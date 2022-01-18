U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

eToro Expands U.S. Investment Offering to Include U.S. Stocks & ETFs

·3 min read

Leading social investing network empowers U.S. retail investors looking to diversify investments

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eToro, the global social investing network, today announced the expansion of its United States offering to include stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs), in addition to cryptoassets.

(PRNewsfoto/eToro)
(PRNewsfoto/eToro)

The launch of this broader offering for U.S. users comes at a time when cryptoassets are becoming the asset of choice for many first-time U.S. investors. According to new data from a recent eToro survey of U.S. consumers, novice investors who start with crypto are more likely to diversify their investments over time. Of the 2,000 U.S. crypto investors surveyed, 35% have been investing for less than a year, 50% have been investing for one to three years, and 56% indicated that investing in crypto made them more likely to consider investing in stocks in the future.

Lule Demmissie, eToro's US CEO said: "For many new investors, crypto investing is a gateway to investing in stocks – and with broader access to financial education and fewer barriers to entry for first-time investors, we expect this trend to continue. As we continue to expand our offering in one of the world's most important financial markets, we look forward to empowering U.S. users to expand their investing journey on the eToro platform and interact with our social community in new ways."

The launch of stock investing in the United States empowers eToro's millions of U.S. retail investors to manage a portfolio of diversified investments that include traditional assets and cryptoassets side-by-side in a single, easy-to-use mobile app or desktop interface.

eToro customers in the United States may now:

  • Combine their crypto and stock investments in a single portfolio

  • Invest in in fractional stocks for as little as $10, with zero commission

  • View detailed price charts and analyses

  • Engage with experienced Popular Investors on investment strategies and market moves.

For more information regarding the rollout of eToro's stock offering in the United States, please visit: https://www.etoro.com/en-us/news-and-analysis/etoro-updates/big-news-stocks-are-now-available-on-etoro-us.

About eToro
eToro is a social investment network that empowers people to grow their knowledge and wealth as part of a global community of successful investors. eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of opening up the global markets so that everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today, eToro is a global network of more than 25 million registered users who share their investment strategies; and anyone can follow the approaches of those who have been the most successful. Users can buy, hold and sell assets, monitor their portfolio in real time, and transact whenever they want. https://www.etoro.com

Disclosures
Crypto Trading is offered via eToro USA LLC. Securities trading is offered via eToro USA Securities, Inc.("The BD"), a broker dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The BD is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). eToro USA LLC (NMLS ID: 1769299 ) is not a registered broker-dealer or FINRA member and your cryptocurrency holdings are not FDIC or SIPC insured. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Our full disclosures page is here. Our fees page is here. eToro USA LLC. © 2022

Media contact: pr@etoro.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/etoro-expands-us-investment-offering-to-include-us-stocks--etfs-301463010.html

SOURCE eToro

