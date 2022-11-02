Etsy stock pops after it beats analysts' revenue expectations

Etsy (ETSY) stock popped 9% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the e-commerce company reported third-quarter revenue that beat analysts' expectations.

Here are the key figures compared to Wall Street's expectations, compiled from Bloomberg:

Revenue: $594.5 million actual versus $563.6 million expected

Gross Merchandise Sales: $3 billion actual versus $2.92 billion expected

Loss Per Share: -$7.62 actual versus 76 cents expected

Active Buyers: 94 million actual versus 95.5 million expected

Active Sellers: 7.4 million million actual versus 7.8 million expected

Q4 Revenue Guidance: $700-$780 million actual versus $744.6 million expected

The e-commerce company saw years of pandemic growth, but has been hammered in the difficult macroeconomic environment that's rattled Big Tech across-the-board.

This is an important win for Etsy. Amazon's (AMZN) results last week didn't particularly bode well for the company, Raymond James analyst Rick Patel wrote on Oct. 31. Amazon is an e-commerce "bellwether," Patel wrote, and the company reported muted expectations for Q4, and by extension, the holiday season. The e-commerce giant guided to between $140 billion and $144 billion instead of the expected $155 billion.

Etsy, on the other hand, reported guidance whose upper end exceeded analysts' expectations.

BRAZIL - 2021/07/12: In this photo illustration the Etsy logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

'Leaning in and gaining share'

Etsy's been all-in on the holidays, as the company has been investing heavily in its platform in recent months, CEO Josh Silverman told Yahoo Finance Live in September.

"We're investing more than $600 million in marketing this year to make sure that we're front of mind with buyers at a time when they need us most," said Silverman. "While a lot of other people might be pulling back, we think this is a great time to be leaning in and gaining share."

Silverman at the time added that Etsy has retained the buyers and sellers it attracted in the pandemic.

Story continues

"I would say that during the pandemic, people shopped on Etsy because they had to shop on Etsy," he said. "What felt so great is people are coming back again and again now with limitless choice. They're coming back because they want to shop on Etsy."

Allie Garfinkle is a Senior Tech Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @agarfinks.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance.

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.