and pharmaceutical industry across the globe is influencing the demand for ethyl lactate. In addition, the rising awareness towards environment-friendly products id driving the market growth during the forecast period.

“Paints and Coatings was the largest end-use industry for ethyl lactate market, in terms of value, in 2012”

In 2021, the paints and coatings industry held the largest market share for ethyl lactate. Ethyl lactate is a great component for creating coatings, paint strippers, and other products. Due to its total biodegradability, low cost, and simplicity in recycling, it is employed in industrial coating applications. Additionally, due to its high solubility, it is a sought-after solubility booster in high-solid paints.

Get Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=180141580

“Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for ethyl lactate during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.”

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at highest CAGR, in terms of value. During the forecast period, China and India are anticipated to be the leading investment destinations in the market. This is due to the presence of a growing customer base in sectors including the pharmaceutical, food, and cosmetic industries. Major industrial players are also present in the region, particularly in China.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=180141580

Browse Adjacent Markets: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


