Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 4 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,775.50
    -11.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,933.00
    -60.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,643.00
    -77.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,020.60
    -12.40 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.14
    -0.24 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    2,064.00
    -9.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.31 (-1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0940
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.54
    +0.34 (+2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2628
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6270
    +0.6310 (+0.44%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    45,358.60
    -360.76 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,701.27
    -20.25 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,464.17
    -75.43 (-0.22%)
     

EU adds Russia's biggest diamond producer Alrosa to sanctions list

Reuters
·1 min read
An employee inspects a diamond during a demonstration at the lapidary enterprise "Diamonds ALROSA", owned by Alrosa company, in Moscow

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union has added Russia's Alrosa, the world's biggest diamond producer, as well as its CEO Pavel Alekseevich Marinychev to its sanctions list, it said on Wednesday.

"In line with the diamond ban we have introduced with the 12th package of sanctions, the EU today lists Alrosa, the largest diamond-mining company in the world, and its CEO," EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on social media platform X.

The EU's diamond ban is done in coordination with the Group of Seven countries (G7), which announced a similar ban in December.

Alrosa did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams)

Advertisement