Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) shareholder returns have been splendid, earning 119% in 5 years

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 10% in the last quarter. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. It's fair to say most would be happy with 119% the gain in that time. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Etsy's earnings per share are down 19% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years. This was, in part, due to extraordinary items impacting earning in the last twelve months.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Because earnings per share don't seem to match up with the share price, we'll take a look at other metrics instead.

In contrast revenue growth of 35% per year is probably viewed as evidence that Etsy is growing, a real positive. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Etsy is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Etsy shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 31% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 17%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Etsy better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Etsy (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

