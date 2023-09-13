Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Etsy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$376m ÷ (US$2.6b - US$503m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Etsy has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Multiline Retail industry average of 10% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Etsy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Etsy.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Etsy Tell Us?

Etsy is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 18%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 175%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that Etsy is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 26% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

