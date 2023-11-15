Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,521.25
    +10.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,941.00
    +54.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,923.75
    +44.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.20
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.44
    +0.18 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.00
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0883
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4410
    -0.1910 (-4.12%)
     

  • Vix

    14.16
    -0.60 (-4.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2492
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.5480
    +0.1170 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    35,423.99
    -1,056.09 (-2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    739.49
    -24.86 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,440.47
    +14.64 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,341.56
    +645.63 (+1.97%)
     

EU agrees law to track and reduce methane emissions in the oil and gas sector

Reuters
·1 min read
EU flags fly outside the European Commission in Brussels

(Reuters) - The European Union reached a deal in the early hours of Wednesday morning on a law to track and reduce methane emissions in the oil and gas sector, the Spanish Presidency of the Council of EU said.

After all-night talks, negotiators from EU member states and the European Parliament agreed to a law which introduces new requirements for the oil, gas and coal sectors to measure, report and verify methane emissions, the Spanish Presidency said.

The law will now be put to the European Parliament and EU countries for final approval. That step is usually a formality that waves through pre-agreed deals.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru)

Advertisement