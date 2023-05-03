Ethylene Market to Expand at a CAGR of 6% By 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Ethylene Market Research Report Information By Feedstock Type (Naphtha, Ethane, Propane, Butane And Others), By Application (Polyethylene, Ethylene Oxide, Ethylene Benzene, Ethylene Dichloride, Ethylene Glycol, Vinyl Acetate, Alpha Olefins And Others), By End Users (Packaging, Automotive, Construction, Agrochemical, Textile, Chemicals, Rubber & Plastics, Soaps & Detergents And Others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) –Market Forecast Till 2030.

New York (US), May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethylene Market Overview

The MRFR study reports imply that the “ Ethylene Market Research Report Information by Technology, Feedstock, End Users, Region, and Application - Forecast Till 2030”, the global Ethylene market is predicted to bolter substantially during the review era from 2022 to 2030 at a substantial growth rate of around 6.0%. The reports further predict the market will acquire nearly USD 194.7 billion by the end of 2030. As per the documents, the Ethylene market was valued at nearly USD 129.5 billion in 2022.

Market Scope:

The global Ethylene industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the manufacture of polyethylene and its application in the packaging industry. Furthermore, the escalating demand for high-end industrial applications, along with the consumer demand for premium food in suitable packaging across the globe, is also likely to enhance the performance of the market over the review era. In addition, since plastic is used in the industries above for pipes, auto parts, wiring, and other items, development in the automotive and construction sectors is also helping market expansion.



Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/931



Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for Ethylene includes players such as:

Story continues

Sabic (Saudi Arabia)

China National Petroleum Corporation (China)

Dow (U.S.)

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V. (The Netherlands)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.)

Total (France)

Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands)

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (U.S.)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China)

Repsol (Spain)

Among others.



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 194.7 billion CAGR 6.0% (2023-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historical Data 2019- 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Dynamics Production of polyethylene and its application in the packaging sector





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (138 Pages) on Ethylene:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ethylene-market-931



Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global Ethylene industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the manufacture of polyethylene and its application in the packaging industry. Consumers' awareness of the need for safely packaged goods has grown rapidly in the last few years. Furthermore, the escalating demand for high-end industrial applications and the consumer demand for premium food in suitable packaging across the globe are also likely to enhance the market performance over the review era. In addition, since plastic is used in the abovementioned industries for pipes, auto parts, wiring, and other items, development in the automotive and construction sectors is also helping market expansion. Moreover, the factors such as the growing trend towards lightweight plastics, consumers' increasing knowledge of the various kinds & forms of plastic products, and new coronavirus regulations are also projected to catalyze the development of the market over the coming years.

Market Restraints

On the contrary, some parameters may restrict the market's development. The main parameter limiting the market's development is the rising environmental concerns.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on several industry areas worldwide. The Ethylene market is no different than others. The market experienced a tremendous setback during the pandemic, given the halt of several industrial operations and manufacturing activities. However, with the world recovering from the impact caused by the global health hazard, the market is anticipated to grow considerably over the coming years.



Share Your Queries:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/931



Segment Analysis

Among all the feedstocks, the naphtha segment is predicted to ensure the top position across the global market for Ethylene over the assessment era. Full-range naphtha, heavy naphtha, and light naphtha- a combination of light and heavy naphtha— are the other three divisions into which it can be divided. One of the most widely utilized feedstocks in the petroleum industry, it is also utilized to make fertilizers. It is also used to make public gas or fertilizers by synthesizing ammonia.

Among all the application areas, ethylene oxide is anticipated to secure the top spot across the global market for Ethylene over the assessment period. It is a gas deployed in the medical sector to sterilize various products, such as wound care dressings, catheters, specialized procedure packs, multi-lumen tubing, and intricately built devices.

Among all the end-use sectors, the packaging category secured the top position in the global market in 2021, mainly due to the rising polyethylene consumables use. Furthermore, the factors such as rising Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) demand, rising packaging, PET fiber, & bottle demand, and a wide range of packaging uses for Ethylene are also likely to enhance the segment's performance in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

The research reports by MRFR suggest that the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to hold the top position across the global Ethylene industry over the coming years. The main parameter supporting the regional market's growth is the rise of end-use industries such as packaging, agrochemical, construction, textile, and vehicle. Furthermore, the rapid industrialization and urbanization of developing economies are also likely to enhance the regional market's growth over the coming years.

The European regional market for Ethylene is anticipated to grow considerably during the review era, given the factors such as public and private investment in the region and Europe's continued growth in the building and packaging sectors.



Ask for Customization:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/931



The North American regional market for Ethylene is anticipated to grow considerably during the review era owing to the factors such as an increase in building activity, strong car sales, a thriving flexible packaging sector, and increased shale oil extraction.

Discover more research Reports on Chemical Industry , by Market Research Future:

Chiral Chemicals Market Research Report Information By Technology (Traditional Separation Method, Asymmetric Preparation Method, Biological Separation Method) Application (Pharmaceutical, Agrochemical, Flavors and Fragrances, Others) Forecast 2030

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market By Type (Tubes, Rods, Plates, Gaskets, Crucibles, Sheets and Others), By Application (Electrical Insulation, Lubrication Industrial, Coatings & Mold Release, Cosmetics, Composites, Thermal Spray and Others) and - Forecast till 2030

Bronze Market Research Report Information By Type (Aluminum Bronze, Phosphor Bronze, Silicon Bronze, Manganese Bronze, Leaded Bronze, Others), By Process (Bronze Casting, Bronze Forging, Bronze Extrusion, Others), By End-Use (Architecture, Marine, Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com



