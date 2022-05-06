Ethylene Glycol Market Size to Grow by 7260.00 thousand tons| Growing demand from developing countries to boost market growth| Technavio
NEW YORK , May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Ethylene Glycol Market will witness a YOY growth of 3.82% in 2022 at a CAGR of 4.03% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the Ethylene Glycol Market is the growing demand from developing countries.
The Ethylene Glycol Market has been broadly categorized into the following demographic segmentations:
Application - Polyester fiber and films, PET, antifreeze and coolant, and others
Geography - APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Vendor Insights
The Ethylene Glycol Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Akzo Nobel NV
China Petroleum and Chemical Corp.
Dow Inc.
Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.
INEOS Group Holdings SA
LyondellBasell Industries NV
Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
SABIC
Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will account for 63 percent of market growth. The primary markets for ethylene glycol in APAC are China, India, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Taiwan. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in other regions.
Over the forecast period, increased demand for ethylene glycol from various end-user sectors such as textiles, packaging, automobiles, and coatings will aid the ethylene glycol market expansion in APAC.
Furthermore, countries such as China, India, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Taiwan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Ethylene Glycol Market during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
The polyester fiber and films segment will grow its ethylene glycol market share significantly. Ethylene glycol demand is predicted to rise due to the rising demand for polyester fiber in textile and industrial applications. Polyester fibers are mostly used to make synthetic fibers. Polyester fibers are used to make clothing, bedding, and upholstered furniture. Polyester fibers are increasingly being used in the production of conveyors and safety belts in industrial applications, which is projected to boost market growth.
Ethylene Glycol Market Value Chain Analysis:
Technavio categorizes the global ethylene glycol market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market within the global materials market. In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate company plans, an end-to-end understanding of the value chain is required.
The value chain of the specialty chemicals market includes the following core components:
Inputs
Inbound logistics
Operations
Outbound logistics
Marketing and sales
Support activities
Innovation
Ethylene Glycol Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.03%
Market growth 2022-2026
7260.00 th tons
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.82
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 63%
Key consumer countries
China, India, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Taiwan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Akzo Nobel NV, China Petroleum and Chemical Corp., Dow Inc., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and SABIC
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Specialty chemicals
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Support activities
2.2.7 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
Polyester fiber and films
PET
Antifreeze and coolant
Others
Exhibit 22: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Application
Exhibit 23: Comparison by Application
5.3 Polyester fiber and films - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Polyester fiber and films - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 25: Polyester fiber and films - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 PET - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: PET - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 27: PET - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Antifreeze and coolant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 28: Antifreeze and coolant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 29: Antifreeze and coolant - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.7 Market opportunity by Application
Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
6.1 Overview
Exhibit 33: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Example 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 46: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography (thousand tons)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Growing demand from developing countries
8.1.2 Increase in demand from PET bottles
8.1.3 Growing demand for polyester fiber and films
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Volatility in raw material prices
8.2.2 Growing concerns associated with plastic packaging
8.2.3 Stringent regulations and policies
Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Introduction of novel production technology for ethylene glycol
8.3.2 Growing demand for bio-based ethylene glycol
8.3.3 Increase in production of natural gas in the US
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Competitive scenario
9.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 40: Vendor Landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Akzo Nobel NV
Exhibit 54: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview
Exhibit 55: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments
Exhibit 56: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings
Exhibit 57: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus
10.4 China Petroleum and Chemical Corp
Exhibit 58: China Petroleum and Chemical Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 59: China Petroleum and Chemical Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 60: China Petroleum and Chemical Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 61: China Petroleum and Chemical Corp. - Segment focus
10.5 Dow Inc.
Exhibit 62: Dow Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 63: Dow Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 64: Dow Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 65: Dow Inc. - Segment focus
10.6 Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.
Exhibit 66: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 67: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 68: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 69: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus
10.7 INEOS Group Holdings SA
Exhibit 70: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Overview
Exhibit 71: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Business segments
Exhibit 72: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 73: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Segment focus
10.8 LyondellBasell Industries NV
Exhibit 74: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Overview
Exhibit 75: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Business segments
Exhibit 76: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Key news
Exhibit 77: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Key offerings
Exhibit 78: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Segment focus
10.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
Exhibit 79: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 80: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 81: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 82: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Segment focus
10.10 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
Exhibit 83: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 84: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 85: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 86: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Segment focus
10.11 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Exhibit 87: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Overview
Exhibit 88: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 89: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 90: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Segment focus
10.12 SABIC
Exhibit 91: SABIC - Overview
Exhibit 92: SABIC - Business segments
Exhibit 93: SABIC - Key offerings
Exhibit 94: SABIC - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 83: Research Methodology
Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 85: Information sources
