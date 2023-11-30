'Etsy in person': One woman's quest to sell her wares creates a local small business hub

The buzzing outdoor market scene in California had been a reliable revenue source for entrepreneur Kimberly Pak and her handbag business.

But when her husband’s job transfer moved them to the Valley 5½ years ago, Pak not only faced a comparatively sleepy outdoor market presence but also a lot of “no's” when she approached Scottsdale shops about selling the handbags she designed.

As the weather got hotter, Pak got nervous.

“Summer was coming. What am I going to do for money?” Pak recalled.

Ideally, a venue that would be a consistent space for her to sell her bags would be the answer. Her husband, Eugene Pak, a regional sales director, suggested she could make it happen by opening her own store.

Kimberly Pak owns The Mercantile of Scottsdale, a store that features indoor booths representing exclusively Arizona vendors.

That’s when the idea for The Merchantile of Scottsdale was born. And what began as an effort to generate revenue and provide a brick-and-mortar location for Pak to sell her wares has evolved into a hub for other small business owners to do the same.

In 2019, Pak opened the Merchantile in Old Town, offering individual vendor booths for fellow Arizona entrepreneurs who sell their jewelry, clothing, home items, decor and more.

Pak’s affinity for outdoor markets guided her concept. She chose the location to cater to out-of-state visitors and give them the opportunity to bring an Arizona-made memento back home.

“It’s like an Etsy in person,” Pak described her vision for the Merchantile. “I wanted to give them an opportunity to sell here and make a successful market.”

What started with 40 vendors at that Scottsdale shop has grown to more than 100, Pak said. Success led to the 2022 opening of a second location, The Merchantile of Phoenix, which Pak owns with her sister Brisol Diaz. Here, more than 80 vendors have set up shop. About half of all vendors have a presence in both locations, Pak said.

More than 500 businesses are waiting to move into one of the Merchantile’s coveted spaces, she said.

Momentum ramps up for the holidays with the annual Merry Merchantile Market, which takes place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Scottsdale Civic Center. Here, a curated selection from more than 80 local vendors featuring handmade items and one-of-a-kind pieces will be available amid live music and food.

Hands-on workshops for adults and children, interactive make-and-take sessions and a kids play area are also in the mix.

Pak is part of a local business market that generates 70% more local economic activity per square foot than big box retail, according to Fundera by NerdWallet. Also, she facilitates a small business market that generates $68 of local economic return for every $100 customers spend.

Julia Galvan, owner of Visata Handcrafted Jewelry, has participated in the past two holiday Markets and has been a vendor for more than a year in the Phoenix shop. She has run her Phoenix business for three years and sells her pieces in markets and online.

Galvan had wanted to set up in a brick-and-mortar space when Pak found her on social media and expressed interest in her jewelry. Galvan said the exposure her business has received thanks to the Merchantile has been very valuable.

“There’s definitely been an impact. It’s a great way to get noticed and has really connected me to other people and introduced them to the mineral kingdom,” Galvan said.

Galvan has collaborated with other markets and venues but said Pak’s dedication to organization, how she treats vendors and allows them to express themselves sets her apart.

“She has a very kind and gentle heart, and she makes you feel comfortable and good about yourself and your product,” Galvan said. “I definitely appreciate that.”

A first-generation American born to parents of Mexican descent, Pak grew up in the Los Angeles area. Both of her parents owned their own businesses, so the entrepreneurial presence was always there.

“It was always instilled in us … the benefits of working for yourself,” Pak said.

When she was 12, Pak got her first entrepreneurial opportunity selling Avon products. Her mother accompanied her to a representative, a neighbor, and signed her up. From there, Pak took the reins. She loved it.

“My mom was so supportive and excited. She would tell me, ‘One day, you’re going to be something big,’” Pak said as her voice cracked and she was overcome with emotion.

Over the years, Pak owned several small businesses encompassing jewelry, sewing, photography, a mobile boutique and designing handbags before moving to Arizona from Santa Fe Springs, about 20 miles from Los Angeles.

When Pak embarked on the Merchantile, she wasn’t quick to take the leap.

“We were scared. A couple of times I backed out. '(I thought) this is crazy,'” Pak said.

Eugene, who continues to work as a full-time regional sales director, pulled from his retirement funds, Pak got credit cards and her mother also assisted financially to make her permanent store dream a reality.

Pak wanted to bring in other vendors to help sustain the Merchantile, but they had to be local. She used Instagram to draw vendors such as Galvan and to create a network.

At the time, this concept was unusual, although that has since changed.

“I think it’s awesome that more businesses are replicating our model. I feel like I kind of spearheaded the way,” Pak said. “I was so scared to leave California, but Arizona has been a blessing.”

Over the past four years, some Merchantile vendors have gone on to open their own stores. Pak treasures having some part of that and believes all of her experiences, successes and failures, have been key on this journey.

“All of those things prepared me for the Merchantile. I know how hard it is,” Pak said. “To be able to inspire them, to be able to use my knowledge here … they know they can do it, too.”

What: The Merchantile of Scottsdale

Where: 3965 N. Brown Ave., Scottsdale

Employees: 10

Interesting stat: Local business generates 70% more local economic activity per square foot than big box retail, according to Fundera by NerdWallet.

Details: themerchantileofscottsdale.com

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: The Merchantiles of Scottsdale and Phoenix create 'Etsy in person'