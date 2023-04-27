Ethylene Carbonate Market size to grow by USD 124.77 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing automotive production to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ethylene carbonate market size is expected to increase by USD 124.77 million from 2022 to 2027. The market will be registering a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Commodity Chemicals industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ethylene Carbonate Market 2023-2027

The ethylene carbonate market covers the following areas:

Ethylene Carbonate Market Sizing

Ethylene Carbonate Market Forecast

Ethylene Carbonate Market Analysis

Ethylene Carbonate Market - Vendor Landscape

Numerous manufacturers dominate the global ethylene carbonate market. The market contains vendors with substantial financial resources. The majority of large and well-established vendors sell and distribute their products globally, whereas the majority of small vendors are concentrated in global and regional markets. Vendors compete on the basis of price, quality, brand identity, and distribution channels, among other factors. The ethylene carbonate market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Companies Mentioned

Actylis

Asahi Kasei Corp.

ATAMAN Kimya AS

Ereztech LLC

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

Huntsman Corp.

Merck KGaA

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

NATIONAL ANALYTICAL CORP

Oriental Union Chemical Corp.

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Shandong Lixing Advanced Material Co. Ltd.

Shandong Senjie Cleantech Co. Ltd.

Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc.

Toagosei Co. Ltd.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Vizag Chemical International

Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical Co. Ltd.

Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co. Ltd.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy Now!

Story continues

Vendor Offerings

Actylis - The company offers ethylene carbonate, which is used as a solvent for many polymers and resins, plasticizer, and intermediate for pharmaceuticals.

Asahi Kasei Corp. - The company offers ethylene carbonate electrolyte solution, which is designed to be used in lithium-ion batteries for applications related to smartphones and electric vehicles.

Ereztech LLC - The company offers ethylene carbonate, which are used in fertilizer, fiber, pharmaceutical, and organic synthesis industries.

For market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View Sample in a minutes

Ethylene Carbonate Market - Key Market Segmentation

This ethylene carbonate market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (lubricants, lithium battery electrolytes, solvents, photochromatic, and others), type (solid and liquid), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the lubricants segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The lubricants segment includes plasticizers, pharmaceuticals, industrial parts, and surface coatings. Ethylene carbonate is a plasticizer used in the manufacturing of polymers. In order to improve their solubility, dielectric strength, charge storage capacity, dielectric constant, absorption efficiency, etc., plasticizers are added to polymers. This results in increasing demand for plasticizers will drive demand for ethylene carbonate throughout the forecast period.

View Sample Report in minutes for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is estimated to account for 30% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the high demand in the automotive industry and expanding oil and gas production. The US is the largest crude oil producer in the region. Additionally, crude oil production in the United States is expected to be one of the key factors driving the growth of the ethylene carbonate market during the forecast period. Hence, such factors influence the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.- View Sample Report

Ethylene Carbonate Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Growing automotive production is a major driver for the growth of the ethylene carbonate market during the forecast period.

As a result of its excellent properties, such as low toxicity and high dielectric constant, ethylene carbonate is increasingly used as a protective surface coating for vehicles in response to growing environmental concerns.

Additionally, ethylene carbonate has a high dielectric strength and is increasingly used in the automotive industry to ensure safety and protection against electric shocks in the manufacture of components such as spark plugs, ignition wire harnesses, and battery terminals.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The increasing demand for electric vehicles is an emerging trend in the ethylene carbonate market during the forecast period.

Consumers prefer electric vehicles because of the rising global warming concerns. This trend is threatening the demand for traditional gasoline-powered, mechanically steered vehicles.

Tesla, BMW, and Ford are among the companies to start producing electric vehicles that can fiercely compete with conventional cars.

Additionally, in lithium batteries, ethylene carbonate is used as a component that offers high dielectric strength.

Hence, such trends are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The fluctuating crude oil prices challenge the growth of the ethylene carbonate market during the forecast period.

The oil and gas industry is a major supplier of petrochemicals, and the prices of petrochemical products are greatly affected by fluctuations in crude oil prices.

The increasing crude oil prices will raise the prices of petrochemicals such as ethylene alcohol, urea, and methanol.

This price volatility forces the industry to switch to bio-based fuels, which poses one of the biggest challenges for the global ethylene carbonate market.

Hence, the fluctuations in crude oil prices have a direct impact on raw material costs and will hamper the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The calcium carbonate market in North America is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,980.07. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (fillers, pigments, raw chemical materials, pH balancing agents, and dietary supplements), end-user (paper, paints and adhesive, plastics, healthcare, and others), and type (GCC and PCC). The increasing use of calcium carbonate as industrial fillers is notably driving market growth.

The lithium carbonate market size is expected to increase by 811.16 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 23.24%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers lithium carbonate market segmentation by application (batteries, ceramics and glass, cement and aluminum, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, and ROW). The high demand from developing countries is notably driving the lithium carbonate market growth.

Ethylene Carbonate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 124.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Actylis, Asahi Kasei Corp., ATAMAN Kimya AS, Ereztech LLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corp., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., NATIONAL ANALYTICAL CORP, Oriental Union Chemical Corp., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Shandong Lixing Advanced Material Co. Ltd., Shandong Senjie Cleantech Co. Ltd., Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., Toagosei Co. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Vizag Chemical International, Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical Co. Ltd., and Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Materials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global ethylene carbonate market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Lubricants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Lithium battery electrolytes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Solvents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Photochromatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Solid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Actylis

12.4 Asahi Kasei Corp.

12.5 Ereztech LLC

12.6 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

12.7 Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

12.8 Huntsman Corp.

12.9 Merck KGaA

12.10 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

12.11 Shandong Senjie Cleantech Co. Ltd.

12.12 Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc.

12.13 Toagosei Co. Ltd.

12.14 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

12.15 Vizag Chemical International

12.16 Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical Co. Ltd.

12.17 Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com

Global Ethylene Carbonate Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ethylene-carbonate-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-124-77-million-from-2022-to-2027--growing-automotive-production-to-drive-market-growth---technavio-301808168.html

SOURCE Technavio