U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,091.19
    -27.44 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,396.17
    -402.23 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,348.76
    -20.22 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.45
    -0.86 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.85
    -0.04 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.20
    -11.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    19.93
    -0.43 (-2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0167
    -0.0096 (-0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    +0.1350 (+5.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2163
    -0.0092 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1570
    +1.5180 (+1.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,020.36
    -15.11 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.40
    +9.58 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.11
    -4.31 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

Etrion Releases Second Quarter 2022 Results

Etrion Corporation
·3 min read
Etrion Corporation
Etrion Corporation

GENEVA, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etrion Corporation (“Etrion” or the “Company”, and, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) released today its condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Q2-2022 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Etrion closed the second quarter of 2022 with an unrestricted cash balance of US$16.1 million and a positive working capital of US$14.9 million.

  • The Company sold all the solar assets in 2021 and is not developing any new project in the second quarter 2022. Subject to the possibility of the Board of Directors identifying other potential business opportunities, the Company may deploy the remaining capital into a new venture or complete its windup activities and proceed with the dissolution within approximately 36 months after the sale of the Japanese assets.  Any cash remaining at the completion of the windup activities and settlement of all liabilities of the Company will be distributed to shareholders.

  • As previously mentioned and most recently in the April 15th, 2021 Management Information Circular to shareholders, the Company has been in the last few years actively pursuing reimbursement of certain tax payments (Tremonti Ambiente) in Italy regarding years 2010-2013, 2014-2015 and 2016-2017 before the Italian Courts. On July 27th, 2022, the Regional Tax Court in Rome ruled partially in favor of the Company and recognized the right of refund of EUR 6 million (gross) for the 2010-2013 tax years. Having said that, the Italian Tax Authorities can still appeal the ruling of the Regional Tax Court before the Supreme Court; the appeal should be filed within 60 days from the official notification of the ruling which would consequently delay final resolution by a few years. Therefore, the Company expects to be in a position to assess the certainty / likelihood and timing of the recovery of the funds by early November 2022. At same time, on July 13, 2022 a negative ruling was issued by the First Instance Tax Commission of Rome on the refund for the tax years 2016-2017, which the Company will appeal. On the whole, litigation for the 2014-2015 and 2016-2017 years continues at various stages before the Courts and the Company will inform should positive developments arise.

Management Comments

Marco A. Northland, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The Company going forward will maintain very limited resources; however, we will continue to explore potential opportunities for future deployment of the Company’s remaining cash or eventually proceed with a windup of the Company as previously disclosed”.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

 

Three months ended

Six months ended

US$ thousands (unless otherwise stated)

Q2-22

Q2-22

Q2-22

Q1-22

 

 

 

 

 

Financial performance from continuing operations

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

(813)

 

(4,934)

 

(1,628)

 

(6,716)

 

Net Loss

(4,192)

 

(1,977)

 

(9,029)

 

(4,430)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial position

 

 

Jun 2022

Dec 2021

Unrestricted cash at parent level

 

 

16,155

 

20,578

 

Working capital

 

 

14,912

 

18,835

 

 

 

 

About Etrion
Etrion’s largest shareholder is the Lundin family, which owns approximately 36% of the Company’s shares directly and through various trusts.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.etrion.com or contact:

Christian Lacueva – Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: +41 (22) 715 20 90

The information was submitted for publication at 11:05 p.m. CET on August 2, 2022.

Non-IFRS Measures:
This press release includes non-IFRS measures not defined under IFRS, specifically earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and Adjusted operating cash flow. Non-IFRS measures have no standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore such measures may not be comparable with those used by other companies. EBITDA is a useful metric to quantify the Company’s ability to generate cash before extraordinary and non-cash accounting transactions recognized in the financial statements. In addition, EBITDA is useful to analyze and compare profitability between companies and industries because it eliminates the effects of financing and accounting policy decisions. The most comparable IFRS measure to EBITDA is net income (loss). Refer to Etrion’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021, for a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted operating cash flow reported during the period.

Forward-Looking Information:
This press release contains certain “forward-looking information”. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements relating to amount of funds that will be required to satisfy potential warranty claims under the sale agreements, other corporate level liabilities and anticipated expenses to cover continuing operations and windup costs, the possibility of acquiring or commencing an alternative business and the possibility that the Company may proceed to wind up its activities and dissolve following the completion of the sale of its solar assets) constitute forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company as well as certain assumptions including, without limitation, assumptions as to the amount of funds that will be required to satisfy future obligations and costs associated with the dissolution of the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company may have insufficient funds to satisfy its future obligations, including without limitation warranty claims under the agreements pursuant to which its projects were sold; the risk that the Company may not be successful in identifying and pursuing an alternative business; and uncertainties with respect to the timing of the any alternative business venture or the windup and the dissolution of the Company.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.


Recommended Stories

  • AMD stock drops despite steady second-quarter earnings report

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley details AMD's stock performance amid an even second-quarter earnings report.

  • Airbnb stock falls despite steady third-quarter earnings report

    Airbnb shares are moving to the downside despite reporting record-breaking bookings and $2 billion buyback.

  • AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    AMC Entertainment's (AMC) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to have benefited from a sharp increase in global attendance.

  • Robinhood stock falls amid Q3 revenue miss and workforce reduction plans

    Robinhood shares are edging lower after a third-quarter revenue miss and plans to reduce 2% of its workforce.

  • Devon Energy Beats Earnings, Raises Dividend

    Devon Energy produces another amazing quarter to satisfy its shareholders

  • AMD stock slips as revenue forecast dips below Street consensus

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares declined in the extended session Tuesday after the chip maker's forecast revenue fell below the Wall Street consensus after posting record sales, topping Street expectations, and reporting a huge surge in data-center sales.

  • PayPal Surges as Analysts Cheer ‘Tough Love’ From Elliott

    (Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc. jumped after saying activist investor Elliott Investment Management is now one of its largest shareholders and recent cost-cutting moves will result in savings of $900 million this year. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanYou Won’

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • How Much Upside is Left in Energy Transfer LP (ET)? Wall Street Analysts Think 31%

    The consensus price target hints at a 30.7% upside potential for Energy Transfer LP (ET). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • 10 Strong Buy Stocks to Invest in Now According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss 10 strong buy stocks to invest in now according to Reddit. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Strong Buy Stocks to Invest in Now According to Reddit. The first half of 2022 was decidedly one of the worst on record in terms of corporate […]

  • HKD, AMTD, WTF? The stock you haven't heard of that's up 30,000% in 2 weeks

    Shares of little-known Hong Kong IPO AMTD Digital are currently trading above $2,500, despite IPO'ing on July 15th at $7.80. What?

  • Last Minute Thought: Buy or Sell AMD Stock Before Earnings?

    All eyes last week have been drawn to the tech giants’ earnings but this week has some big names reporting too; after the market closes today, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will grab hold of the earnings mic to deliver Q2’s results. Will it be a “drop the mic” quarter? Not quite, says Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore. “Overall, we expect AMD to deliver a solid print in its first quarter since its Analyst Day and since re-segmenting revenues,” says the 5-star analyst. “While we do still view AMD’s CY2

  • UPDATE 2-Occidental Petroleum posts $3.6 bln profit, resumes buybacks

    Occidental Petroleum Corp posted a rise in second-quarter profit, paid down debt and resumed a buyback program as the U.S. producer benefited from higher crude prices. Occidental has recovered from loading up on debt to buy Anadarko Petroleum for $35.7 billion just before COVID-19 pandemic cratered oil demand. It paid down almost $5 billion in debt and achieved its internal deleveraging goal, opening the door for a $3 billion share repurchase program to begin.

  • PayPal stock jumps 12% as company confirms Elliott stake and names EA exec as new CFO amid earnings beat

    After seeing its shares lose roughly two thirds of their value over the past year, PayPal Holdings Inc. delivered a packed earnings report for its second quarter, announcing a new chief financial officer, buyback authorization, and cost-savings program, while also confirming that activists at Elliott Management have taken a stake in the company.

  • Why Intel's Recent Bad News Does Not Spell Doom for the Chipmaker

    Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) second-quarter earnings report issued July 28 was a disaster by any measure. The company reported dramatic misses on revenue and earnings and significantly lowered its outlook for the rest of 2022.

  • SoFi stock gains after earnings as revenue beats and losses shrink

    Shares of SoFi Inc. were up nearly 3% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company beat expectations with its latest results and delivered an upbeat earnings forecast for the current quarter.

  • Chip Maker AMD Prospers as Rival Intel Struggles

    Advanced Micro Devices reported a sharp increase in quarterly sales, driven by strength in its datacenter business where rival Intel has been stumbling, but issued a muted outlook for the current period. AMD on Tuesday said sales reached $6.6 billion in its second quarter, up by 70% from a year prior and ahead of Wall Street expectations. The company also issued a subdued outlook for the current quarter, projecting roughly $6.7 billion in sales.

  • Match hits pause on ‘metaverse’ dating and Tinder crypto, stock plunges 20% after surprise loss

    Match Group Inc. shares were pummeled Tuesday after the online-dating company's new chief executive detailed a slowdown for its most popular product, Tinder, and decided to pause newer initiatives such as Tinder-based crypto and "metaverse" dating.

  • Top 10 Stock Picks of Jesse Ro’s Tiger Legatus Capital

    In this article, we shall be going over the top 10 stock picks of Jesse Ro’s Tiger Legatus Capital. To skip our detailed analysis of Ro’s history, his investment strategy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see Top 5 Stock Picks of Jesse Ro’s Tiger Legatus Capital. Jesse Sunho Ro is the founder and […]

  • Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release

    Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.