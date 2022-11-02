Etsy stock pops after it beats analysts' revenue expectations
Etsy (ETSY) stock popped 9% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the e-commerce company reported third-quarter revenue that beat analysts' expectations.
Here are the key figures compared to Wall Street's expectations, compiled from Bloomberg:
Revenue: $594.5 million actual versus $563.6 million expected
Gross Merchandise Sales: $3 billion actual versus $2.92 billion expected
Loss Per Share: -$7.62 actual versus 76 cents expected
Active Buyers: 94 million actual versus 95.5 million expected
Active Sellers: 7.4 million million actual versus 7.8 million expected
Q4 Revenue Guidance: $700-$780 million actual versus $744.6 million expected
The e-commerce company saw years of pandemic growth, but has been hammered in the difficult macroeconomic environment that's rattled Big Tech across-the-board.
This is an important win for Etsy. Amazon's (AMZN) results last week didn't particularly bode well for the company, Raymond James analyst Rick Patel wrote on Oct. 31. Amazon is an e-commerce "bellwether," Patel wrote, and the company reported muted expectations for Q4, and by extension, the holiday season. The e-commerce giant guided to between $140 billion and $144 billion instead of the expected $155 billion.
Etsy, on the other hand, reported guidance whose upper end exceeded analysts' expectations.
'Leaning in and gaining share'
Etsy's been all-in on the holidays, as the company has been investing heavily in its platform in recent months, CEO Josh Silverman told Yahoo Finance Live in September.
"We're investing more than $600 million in marketing this year to make sure that we're front of mind with buyers at a time when they need us most," said Silverman. "While a lot of other people might be pulling back, we think this is a great time to be leaning in and gaining share."
Silverman at the time added that Etsy has retained the buyers and sellers it attracted in the pandemic.
"I would say that during the pandemic, people shopped on Etsy because they had to shop on Etsy," he said. "What felt so great is people are coming back again and again now with limitless choice. They're coming back because they want to shop on Etsy."
Allie Garfinkle is a Senior Tech Reporter at Yahoo Finance.
