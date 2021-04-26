U.S. markets open in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,171.50
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,978.00
    +37.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,909.50
    -17.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,274.50
    +5.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.53
    -0.61 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.90
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -0.07 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2099
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.01
    -0.70 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3922
    +0.0042 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.7400
    -0.1250 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,751.14
    +3,118.66 (+6.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,215.27
    +91.37 (+8.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,934.76
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,126.23
    +105.60 (+0.36%)
     

eToro offers exposure to crypto market with new stocks portfolio

·3 min read

LONDON, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eToro, the world's leading social investment network, today launches BitcoinWorldWide, a thematic portfolio based on the companies in the value chain behind bitcoin. While it includes some exposure to bitcoin itself, the portfolio's core focus is the companies operating to support further adoption.

eToro Logo
eToro Logo

"As it crosses into mainstream awareness, bitcoin is increasingly in the spotlight" says Dani Brinker, eToro's Head of Portfolio Investments. "New all-time highs might make headlines, but the most significant change surrounding the world's largest crypto is not its price, but the companies building the value chain around it. From mining operations to chip manufacturers and those delivering services to support usage, payments, exchanges and custody, there's more to bitcoin than you might think."

Released in 2009, bitcoin currently boasts a market capitalisation in excess of $1 trillion. Throughout the last decade, the first and most famous crypto has gone through multiple stages of adoption – from unfamiliar tech to a household name attracting institutional investment and media headlines. Last year marked another milestone, with payments companies including Square and PayPal announcing plans to support bitcoin payments, setting the groundwork for millions around the world to easily transact in bitcoin. Now, only 12 years after its founding, you can pay with bitcoin in HomeDepot, buy a Tesla, grab a Whopper or KFC (in some countries), buy games in the Xbox Store and pay your AT&T phone bill.

The portfolio includes companies such as Paypal, chip manufacturer Nvidia, mining hardware producer Canaan and newly public crypto exchange, Coinbase, as well as a bitcoin allocation. eToro considers bitcoin's value chain to include companies operating in the mining, semiconductor, payments, exchange, custodianship and insurance spaces, as well as the asset itself. It intentionally excluded organisations that are bullish on bitcoin but lack business units related to its activity. For example, MicroStrategy, will not feature in the portfolio as its treasury holdings are its only connection to bitcoin.

"Our aim is to provide retail investors with an easy way to get exposure to companies that deliver a service or product essential to the further adoption of bitcoin," explains Dani Brinker. "It is a broader approach to bitcoin investing that offers a diversified investment, uncorrelated with the bitcoin itself, but maintains exposure to the growth potential of the crypto sector."

BitcoinWorldWide is one of over forty thematic CopyPortfolios available on the social investment platform. eToro users can invest in BitcoinWorldWide from as little as $1,000 with no management fees. Other costs, including spread and conversion fees (for those not depositing in USD), do still apply.

Notes to editors

Click here for more information on BitcoinWorldWide.

About eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform that empowers people to grow their knowledge and wealth as part of a global community of successful investors. eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of opening up the global markets so that everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today, eToro is a global community of more than 20 million registered users who share their investment strategies; and anyone can follow the approaches of those who have been the most successful. Due to the simplicity of the platform users can easily buy, hold and sell assets, monitor their portfolio in real time, and transact whenever they want.

Disclaimer:

Cryptoasset investing is unregulated in some EU countries and the UK. No consumer protection. Your capital is at risk.

CopyPortfolios is a portfolio management product, provided by eToro (Europe) Ltd., which is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

CopyPortfolios should not be considered as exchange traded funds, nor as hedge funds.

Logo- http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/520426/eToro_Logo.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • Turkey’s Central Bank Head Says Crypto Regs Coming, Denies Total Ban Ahead

    The head of Turkey’s central bank ruled out a total ban of cryptocurrencies and said a wide range of crypto regulations is coming within two weeks, Trade Moneta reported.

  • Crypto Long & Short: The Pattern in Bitcoin’s Volatility

    Bitcoin rode the rollercoaster this week, but its overall volatility has been in decline.

  • Turkish Ban May Be Bitcoin's Marketing Boon

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) appears to be more interesting than ever to Turkish citizens after local regulators recently banned crypto transactions. What Happened: Google Trends data shows that Google searches for Bitcoin in Turkey skyrocketed after Turkey’s central bank on April 16 said it would ban the use of cryptocurrencies and crypto assets for purchases beginning April 30. The bank cited possible “irreparable” damage and transaction risks. A few days after the news of the ban spread, local searches for Bitcoin skyrocketed, and this month's searches are now expected to overtake the all-time high registered in February. The move may have served to make more local dissidents and activists aware of the cryptocurrency and how it is used. Bitcoin's rise has partly stemmed from its reputation as a means to sidestep government control, and Turkey has taken an authoritarian turn under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The country scored 4.48 out of 10 in The Economist's latest Democracy Index, published in February. Why It Matters: Turkey's cryptocurrency markets have been under pressure this past week after two exchanges found themselves in the middle of controversy. First, $2 billion worth of crypto assets became unavailable to traders after local platform Thodex suddenly ceased its activities, amid rumors that Thodex founder, Faruk Fatih Özer, had fled to Thailand with the money. On Friday, Turkish news outlet Anadolu said 62 people had been detained in connection to the possible theft of funds. Then on Friday, the Turkish Financial Crimes Investigation Board blocked the accounts of local crypto trading service Vedibitcoin after this platform suddenly ceased its activities as well. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Is Solana Up 25% Today — And 260% In The Past Month?Bitcoin Is An 'Open Ponzi' And 'Failed Currency,' Says Black Swan Author Nassim Taleb© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The 10 basic rules that made Warren Buffett $100 billion

    These simple guidelines helped Buffett get rich, and anyone can use them.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Solid Manufacturing Data from US, Europe offset India’s Demand Concerns

    U.S. energy firms cut the number of oil rigs operating for the first time since March to 343 in the week to April 23.

  • Global Markets: Asian shares at six-week highs, eyes on Fed, U.S. GDP

    Asian stocks climbed to six-week highs on Monday amid signs the world economic recovery was still well on track, though rising COVID-19 cases in the region weighed on sentiment, pushing oil prices lower. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were barely changed. The mood was relatively upbeat in Asia where MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan reached its highest since March 18, despite a late sell-off in Chinese shares.

  • For China's property developers, Hong Kong is becoming Shenzhen's backyard

    Chinese property developers have turned their sights to Hong Kong's border districts as mainlanders from neighbouring boomtown Shenzhen consider parts of the former British colony as a more affordable long-term housing prospect. The development plans are seen by some as a turning point, with buyers from what was once considered Hong Kong's cheaper industrial hinterland increasingly viewing of the global finance hub as Shenzhen's "backyard". While Hong Kong's property market remains red-hot, the city's international economic prestige has come under pressure after prolonged pro-democracy protests in 2019 and sweeping new national security laws last year.

  • Analysis: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly

    In China's commercial hub Shanghai, six big state banks are quietly promoting digital yuan ahead of a May 5 shopping festival, carrying out a political mandate to provide consumers with a payment alternative to Alipay and WeChat Pay. The banks are persuading merchant and retail clients to download digital wallets so that transactions during the pilot programme can be made directly in digital yuan, bypassing the ubiquitous payment plumbing laid by tech giants Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba 9988.HK, and Tencent 0700.HK. "People will realise that digital yuan payment is so convenient that I don't have to rely on Alipay or WeChat Pay anymore," said a bank official involved in the rollout of e-CNY for the Shanghai trial, under the guidance of China's central bank.

  • Chinese Firms Are Listing in the U.S. at a Record-Breaking Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are listing in the U.S. at the fastest pace ever, brushing off tensions between the world’s two biggest economies and the continued risk of being kicked off American exchanges.Firms from the mainland and Hong Kong have raised $6.6 billion through initial public offerings in the U.S. this year, a record start to a year and an eightfold increase from the same period in 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The largest IPO is the $1.6 billion listing of e-cigarette maker RLX Technology Inc., followed by the $947 million offering of software company Tuya Inc.That’s even as Sino-U.S. tensions show few signs of easing and the threat of Chinese firms being delisted from U.S. exchanges remains. In fact, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said last month it would begin implementing a law forcing accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies. Non-compliance could result in a delisting from the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq.The risk for mainland firms is high given China has long refused to let U.S. regulators examine audits of its overseas-listed companies on national security concerns.“They would acknowledge this is a potential risk, and if something happens they might need to get prepared for a rainy day,” said Stephanie Tang, head of private equity for Greater China at law firm Hogan Lovells. “But the risk itself would not prohibit those companies from going to the U.S., at least in the second half of this year or probably toward next year.”Despite all the risks, the pipeline continues to grow, setting up 2021 to potentially exceed last year. Chinese firms raised almost $15 billion through U.S. IPOs in 2020, the second highest on record after 2014, when e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fetched $25 billion in its float.Didi Chuxing has filed confidentially for a multi-billion-dollar U.S. IPO that could value the Chinese ride-hailing giant at as much as $100 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. Uber-like trucking startup Full Truck Alliance is also working on a U.S. listing this year that could raise about $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said, requesting not to be named because the matter is private.“Chinese companies in the new economy do not seem to have been deterred from seeking U.S. listings despite the ongoing tensions,” said Calvin Lai, a partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. “They take that as one of the risks but that doesn’t tilt the pendulum.”Additional share sales by Chinese companies have also been well-received in the U.S. this year, delivering an average return of 11% from their offering prices in the following session, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.And while rival financial centers like Hong Kong have in recent years changed their listing rules to make it easier for new economy firms to go public there, that has not stopped the flow of firms going stateside. In fact, the traffic now goes both ways, with U.S.-traded Chinese firms getting a second listing in Hong Kong to expand their investor base and as a hedge against the delisting risk.Such secondary listings raised almost $17 billion last year and have fetched over $8 billion this year already, Bloomberg data show. Bankers said many companies go to the U.S. knowing they can subsequently list in Hong Kong.For example, Didi is also exploring a potential dual offering in Hong Kong later, a person familiar with the matter has said, while Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng Inc. is also looking into a share sale in the financial hub less than a year after going public in New York.To be sure, it’s not all plain sailing for everyone. TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd.’s IPO plans have been put on hold as it seeks to comply with regulatory demands from both China and the U.S., the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday. The world’s most valuable startup is struggling to find a business structure that satisfies both Beijing and Washington, the report said, with the separation of Douyin, the domestic version of TikTok, from its global peer posing a particular challenge.U.S. capital markets have long attracted Chinese companies for a number of reasons: their greater liquidity, broader investor base, and the cachet associated with a U.S. listing. Technology and fintech firms have flocked to the U.S. because of its more streamlined process as well as greater openness to loss-making businesses.“The U.S. still remains a magnet for the IPOs of Chinese technology companies,” Tang said. “Just in terms of the pipeline, I don’t see any pause to that. I think the pipeline is very strong.”(Updates with ByteDance IPO plans in third last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chinese Firms Are Listing in the U.S. at a Record-Breaking Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are listing in the U.S. at the fastest pace ever, brushing off tensions between the world’s two biggest economies and the continued risk of being kicked off American exchanges.Firms from the mainland and Hong Kong have raised $6.6 billion through initial public offerings in the U.S. this year, a record start to a year and an eightfold increase from the same period in 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The largest IPO is the $1.6 billion listing of e-cigarette maker RLX Technology Inc., followed by the $947 million offering of software company Tuya Inc.That’s even as Sino-U.S. tensions show few signs of easing and the threat of Chinese firms being delisted from U.S. exchanges remains. In fact, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said last month it would begin implementing a law forcing accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies. Non-compliance could result in a delisting from the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq.The risk for mainland firms is high given China has long refused to let U.S. regulators examine audits of its overseas-listed companies on national security concerns.“They would acknowledge this is a potential risk, and if something happens they might need to get prepared for a rainy day,” said Stephanie Tang, head of private equity for Greater China at law firm Hogan Lovells. “But the risk itself would not prohibit those companies from going to the U.S., at least in the second half of this year or probably toward next year.”Despite all the risks, the pipeline continues to grow, setting up 2021 to potentially exceed last year. Chinese firms raised almost $15 billion through U.S. IPOs in 2020, the second highest on record after 2014, when e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fetched $25 billion in its float.Didi Chuxing has filed confidentially for a multi-billion-dollar U.S. IPO that could value the Chinese ride-hailing giant at as much as $100 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. Uber-like trucking startup Full Truck Alliance is also working on a U.S. listing this year that could raise about $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said, requesting not to be named because the matter is private.“Chinese companies in the new economy do not seem to have been deterred from seeking U.S. listings despite the ongoing tensions,” said Calvin Lai, a partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. “They take that as one of the risks but that doesn’t tilt the pendulum.”Additional share sales by Chinese companies have also been well-received in the U.S. this year, delivering an average return of 11% from their offering prices in the following session, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.And while rival financial centers like Hong Kong have in recent years changed their listing rules to make it easier for new economy firms to go public there, that has not stopped the flow of firms going stateside. In fact, the traffic now goes both ways, with U.S.-traded Chinese firms getting a second listing in Hong Kong to expand their investor base and as a hedge against the delisting risk.Such secondary listings raised almost $17 billion last year and have fetched over $8 billion this year already, Bloomberg data show. Bankers said many companies go to the U.S. knowing they can subsequently list in Hong Kong.For example, Didi is also exploring a potential dual offering in Hong Kong later, a person familiar with the matter has said, while Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng Inc. is also looking into a share sale in the financial hub less than a year after going public in New York.To be sure, it’s not all plain sailing for everyone. TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd.’s IPO plans have been put on hold as it seeks to comply with regulatory demands from both China and the U.S., the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday. The world’s most valuable startup is struggling to find a business structure that satisfies both Beijing and Washington, the report said, with the separation of Douyin, the domestic version of TikTok, from its global peer posing a particular challenge.U.S. capital markets have long attracted Chinese companies for a number of reasons: their greater liquidity, broader investor base, and the cachet associated with a U.S. listing. Technology and fintech firms have flocked to the U.S. because of its more streamlined process as well as greater openness to loss-making businesses.“The U.S. still remains a magnet for the IPOs of Chinese technology companies,” Tang said. “Just in terms of the pipeline, I don’t see any pause to that. I think the pipeline is very strong.”(Updates with ByteDance IPO plans in third last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Philips lifts 2021 forecast as first quarter sales soar amid pandemic

    Philips posted a hefty jump in quarterly profit on Monday and nudged its expectations for 2021 higher as the coronavirus pandemic drives demand for its hospital equipment and personal health appliances. The Dutch health technology company said core earnings surged 74% in the first quarter to 362 million euros ($438 million) compared with the year earlier period, on a 9% rise in comparable sales, easily beating analysts' expectations. "Revenue growth was a bit stronger than we originally expected", Chief Executive Frans van Houten told reporters.

  • Absa’s CEO Exit Creates More Than Just One Headache for Lender

    (Bloomberg) -- Absa Group Ltd.’s parting of ways with Chief Executive Officer Daniel Mminele following a boardroom bust up leaves the future of South Africa’s third-largest bank up in the air.Chairman Wendy Lucas-Bull has said the board must move quickly to bring about stability, but the to-do list for interim head Jason Quinn and whoever fills the role permanently is lengthy. The company is about three years into a new era as a freshly independent group following a split from former U.K. parent Barclays Plc, and signs of a new direction are just starting to form.The lender’s first Black CEO resigned on Tuesday following a dispute with some subordinate directors over strategy, less than two months after his deputy Peter Matlare died from complications from Covid-19. The dilemma now facing the Johannesburg-based company is whether to appoint an internal successor to Mminele or once again target an outsider.Among employees, “morale and confidence is running low,” said Joe Kokela, general secretary of South Africa’s finance union.Absa said the bank understands the “concerns and disappointment.”“Jason has been tasked with ensuring that the business remains resilient,” the company said in emailed comments. “His focus will be to align leadership and colleagues behind a clear way forward.”The lender this month closed a $6 billion money-market mutual fund, South Africa’s largest, reviving speculation the bank may look to sell its wider asset-management unit. Absa is also the only one of the country’s top three lenders to resist resuming dividend payments after a coronavirus-related pause, suggesting a different take on navigating the crisis than rivals.Investment banking head Charles Russon and retail boss Arrie Rautenbach are both pushing for more focus on their respective divisions, while the rest of Africa portfolio -- previously part of Matlare’s remit -- remains without an official leader. Quinn also has a number of other executive positions to fill, including a head of digital solutions, innovation and technology.‘Unmanageable Complexities’“Appointing an external CEO to implement a strategy that had already been developed and agreed by a management team and board created unmanageable complexities,” said Stefan Swanepoel, an equity analyst at Prudential Investment Managers, which holds 2.4% of the bank’s stock. “We would rather this was resolved than continued as a rift embedding unnecessary friction.”It took Absa almost a year to appoint Mminele, who became the bank’s third CEO in two years when he replaced the previous permanent head, Maria Ramos, in early 2020. The former deputy governor of the country’s central bank also became the third Black leader of a major South African lender, but his departure this week cut that number to one.Basani Maluleke, of African Bank Holdings Ltd., quit her post in January.South Africa has directed efforts toward raising the number of Black leaders in companies to reflect its demographics and help reverse the effects of Apartheid policies.“Whenever a senior Black executive leader exits, it is a setback,” Polo Leteka Radebe, president of the Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals, said in response to written questions.While Absa grapples with identifying a new CEO, Quinn, who has been its financial director since 2016, must keep on implementing the strategy announced in 2018 to reclaim market share lost to competitors during the Barclays era.“The implementation of the strategy has to date shown signs of success,” Prudential’s Swanepoel said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett's 25 best quotes about business, investing, and life

    Need some advice? Legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has plenty to share.

  • Bitcoin Bounces Strongly After Hitting Lowest Since Early March

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rallied Monday as investors took advantage of the lowest levels in seven weeks to pile back in.The largest cryptocurrency is on track for its biggest gain since Feb. 8 after dropping as low as $47,079 in early Asia trading before rebounding. It rose as much as 9.6% to $52,747 and was trading around $52,500 as of 12 p.m. in Hong Kong.“The world is moving from centralized to decentralized; if you believe in that theme, it means the drop is a great buying opportunity,” said Michael Sikorsky, chief executive officer and founder of Copia Wealth Studios, in a note Friday. “Volatility has always created opportunity, and people keep being surprised by the new highs month over month and year over year.”The digital asset stumbled after reaching a record $64,870 on April 14, buoyed by enthusiasm from the Coinbase Global Inc. listing. It fell below the 100-day moving average late last week for the first time since early October after JPMorgan Chase & Co. cautioned that its upward momentum could be at risk. The collapse of two crypto exchanges in Turkey at the end of last week also may have depressed sentiment amid debate about whether cryptocurrencies could be in a bubble.“Bitcoin created a large gap down last week that could stick around far longer than bulls would want to see,” said Rick Bensignor, president of Bensignor Investment Strategies, in a note Monday.Billionaire Elon Musk, who is the past has affected crypto prices with comments on Twitter, posted another potential reference to cryptocurrencies on Saturday. “What does the future hodl?” He asked, using a term often seen as meaning “hold on for dear life” that crypto supporters use to refer to buying and holding their digital assets.Bitcoin futures weren’t pricing much more in the way of further gains Monday. April contracts rose to $52,345, while those for May through September were in the $52,000s, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Aggregate CME futures open interest had moved higher last week after falling on April 20 to the lowest level since March 11.Some cryptocurrency-linked stocks rose along with Bitcoin. Monex Group Inc. gained 5.9%, while Remixpoint Inc. increased 8.8% and Ceres Inc. added 5.7%.Bitcoin has done well over the medium term, retaining a gain of about 80% year-to-date as big-name investors endorse it and institutions from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to Bank of New York Mellon advance their offerings around cryptocurrencies. JPMorgan’s John Normand reiterated in a note Friday that Bitcoin’s ascent has been steeper than any other financial innovation or bubble of the past 50 years.(Updates prices and context throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • These 169 industries are being hit by the global chip shortage

    The ongoing global chip shortage has roiled the automotive and consumer technology industries for months. But the ripple effects could stretch far beyond automakers idling plants and consumers waiting longer for the latest gaming consoles.

  • Analysis: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly

    In China's commercial hub Shanghai, six big state banks are quietly promoting digital yuan ahead of a May 5 shopping festival, carrying out a political mandate to provide consumers with a payment alternative to Alipay and WeChat Pay. The banks are persuading merchant and retail clients to download digital wallets so that transactions during the pilot programme can be made directly in digital yuan, bypassing the ubiquitous payment plumbing laid by tech giants Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba 9988.HK, and Tencent 0700.HK. "People will realise that digital yuan payment is so convenient that I don't have to rely on Alipay or WeChat Pay anymore," said a bank official involved in the rollout of e-CNY for the Shanghai trial, under the guidance of China's central bank.

  • Analysis: Retail trading appetite robust even as stock-buying frenzy cools

    Retail traders have shifted from "meme stocks" to large-cap names and exchange traded funds, and while their activity has eased from its January peak, the blistering pace of new retail account openings means non-professionals are likely to remain a market force. Retail trading levels skyrocketed at the beginning of the year, helped by the frenzy of buying in stocks like GameStop Corp. But that has been followed by a pullback, according to data, despite expectations that investors would use stimulus checks to trade. Liu said small investors who sold favorites like GameStop in February or March likely got burned, as most of the names retail piled into in January fell between 20% and 30%.

  • Why bitcoin's pullback could be 'healthy' for a run to $100,000

    Bitcoin's recent pullback might do more to support a run to $100,000 than it seems, according to some in the bull camp.

  • Blackstone Offers $1.1 Billion to Buy 26% of India’s Mphasis

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. has offered to buy a controlling stake in Indian IT outsourcing services provider Mphasis Ltd. for as much as 82.6 billion rupees ($1.1 billion) as demand for cloud computing surges amid the pandemic.Funds managed by the private equity firm have teamed up with long-term investors including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and UC Investments to take a majority stake in Mphasis, the private equity firm said in a statement on Monday. That agreement triggered an open offer for an additional 26% stake in the Indian firm at 1,677.16 rupees apiece, or a 1.1% discount to the closing share price on Friday. The stock gained more than 5% in Mumbai after the offer.Blackstone’s move to increase its stake in Mphasis is in sync with the U.S. asset manager’s plans to boost investment in the South Asian nation. India is the strongest performer in the world for Blackstone and the firm intends to continue deploying large investments in the nation, Blackstone Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Stephen Schwarzman said during his visit to Mumbai in 2020.“This investment enables us to continue creating value for the long term and provide additional resources to further accelerate the company’s growth momentum,” Amit Dixit, head of India for Blackstone private equity, said in the statement. Mphasis specializes in providing cloud and digital solutions and serves 35 of the top 50 U.S. banking, financial services and insurance firms, according to the statement.The open offer was triggered after Blackstone Capital Partners VI fund agreed to sell its 55.31% stake in Mphasis to an entity under Blackstone Capital Partners VIII and Blackstone Capital Partners Asia funds, according to a stock exchange filing. Blackstone is committing up to $2.8 billion for the controlling stake, according to the firm’s statement.The U.S. private equity firm had purchased a majority stake in Mphasis in 2016 from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., paying 430 rupees per share at the time.(Updates with details of offer)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Economy Continues Booming After Record First Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy continued to boom in April from the record growth in the first quarter, with strong exports and rising business confidence supporting the recovery.That’s the outlook of an aggregate index combining eight early indicators tracked by Bloomberg, which remained unchanged from March in strong expansionary territory. Some of the strength this month may be exaggerated by the comparison with April 2020, when the country was still struggling to recover and reopen after a lockdown to contain the world’s first coronavirus cases.Confidence among small and medium-sized enterprises, or SMEs, picked up for a second month in a survey of more than 500 companies by Standard Chartered Plc., with the rise in expectations pointing to even stronger performance in the current quarter compared to the first three months of the year.“Export-oriented SMEs continued to outperform domestically-focused SMEs, with faster production and higher output price gains,” according to the Standard Chartered’s economists Lan Shen and Ding Shuang. “The services sector is catching up at a faster pace, driven by the transport and logistics, IT, and commercial services industries, while the catering and accommodation sectors remain sluggish.”The improvement in services was due to the “removal of restrictive measures and vaccine rollout,” they wrote in a report. “While export demand stayed resilient, domestic demand also started to pick up.”Three Reasons to Believe in the Boom on Bloomberg Trade TrackerThe strength of overseas demand can be seen in South Korea’s exports in the first 20 days of the month, which jumped more than 45% compared to the same period a year earlier, the fastest pace since 2011.Global demand has driven up commodity costs, boosting factory-gate inflation in China to its highest since 2017, according to Bloomberg Economics’ price tracker. Copper prices approached the nine-year highs reached in February, while steel futures in China reached new peaks even as rebar stockpiles shrank slightly.China’s stock market moved higher in April, with the benchmark index of 300 mainland companies bouncing back to levels above 5,100.Home sales continued to grow in the month, although the pace was less robust than in March. Regulators have been trying to control housing risks after monetary easing spurred a rebound in the residential market, with buyers using property to hedge against inflation. Car sales growth in the same period slowed slightly.Early IndicatorsBloomberg Economics generates the overall activity reading by aggregating a three-month weighted average of the monthly changes of eight indicators, which are based on business surveys or market prices.Major onshore stocks - CSI 300 index of A-share stocks listed in Shanghai or Shenzhen (through market close on 25th of the month)Total floor area of home sales in China’s four Tier-1 cities (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen)Inventory of steel rebar, used for reinforcing in construction (in 10,000 metric tons). Falling inventory is a sign of rising demandCopper prices - Spot price for refined copper in Shanghai market (yuan/metric ton)South Korean exports - South Korean exports in the first 20 days of each month (year-on-year change)Factory inflation tracker - Bloomberg Economics created tracker for Chinese producer prices (year-on-year change)Small and medium-sized business confidence - Survey of companies conducted by Standard Chartered PlcPassenger car sales - Monthly result calculated from the weekly average sales data released by the China Passenger Car AssociationFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.