EU agrees new rules to move euro derivatives clearing from London

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The European Union said on Wednesday it has reached a provisional deal on a law aimed at shifting euro derivatives clearing by bloc-based banks from a post-Brexit London to the EU.

"The review aims to make the EU clearing landscape more attractive and resilient, to support the EU’s open strategic autonomy and to preserve the EU’s financial stability," the Council of the EU said in a statement.

