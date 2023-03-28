U.S. markets open in 7 hours 43 minutes

EU Aims to Give Members Option to Block Russian LNG Imports

Ewa Krukowska and John Ainger
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is targeting a way to let member states have the option to effectively ban Russian shipments of liquefied natural gas without implementing new energy sanctions.

The bloc’s energy ministers are poised to endorse a proposal that would give member governments the ability to temporarily prevent Russian exporters from up-front booking of infrastructure capacity needed for the shipments, according to a document seen by Bloomberg News.

While individual governments would still need consultations, including with other EU countries and the European Commission, to employ the mechanism, the tool could continue to reduce the flow of energy products from Russia.

The endorsement is expected to come as part of a broader policy meeting for the ministers on Tuesday in Brussels. The proposed regulation would still need approval from the European Parliament, which has offered its own solutions to curtail Russian gas imports. The push for new import-blocking powers for member states is led by Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

The move is part of the EU’s drive to shift away from Russian gas after President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. While pipeline flows of natural gas have dropped to record lows, LNG shipments from Moscow have surged.

Read More: Spain Urges LNG Importers to Diversify Away From Russia

EU energy chief Kadri Simson earlier this month called for Russian LNG shipments to be stopped, saying companies shouldn’t renew long-term contracts once current ones end. Spain, the EU’s top buyer of Russian LNG so far this year, asked companies not to sign up for new purchases from Russia.

At their meeting, energy ministers are also set to sign off on a regulation that will require new cars to have zero emissions after 2035, marking an effective end to the era of combustion cars. A key pillar of the ambitious Green Deal, the measure is poised to be approved following an agreement between the commission and Germany on provisions that would allow room for cars running solely on so-called e-fuels after 2035.

Read More: EU Is Hooked on Russia LNG and Paying Billions to Keep It Coming

Nuclear Standoff

The gathering’s agenda also includes the first discussion by ministers on a redesign of the region’s electricity markets and a proposal by the commission to extend a voluntary gas demand reduction target of 15% by another year to help ease the pressure on supplies next winter. It’s currently set to expire at the end of the month.

Talks are expected to be particularly intense around the subject of nuclear energy amid a push by France and like-minded countries to receive credit for the technology under the bloc’s plans to scale up renewables to as much as 45% of the energy mix by the end of the decade. The Swedish Presidency is preparing for “non-fossil energy sources” to help contribute toward those goals ahead of negotiations with parliament on Wednesday, according to the latest draft proposal seen by Bloomberg.

France, alongside other members of a so-called nuclear alliance, will also call for more investment in small modular reactors, a nascent nuclear technology that allows for smaller facilities than those currently in operation.

“Nuclear power will contribute to a decarbonized energy mix, advancing the ambitious climate targets and the important objective to maintain the competitiveness of the EU industry,” according to a draft letter seen by Bloomberg. The EU “must take urgent action to avoid falling behind in reaping the benefits of the development, commercialization and deployment of SMR technology.”

