Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 6 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,972.00
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,619.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,635.00
    -25.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,959.30
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.27
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    2,051.10
    -0.30 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.08 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0776
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.06
    -0.61 (-4.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2626
    +0.0027 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8330
    -0.0670 (-0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,878.18
    +31.70 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,681.01
    +68.15 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,119.92
    -40.74 (-0.11%)
     

EU agrees new rules to move euro derivatives clearing from London

Reuters

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The European Union said on Wednesday it has reached a provisional deal on a law aimed at shifting euro derivatives clearing by bloc-based banks from a post-Brexit London to the EU.

"The review aims to make the EU clearing landscape more attractive and resilient, to support the EU’s open strategic autonomy and to preserve the EU’s financial stability," the Council of the EU said in a statement.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Advertisement