EU Agrees on Russia Sanctions in Key Show of Support for Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- European Union member states reached a tentative agreement Thursday on a 12th package of sanctions against Russia, according to people familiar with the matter, in a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

The last remaining obstacles were technical objections from Austria, which agreed to back the deal Thursday before reversing course and reviving its hold, according to people familiar with the matter.

Once those final objections are cleared, the deal will become official after clearing additional procedural steps, the people said. Earlier Thursday, EU leaders agreed to open membership negotiations with Ukraine in an unexpected boost for Kyiv.

As part of the latest sanctions package, the bloc would impose a ban on Russian diamonds and measures to better enforce the price cap on Russian oil. Member states also would ban the export of machine tools and machinery parts Russia uses to make weapons targeting Ukraine, according to people familiar with the proposal.

The tentative agreement comes at a critical time for Ukraine, which is struggling to convince its biggest backers to maintain the flow of military and financial aid to help it beat back Russia’s invasion.

Both the EU and the US are grappling with internal dissenters pushing back on keeping that support, risking a possible showdown on both of sides of the Atlantic later this week.

The main focus of the new EU sanctions package is to further crack down on the Kremlin’s ability to circumvent EU sanctions and feed its war machine, as well as curtail Moscow’s sources of revenues.

To better enforce the price cap on Russian oil — which is $60 a barrel when Western shipping or insurance services are involved — the EU will require more transparency around costs, such as insurance, and introduce a notification system that requires authorization to sell or export tankers, among other measures.

