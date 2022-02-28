U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,338.47
    -46.18 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,646.14
    -412.61 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,626.02
    -68.60 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,042.86
    +1.93 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.51
    +4.92 (+5.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.20
    +11.60 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.37 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1208
    -0.0063 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8700
    -0.1160 (-5.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3402
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0160
    -0.5440 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,198.17
    +2,146.47 (+5.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.19
    +69.46 (+8.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Etsy is cancelling $4 million in Ukraine seller fees

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Etsy is joining the ranks of tech companies offering support to Ukraine following the Russian invasion. The craft-oriented marketplace is writing off all outstanding fees for Ukraine-based sellers. The move is worth about $4 million and is meant to offset "tremendous financial hardship" for creators affected by the conflict.

The gesture comes amid a flurry of help for Ukraine. Airbnb has offered free housing for up to 100,000 Ukranian refugees. Elon Musk's companies, meanwhile, have offered free EV charging and Starlink terminals. That's not including initiatives to protect residents and limit misinformation.

Etsy's fee waiver isn't large compared to some of these relief efforts. It's not compensating sellers for lost business or waiving future fees, for instance. Still, this could be welcome for Ukranians who had to deal with outstanding Etsy bills on top of Russia's military campaign.

