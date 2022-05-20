U.S. markets open in 4 hours 26 minutes

ETP Group Partners with Matahari to Accelerate Its Retail Digital Transformation Journey

ETP Group
·5 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ETP Group is proud to announce a new partnership designed to grow and enhance Matahari's ability to deliver world-class, omni-channel experiences to its customers. PT Matahari Department Store Tbk ("Matahari"; "LPPF.JK") and ETP Group - two organizations will be deeply engaged with the retail industry and consumer journeys.

Matahari, Indonesia's first and leading modern department store, has a deep legacy in Indonesian retail. Over the years, Matahari has established itself as a truly groundbreaking national brand with 140 large format stores in 77 cities across Indonesia and has a growing online presence through MATAHARI.COM.

ETP Group is an Omni-channel Retail Software company serving market leaders in 24 countries across the Asia Pacific, India, and the Middle East. ETP has successfully implemented its V5.5 Omni-channel platforms across 35,000+ stores for 500+ brands. ETP's unique value proposition is its ability to consistently deliver enterprise class omni-channel retail solutions to its customers and build long-term strategic partnerships.

Matahari has a clear vision of becoming the leading omni-channel lifestyle retailer as a customer-centric 'House of Specialists' and the Category Authority in lifestyle apparel, footwear, and cosmetics. To grow its consumer base, rejuvenate and expand its omni-channel presence and improve customer experience, Matahari has chosen ETP as its technology partner.

The Matahari leadership team has conducted a detailed evaluation through which it selected ETP as a partner to achieve the following strategic objectives:

  • To implement an omni-channel POS system that can manage a high volume of transactions, as well as their CRM and loyalty programs

  • To implement a system that can manage complex promotions, sales, and reports of both direct purchase and consignment vendors

  • Enable data consolidation and analysis across stores and external marketplaces

  • To improve staff productivity so that Matahari can reward its employees more creatively and become the 'Employer of Choice'

  • To work with a partner that has a history of successful modernization and ongoing R&D that will continue to innovate in the retail software space to bring the best of physical and digital retail together

To help Matahari realize this vision, ETP will implement its enterprise-class V5.5 Omni-Channel Retail Software Solution that seamlessly integrates point of sale (POS), customer relationship management (CRM), loyalty management, merchandise and inventory management, promotions planning, and business intelligence (BI). ETP V5.5 allows the scalability required for business growth. ETP has enabled brick and mortar retailers to embrace unified commerce and drive their brands and customer relationships seamlessly.

ETP V5 Omni-channel Retail Solutions will support Matahari to deliver a unified omni-channel experience with features such as Click and Collect, Click and Deliver, Endless Aisle, and a holistic view of inventory and the customer. This will be done using real-time integration of ETP's POS, CRM, and Promotions engine with web stores and marketplaces using ETP Connect's secured web services framework, which can see and manage order flows.

Speaking about the partnership with ETP, Mr. Terry O'Connor, Matahari - Chief Executive Officer says, "We plan to grow loyal customers through great customer experiences by expanding our omni-channel footprint, harmonizing physical and digital experiences for customers, and increasing customer loyalty and retention. ETP will help us with this. We selected ETP because we feel that a partner should essentially be an extension of Matahari and ETP understands our vision, values, and governance well. We believe they will help us achieve omni-channel sales growth. ETP has state-of-the-art retail and digital platforms that will support us in our omni-channel transformation and help us benefit from the full potential of data analytics coming from ETP technology."

Mr. Naresh Ahuja, Chairman and CEO of ETP Group says, "ETP is extremely pleased to partner with Matahari in Indonesia. ETP has executed many retail projects where companies have transformed from pure physical retailers to multi-channel retailers and then to omni-channel retailers. ETP's retail, e-commerce, and omni-channel platforms and continued innovations will support Matahari to meet its goals of business growth and delightful customer experiences. ETP is aligned with Matahari's goals of creating amazing customer experiences, store network optimization, operational excellence, and omni-channel operations. We look forward to partnering closely together and doing great work at Matahari."

About PT. Matahari Department Store, Tbk

PT Matahari Department Store Tbk ("Matahari" or "Company", https://www.matahari.com/corporate/) has a deep legacy in Indonesian retail. For over 60 years, Matahari has provided the growing Indonesian middle class with quality, fashionable and affordable apparel, beauty and footwear products. Matahari is very proud of its support to the Indonesian economy, employing more than 30,000 people and partnering with 600 local suppliers, as well as international suppliers. The Company has received many industry recognitions – nationally and internationally – including Top 3 Best Non-Financial Sector and Top 10 Mid-Cap Issuers ASEAN Corporate Governance Awards 2021, Top 50 Most Valuable Brand Awards 2021 from Brand Finance Indonesia, Top 500 Retail Asia Pacific from Retail Asia, Euromonitor & KPMG; Brand Asia 2018 – Top 3 Most Powerful Retail Brands in Indonesia from Nikkei BP Consulting, Inc. and WoW Brand Award 2019 – Gold Champion from MarkPlus Inc. The Company has also received the Netizen's Brand Choice Award 2018 from Warta Ekonomi. All of these awards reaffirm the Company's position as one of the leading, most dynamic, and trusted companies in Indonesia.

About ETP Group

ETP (www.etpgroup.com) is an Omni-channel Retail Software company serving market leaders in 24 countries across the Asia Pacific, India, and the Middle East regions. ETP's solutions include omni-channel orchestration, POS, Mobility, CRM, Marketing Campaigns, Promotion Management, Order Management, Product Information Management, and Analytics. ETP has successfully executed over 500 enterprise software projects across 35,000+ stores for 500+ brands. ETP's unique value proposition is its ability to consistently deliver enterprise-grade omni-channel solutions to its customers and build long-term strategic partnerships spanning decades.

MEDIA CONTACT

Vikrant Deshmukh, Associate General Manager-Marketing

ETP Group

Vikrant.deshmukh@etpgroup.com

Website: https://www.etpgroup.com/

SOURCE: ETP Group


