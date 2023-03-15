U.S. markets open in 4 hours 53 minutes

Ethylene glycol market size is set to grow by 9,171.73 thousand t from 2022-2027; The increase in demand for PET bottles boosts the market- Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ethylene glycol market size is estimated to grow by 9,171.73 thousand t from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increase in demand for PET bottles. Factors such as resistance to microorganisms, better hygiene, and inertness of PET bottles containing beverage contents will also boost market growth. Continuous product development and technological improvements in the global plastic bottle market help create value propositions for buyers. For example, PET bottle suppliers offer ultraviolet (UV) blocking additives to protect ultraviolet (UV) sensitive beverages. Such factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ethylene Glycol Market 2023-2027

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions.

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial  - buy the report!

Global Ethylene Glycol Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (MEG, DEG, and TEG), and application (Polyester fiber and films, PET, Antifreeze and coolant, and Others).

  • The market growth in the MEG (Mono Ethylene Glycol) segment will be significant during the forecast period. MEG is considered to be one of the primary derivatives of ethylene. It is widely used as a raw material for making polyester fibers, resins, and antifreeze, which has greatly increased the demand for fabrics. MEG is used as an antifreeze in automotive and other industrial applications due to its excellent stability and performance. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global ethylene glycol market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global ethylene glycol market.

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 64% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for ethylene glycol from various end-use industries such as textile, packaging, automotive, and coating industries is driving the market growth in APAC. The growth of these industries in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Indonesia is boosting the growth of the market. Demand for PET resin is growing for packaging applications, particularly beverages, and is expected to drive demand for ethylene glycol during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Global Ethylene Glycol Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global ethylene glycol market is characterized by the presence of various vendors such as Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, CHINA MAN MADE FIBER Corp., Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Huntsman Corp., India Glycols Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Lotte Corp., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., PJSC SIBUR Holding, PTT Public Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Shell plc, and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., and among others.

Global Ethylene Glycol Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • Growing demand for bio-based ethylene glycol is an emerging trend in the market.

  • The use of naphtha in the production of ethylene glycol is one of the largest contributors to global warming due to carbon dioxide emissions.

  • Several stringent rules and regulations from the European Commission and federal agencies are designed with the aim of enhancing and maintaining a green environment with minimal or no harmful emissions.

  • Therefore, increasing innovation and product development of bio-based ethylene glycol is expected to drive the growth of the global ethylene glycol market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • Volatility in raw material prices is the major challenge impeding the market growth. 

  • Ethylene is derived from ethylene oxide, the main raw material used to make ethylene glycol. The oil and gas industry is one of the major suppliers of ethylene for ethylene glycol production.

  • Fluctuations in crude oil prices affect the prices of petroleum distillate products and consequently the overall cost of ethylene glycol production.

  • According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the COVID-19 outbreak significantly reduced global oil demand in 2020.

  • The 2020 spot price for Brent crude declined to USD 34.13 per barrel from USD 64.37 per barrel in 2019. Therefore, the market's heavy dependence on crude oil is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Ethylene Glycol Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ethylene glycol market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the ethylene glycol market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the ethylene glycol market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ethylene glycol market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The global ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.00% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 193.11 million. The usage of ETFE in the building and construction industry is notably driving the ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) market growth, although factors such as risks involved during handling of ETFE resins may impede the market growth.

  • The global ethylene market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.01% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 37.05 million tons. The increasing demand for polyethylene products from various industries is notably driving the ethylene market growth, although factors such as volatility in raw material prices may impede market growth.

Ethylene Glycol Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.83%

Market growth 2023-2027

9,171.73 thousand t

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.83

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 64%

Key countries

US, China, India, South Korea, and Taiwan, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, CHINA MAN MADE FIBER Corp., Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Huntsman Corp., India Glycols Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Lotte Corp., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., PJSC SIBUR Holding, PTT Public Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Shell plc, and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Materials Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global ethylene glycol market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 MEG - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 DEG - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 TEG - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Polyester fiber and films - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 PET - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Antifreeze and coolant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Akzo Nobel NV

  • 12.4 BASF SE

  • 12.5 Dow Inc.

  • 12.6 Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.

  • 12.7 INEOS Group Holdings SA

  • 12.8 Lotte Corp.

  • 12.9 LyondellBasell Industries NV

  • 12.10 Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

  • 12.11 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

  • 12.12 PJSC SIBUR Holding

  • 12.13 PTT Public Co. Ltd.

  • 12.14 Reliance Industries Ltd.

  • 12.15 Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

  • 12.16 Shell plc

  • 12.17 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ethylene-glycol-market-size-is-set-to-grow-by-9-171-73-thousand-t-from-2022-2027-the-increase-in-demand-for-pet-bottles-boosts-the-market--technavio-301771731.html

SOURCE Technavio

