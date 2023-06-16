Eton-educated Brit handed £300m to build Saudi’s answer to Burning Man

Habitas Saudi Arabia

When Eton-educated entrepreneur Oliver Ripley started his travel company at Burning Man, the bacchanalian festival in the Nevada desert that is famous for nudity, experimental drug taking and all-night parties, he could not have imagined partnering with a strict Muslim country.

But now the 42-year-old has struck a £300 million deal with Saudi Arabia to bring his bohemian resorts to a kingdom where drinking alcohol and drug taking are outlawed and Islamic laws are strictly observed.

Mr Ripley has received funding from the Gulf state for his company Habitas to build out a network of “lifestyle” properties across the country as part of the Kingdom’s push to turn itself into a tourist destination to rival nearby Dubai.

Oliver Ripley

Saudi Arabia hopes that the company – which describes itself as a “global community of like-minded people” that provides “luxury for the soul” – can help attract a wave of free-spirited travellers to the kingdom, despite frequent criticisms over its human rights record.

Mr Ripley said the Saudi Tourist Board had set up a 1.5 billion riyal (£311 million) fund to back his developments and will have a stake in the properties he develops.

The investment follows a trial of an “immersive glamping” resort set up by Mr Ripley, who is also an Oxford graduate. The resort in the desert was dubbed the Saudi “Burning Man” where tourists stay in Airstream caravans for more than £600 a night and practise yoga and meditation.

Mr Ripley founded Habitas after running White Ocean, an exclusive camp at the Burning Man festival, with the Russian businessman Timur Sardarov. In 2016, the camp was vandalised by protestors who saw the property as a symbol of the 30-year-old desert festival being overrun by wealthy Silicon Valley businessmen.

Billionaires including Elon Musk and Google founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page have been regular attendees at the festival, which has become associated with free-spirited alternative lifestyles.

Mr Ripley, who studied at Eton and Oxford, has also been a fixture in the society pages for previous romances with the Victoria’s Secret models Sara Sampaio and the supermodel Jeisa Chiminazzo.

Serial entrepreneur Mr Ripley previously backed a private jet operator called Ocean Sky, which featured in the James Bond film Quantum of Solace before it was wound up in 2012. He also ran a real estate investment company with properties in Europe and Russia.

He said he was planning to build as many as six new properties across Saudi Arabia, with the idea that guests would travel between them in “a journey of discovery”.

Saudi Arabia first opened up to tourists in 2019 and is injecting billions into building hotels as part of an effort to diversify away from oil revenues.

However, questions linger as to whether Westerners can be convinced to holiday in a country where homosexuality is still punishable by death.

The kingdom’s tourism website encourages visitors to dress modestly and alcohol is illegal, although reports have suggested that the company will ease some restrictions in a small number of hotels.

Mr Ripley told Bloomberg that most of the visitors to his current Saudi properties were locals. He said it was unclear whether alcohol would be allowed at the resorts.

“People travelling, especially when they’re on holiday, would enjoy having a beer or a glass of wine,” he said. “We would like it to happen, but it’s out of our control.”

