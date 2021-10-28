U.S. markets open in 8 hours 29 minutes

Ettractive Inc. Announces New Truck Program for New EV Tech Developers

Ettractive Inc.
·3 min read

Box Truck Rendering

Next Gen Truck Rendering
Next Gen Truck Rendering
Next Gen Truck Rendering

WINDSOR, Ontario, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ettractive today announced the launch of their Next Generation Truck Program, offering the opportunity for developers of new electrification technology to be part of a focused vehicle marketing and demonstration program in the North American market.

“There is such a high quantity and quality of emerging technology that is right on the fringes of the mainstream. With this program, we are actively seeking out those companies who are developing this tech and giving them an opportunity to be part of this North American market truck.” – Pat Troy CTO, Ettractive Inc.

With continual advancements in the market, Ettractive will provide a platform for these technologies aboard a demonstration vehicle which seeks to showcase the latest and greatest products and services. During the program, Ettractive will integrate each of the selected products into a class 4-6 truck which will visit each of the major truck and fleet trade shows in the US and Canada in late 2022 and 2023. The truck will be available for ride-and-drive events and individually-scheduled demonstrations for the potential customers of the technology suppliers, with all logistics facilitated by Ettractive.

“We’re providing a platform to assemble and integrate all of this tech together on one vehicle and show the possibilities of electric trucking at the leading edge of the industry. Ettractive’s integration capability will also be on display, as we integrate and optimize the various advancements for this vehicle.” – Patrick Thompson Business Development Leader, Ettractive Inc.

The Next Generation Truck Program is currently soliciting new technologies from around the globe which are capable of pushing the boundaries of large vehicle electrification. Developers of battery, charging and propulsion technology are of particular interest to the program, including new cell chemistries and multi-speed transmissions or e-axles. Auxiliary systems such as power steering, HVAC, thermal management and braking also represent big opportunities for increases in efficiency of commercial electric vehicles. Ettractive will provide all mechanical, electrical and digital integration of the selected system into a North American market truck at its R&D center in Windsor, Ontario. The timeline for the program will be contingent on delivery timelines from the selected parties. Tech selection will be completed by Q1 2022. All interested companies should contact Ettractive via nextgentruck@ettractive.com.

About Ettractive:
Ettractive is an automotive hardware and software development company serving the automotive development industry. Ettractive simplifies development and deployment of electric and autonomous vehicles for vehicle OEMs and end-users. From concept drawings, to prototypes, to early and high-volume production, Ettractive supports customers who are looking for additional, highly-trained resources and guidance. With projects spanning from micromobility to passenger car to class 8 truck and bus, Ettractive has the experience to deliver products into OEM quality control programs for small and start-up manufacturers.
For more information about Ettractive please visit https://ettractive.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e48c026-7551-40a8-a3b2-28aa55a7e8c0


