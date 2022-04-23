U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,271.78
    -121.88 (-2.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,811.40
    -981.36 (-2.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,839.29
    -335.36 (-2.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,940.66
    -50.80 (-2.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.75
    -2.04 (-1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.50
    -15.70 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.43 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0803
    -0.0037 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    -0.0110 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2835
    -0.0199 (-1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4250
    +0.0690 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,813.88
    +420.38 (+1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.07
    -20.50 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -106.27 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

European Union limits targeted advertising and content algorithms under new law

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·3 min read
Kacper Pempel / reuters

Following a marathon 16-hour negotiation session, the European Union reached an agreement early Saturday to adopt the Digital Services Act. The legislation seeks to impose greater accountability on the world's tech giants by enforcing new obligations companies of all sizes must adhere to once the act becomes law in 2024. Like the Digital Markets Act before it, the DSA could have far-reaching implications, some of which could extend beyond Europe.

While the European Commission has yet to release the final text of the Digital Services Act, it did detail some of its provisions on Saturday. Most notably, the law bans ads that target individuals based on their religion, sexual orientation, ethnicity or political affiliation. Companies also cannot serve targeted ads to minors.

Another part of the law singles out recommendation algorithms. Online platforms like Facebook will need to be transparent about how those systems work to display content to users. They will also need to offer alternative systems "not based on profiling," meaning more platforms would need to offer chronological feeds. Additionally, some of the largest platforms today will be required to share "key" data to vetted researchers and NGOs so those groups can provide insights into "how online risks evolve."

"Today's agreement on the Digital Services Act is historic, both in terms of speed and of substance," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "It will ensure that the online environment remains a safe space, safeguarding freedom of expression and opportunities for digital businesses. It gives practical effect to the principle that what is illegal offline, should be illegal online."

Under the DSA, the EU will have the power to fine tech companies up to six percent of their global turnover for rule violations, with repeat infractions carrying the threat of a ban from the bloc. As The Guardian points out, in the case of a company like Meta, that would translate into a single potential fine of approximately $7 billion.

The DSA differentiates between tech companies of different sizes, with the most scrutiny reserved for platforms that have at least 45 million users in the EU. In that group are companies like Meta and Google. According to a recent report, those two, in addition to Apple, Amazon and Spotify, collectively spent more than €27 million lobbying EU policymakers last year to change the terms of the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act. The laws could inspire lawmakers in other countries, including the US, as they look to pass their own antitrust laws.

"We welcome the DSA's goals of making the internet even more safe, transparent and accountable, while ensuring that European users, creators and businesses continue to benefit from the open web," a Google spokesperson told Engadget. "As the law is finalized and implemented, the details will matter. We look forward to working with policymakers to get the remaining technical

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon reportedly paid no income tax on $55 billion in European sales in 2021

    The company received €1 billion in tax credits as well, according to filings.

  • Amazon workers in New York accuse the company of retaliatory firings

    The e-commerce giant allegedly fired four Queens workers for supporting a labor organization.

  • Family of southwest Illinois mother of 8 asks public for help in finding her killer

    The 33-year-old woman went to the store and never returned home. Police found her body. She had been shot to death. ``She was a sweet person. She was the life of the party, a loving mother, who really took care of her children,” her aunt said.

  • Twitter bans ads that contradict science on climate change

    Twitter says it will no longer allow advertisers on its site who deny the scientific consensus on climate change, echoing a policy already in place at Google. "Ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis,” the company said in a statement outlining its new policy Friday. There was no indication that the change would affect what users post on the social media site, which along with Facebook has been targeted by groups seeking to promote misleading claims about climate change.

  • What does Boris Johnson’s £1 billion business package for India involve?

    On day-1, the two nations confirmed more than £1 billion in new investments and export deals across the sectors, including IT, new energy, and healthcare. The Indian investments will create around 11,000 jobs across the UK. There will also be artificial intelligence scholarships for Indian students jointly funded by the UK government’s Chevening programme and India’s Adani Group.

  • Trillions of Negative-Yielding Bonds Vanish

    (Bloomberg) -- After another wild week in global money markets, traders are betting big on the biggest regime shift in Europe in years: the end of the negative interest-rate era before 2022 is over. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: UN Chief to Meet Zelenskiy, Putin Next WeekUkraine Latest: Naftogaz CEO Sounds a Warning on Gas TransitThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingFlorida’s DeSantis Strips Disney’s Self-Governance PrivilegesI Modeled For Abercrombie. Netflix’s ‘White H

  • Upset customer shoots Jack in the Box worker after argument over sauce, Texas cops say

    A worker was shot after the man became upset with another employee over a charge for buttermilk, officials said.

  • “How could you not be attracted to a magnet factory?” MP Materials breaks ground on new plant in AllianceTexas

    The upcoming plant represents a big win for Fort Worth, and the project is expected to create around 150 high-skill jobs and 1,300 indirect jobs

  • NATO Entry or Not, Finnish Finance Chief Vows Defense Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s neighbor Finland will focus on defense as its no. 1 priority, whether the Nordic nation joins the NATO defense alliance or not, according to Finance Minister Annika Saarikko.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: UN Chief to Meet Zelenskiy, Putin Next WeekUkraine Latest: Naftogaz CEO Sounds a Warning on Gas TransitThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingFlorida’s DeSantis Strips Disney’s Self-Governance PrivilegesI Modeled For Abercrombie. Netflix’s ‘White Ho

  • The Most Affordable Amusement Parks in the U.S.

    This year's most affordable is in Foley, Alabama.

  • Crypto Billionaire Rankles Wall Street Titans With Derivatives Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- At a posh financial-industry gathering known for swaying palm trees and late-night yacht parties, this year’s main attraction was a face-off between a crypto billionaire and a futures-exchange kingpin.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave

  • Ty Gibbs wins races but is viewed as NASCAR's newest villain

    First things first when it comes to Ty Gibbs and his latest controversy: Gibbs didn't want to waste any time removing his helmet as he and Sam Mayer argued at Martinsville Speedway. What started as some jawing between Xfinity Series rivals on pit road escalated into a full-blown fight. Mayer repeatedly scolded Gibbs following the April 9 race and even poked his finger inside Gibbs' visor, but none of that is what led Gibbs to start throwing haymakers.

  • U.S. oilfield services firm Halliburton warns of risk to Russian assets

    The company last month disclosed it had suspended Russian operations following the conflict in Ukraine and would wind down existing operations. Legal challenges and employee severance costs could add to any asset impairment, it said in a securities filing.

  • Russians try to storm Mariupol plant, strike Odesa

    The reported assault on the eve of Orthodox Easter came after the Kremlin claimed its military had seized all of Mariupol except for the Azovstal plant.

  • NBA playoffs: Trae Young's floater saves Hawks after giving up 21-0 run

    The Hawks are back in the series.

  • EU law targets Big Tech over hate speech, disinformation

    Big tech companies like Google and Facebook parent Meta will have to police their platforms more strictly to better protect European users from hate speech, disinformation and other harmful online content under landmark EU legislation approved early Saturday. European Union officials clinched the agreement in principle on the Digital Services Act after lengthy final negotiations that began Friday. The law will also force tech companies to make it easier for users to flag problems, ban online ads aimed at kids and empower regulators to punish noncompliance with billions in fines.

  • ‘Companies are beginning to panic’: Experts say China’s lockdowns will make inflation and the supply chain nightmare even worse

    Experts say China's lockdowns will lead to a supply chain crunch on the west coast of the U.S. in the coming weeks, adding to four-decade high inflation.

  • China is trying to change its problematic retirement age

    China has some of the youngest retirement ages in the world, which is becoming a major problem for a country that is steadily aging. The official retirement age for men is 60. Women in managerial positions have a retirement age of 55, while blue-collar female workers can retire at 50.

  • Natural Gas Markets Have a Massive Turnaround for the Week

    Natural gas markets initially tried to rally during the course of the week but then broke down significantly to reach near the $6.60 level. At this point, the market looks as if it is ready to make a bigger decision.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett assumed control of the company back in May of 1965, that position would be worth more than $27.5 million today. The investment conglomerate now has a market capitalization of roughly $771 billion and stands as the one of the world's largest companies, and The Oracle of Omaha's ability to identify promising businesses worth holding long term has played a big role in getting there. While Berkshire's massive market cap suggests its most explosive days of growth are likely in the past, an incredible performance and top-tier management and analyst teams suggest it can still pay to look to the company for investing inspiration.