U.S. markets close in 4 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,283.46
    +2.76 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,305.06
    -128.78 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,453.21
    +92.82 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,319.70
    -14.69 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.33
    -0.72 (-0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.30
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    26.20
    +0.11 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1939
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4870
    -0.0490 (-3.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3895
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5850
    -0.1750 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,478.18
    +1,241.75 (+3.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    833.92
    +10.52 (+1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,085.25
    -50.82 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,048.02
    -18.16 (-0.06%)
     

Etsy acquires Elo7, known as the 'Etsy of Brazil', for $217M

Ingrid Lunden
·4 min read

On the heels of Etsy's huge deal to acquire Depop to open the door to more social selling, targeting younger users, and deeply expand in Europe, the crafty marketplace has announced another significant deal to build out its reach, this time in Latin America. Etsy has announced that it will acquire Elo7 -- commonly referred to as the "Etsy of Brazil" for its popular marketplace for crafty creators -- for $217 million.

Etsy was already active in Brazil, but Elo7, one of the 10 biggest e-commerce sites in the region with 1.9 million active buyers, 56,000 active sellers and some 8 million items for sale, will give Etsy a significantly bigger presence in the market.

As with Depop (which was a $1.6 billion acquisition for Etsy) and Reverb (a musical instruments market Etsy acquired in 2019), Elo7 will remain a standalone brand and continue to be operated by its current management team out of its HQ in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The deal underscores an interesting playbook under Etsy CEO Josh Silverman, who has a long history in the world of e-commerce, including years with eBay during that company's more acquisitive heydays.

"Elo7 is the 'Etsy of Brazil,' with a purpose and business model similar to our own," Silverman said in a statement. "Following our recent agreement to purchase Depop, we're excited to bring another unique marketplace into the Etsy family. This transaction will establish a foothold for us in Latin America, an underpenetrated ecommerce region where Etsy currently does not have a meaningful customer base. We look forward to welcoming Elo7's talented leadership team and employees to the Etsy family."

It's an interesting turn also for Etsy as it goes into a more aggressive growth mode. A lot of the earlier days in the world of e-commerce were marked by companies expanding inorganically -- specifically, by picking up market share through acquisitions of similar players in their own or new geographies the acquirer wants to enter. This was the playbook followed at times by eBay, Amazon, Groupon and more.

These days, maybe because e-commerce has matured and, well, Amazon is such a behemoth that the barrier to entry becomes harder, you see a lot less of that, and there has even been something of a stigma attached to companies that you could call "clones" of models already started and scaled elsewhere, just not in your patch of the world.

So it's interesting to see Etsy buying into that quite specifically in this case, with its announcement pointing out all the synergies of the two companies' business models making it an easy one to bring into the fold. It's something also highlighted by Elo7 -- which in its time had raised about $18 million in funding from investors that included Accel, Monashes, and Insight Partners.

"Etsy has always been an inspiration and a reference for us, and we're excited to continue our growth journey as part of Etsy - a company whose mission and culture so closely match our own," said Carlos Curioni, Elo7's longtime CEO. "We're looking forward to leveraging Etsy's product and marketing expertise to help the Elo7 marketplace, community and team achieve our full potential in Brazil."

Brazil is really a prime market to follow the inorganic acquisition strategy. The country is one of the biggest e-commerce markets in the world in terms of both population, buying power and digital device penetration (particularly smartphones). At a time when many mature markets are seeing e-commerce growth slow -- excepting the 44% bump in Covid-19 spending in 2020, typically US consumers were seeing e-commerce growth of around 15% and slowing year-on-year pre-pandemic -- Brazil has been booming, since penetration is still pretty low but all the right factors for growth are there. Etsy cites figures that project it will grow 26% by 2024.

"We're excited to announce this purchase of Elo7 following our recent announcement of the Depop transaction - two exciting businesses that meet Etsy's very high bar for use of capital," said Rachel Glaser, Etsy, Inc. CFO, in. statement. "In addition to job one, which is continuing to drive growth in our core Etsy.com marketplace, we will now focus on integrating Depop and Elo7 into the Etsy family. Reverb, Depop and Elo7 will each continue to be run by their talented and empowered management teams, and we'll connect key functions across the brands in a way designed to accelerate value creation and make the whole worth more than the sum of its parts."

Recommended Stories

  • Etsy acquires Brazilian marketplace Elo7 for $217 million in cash

    Etsy Inc. said Monday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Brazilian marketplace Elo7 for $217 million in cash. Elo7 specializes in custom and made-to-order items, and has 1.9 million active buyers and 56,000 active sellers. Elo7 currently has about 8 million items for sale. "Elo7 is the 'Etsy of Brazil,' with a purpose and business model similar to our own," said Josh Silverman, Etsy's chief executive, in a statement. "Following our recent agreement to purchase Depop, we're exci

  • Wimbledon 2021: Who will win, odds, favourites and schedule

    The grass-court Grand Slam is back after it was postponed in 2020

  • Is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) A Good Stock To Buy?

    In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:NCLH) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and […]

  • Buy these stocks as S&P 500 heads for 11% correction and bitcoin risks fall to $12,000, say strategists.

    Stocks are set for a mixed day ahead while crypto is surging, as even the slow days of summer trading continue to keep the black clouds away from financial markets. It may not last for long.

  • MindMed Included in FTSE Russell 3000® Index

    MindMed (NASDAQ: MNMD) (NEO: MMED) (DE: MMQ), a leading psychedelic-inspired medicine company announced that effective Friday, June 25th, 2021, MindMed has been added to the FTSE Russell 3000® index which measures the performance of the largest 3,000 US companies.

  • 3 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    The environment for dividends continues to improve after a tough stretch in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Carnival says it may sell up to $500 million in shares

    Carnival Corp. said Monday morning that it may sell up to $500 million in stock from time to time as part of an at-the-money equity offering program. The cruise company would use the proceeds from this stock offering to purchase ordinary shares of Carnival plc and may use any remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes. Carnival said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it would sell shares through the offering only when shares of Carnival plc in the U.K. were tradi

  • Hertz Is About to Exit Bankruptcy. Why Its Stock Is a Buy.

    The car-rental leader will emerge from bankruptcy with a strong balance sheet and the potential to prosper on a surge in travel.

  • Shares of Meta Material, formerly Torchlight, reverse to trade down 20%

    Torchlight's stock rose as high as 74% last Monday as retail investors piled into the stock with record volumes. The shares, however, gave up some of the gains after the company upsized its stock offering. In a reverse takeover to list on the Nasdaq and access the U.S. capital markets, Metamaterial Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, last year agreed to merge with Torchlight, an oil and gas producer.

  • Cruise operator Carnival to sell $500 million in shares

    Money raised will be used to purchase ordinary shares of Carnival Plc, trading in the United Kingdom, and for general corporate purposes, the company said. The cruise operator has raised over $2.5 billion by selling its shares over the past year as travel restrictions due to the pandemic brought its business to a standstill. Shares of Carnival and peers Royal Caribbean Group, Norwegian Cruise Holdings Ltd were down about 2% each.

  • Hedge Funds Are Coming Back To TAL Education Group (TAL)

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of March 31st. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • This Firm’s $489 Million Purchase Says a Lot About the Future of Bitcoin

    Earlier this week, Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) fell below $30,000 for the first time since January. Source: Shutterstock It actually traded below $29,000 and fell into negative territory for the year. If you haven’t been following the world’s first and largest cryptocurrency, that’s a big drop of more than 50% in a little over two months.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The dip under $30K was brief, and the world’s largest cryptocurrency bounced back above in a matter of

  • Intellia Stock Is Rocketing Because of a Gene-Editing Breakthrough

    The first data on Crispr genomic-editing inside humans were auspicious for Intellia, and gene-editing peers such as Crispr Therapeutics, Editas, and Beam.

  • UPDATE - Hut 8 Mining Provides Corporate Update Following Recent Financing and Ongoing New Machine Installation Initiatives

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to provide the following corporate update. All dollar figures are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated.

  • GameStop Joined the Russell 1000. The Move Might Hurt the Stock.

    The videogame retailer officially made it into the Russell 1000 index, FTSE Russell announced on Saturday.

  • ChargePoint Revved Up As Dominant Player

    When it comes to EV charging and sustainable energy sources, there is quite a bit of competition. Even though it is a nascent market, it has a multitude of fragmented and evolving players. Nonetheless, one stands dominant in the U.S., with its scale as its strongest asset. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has significant market and customer breadth, and is well-poised to capture profits with the eventual widespread EV transition and adoption. (See ChargePoint stock charts on TipRanks) In his cov

  • Why Namibia Could Become The Biggest Oil Story of the Decade

    A junior oil explorer may have just found indicators of what we think could be the last great onshore oil discovery on Earth, and supermajors could soon take notice

  • Big Banks Seen Increasing Dividends by 10% on Average

    Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg highlights potential payouts from Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.

  • Why the UK banned Binance and what it means for your crypto assets?

    Over the weekend the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) ordered Binance Markets to remove all advertising and financial promotions by 30 June.

  • June jobs report: what to expect on Friday

    Emily McCormick joins Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to discuss what market watchers can expect this week, including information about the labor market and consumer confidence while outlining progress on the COVID-19 recovery.