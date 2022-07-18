EU Amino Resin Market Report: Suppliers, Buyers, Trade and Forecast - IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.

Companies Mentioned in the Report: BASF, INEOS, DIC Corporation, Hexion, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals, Dynea AS, Mitsui Chemicals, Uniform Synthetics, ARCL Organics, Hexza, Akolite, Borealis, Chemisol Italia, Chimica Pomponesco, Eternal Materials, Kronospan, Qatar Melamine, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Ercros SA, Metadynea



NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'EU – Amino Resins in Primary Forms (Excl. Urea Resins, Thiourea Resins and Melamine Resins) - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

EU Amino Resin Market Statistics

Imports 4,041.4 Million USD Exports 5,391.7 Million USD Top Importers Netherlands, Poland, Belgium Top Exporters Belgium, Germany, Netherlands

EU Amino Resin Exports

For the third year in a row, the European Union recorded growth in shipments abroad of amino resins, which increased by 13% to 2.3M tons in 2021. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. Total exports indicated strong growth from 2011 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +7.2%.

In value terms, supplies soared to $5.4B in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. Total exports indicated buoyant growth: its value increased at an average annual rate of +7.7% over the last decade.

Exports by Country

The biggest shipments were from Belgium (622K tons), Germany (572K tons) and the Netherlands (474K tons), together resulting at 73% of total volume. Hungary (210K tons) took the next position in the ranking, followed by Portugal (162K tons) and Spain (122K tons). All these countries together held near 22% share of total exports. Poland (56K tons) took a minor share of total supplies.

In value terms, the largest amino resin supplying countries in the European Union were Belgium ($1.6B), Germany ($1.3B) and the Netherlands ($1.2B), together accounting for 74% of total exports. These countries were followed by Hungary, Spain, Portugal and Poland, which together accounted for a further 22%.

In terms of the main exporting countries, Poland, with a CAGR of +36.5%, saw the highest growth rate of the value of exports over the past decade. Shipments for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average export price for amino resins in the European Union stood at $2,362 per ton in 2021, increasing by 63% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Hungary ($2,827 per ton), while Poland ($1,006 per ton) was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Poland (+2.0%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

EU Amino Resin Imports

In 2021, the volume of amino resins imported in the European Union skyrocketed to 1.7M tons, rising by 21% compared with the previous year's figure. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. In general, imports posted a prominent expansion over the past decade.

In value terms, purchases soared to $4B in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries.

Imports by Country

The countries with the highest levels of amino resin imports in 2021 were the Netherlands (346K tons), Belgium (247K tons), Poland (195K tons), Italy (164K tons), Germany (162K tons) and France (138K tons), together amounting to 74% of total volume. It was distantly followed by Spain (80K tons), achieving a 4.7% share of total supplies. The following importers - Romania (56K tons), the Czech Republic (54K tons), Ireland (45K tons) and Austria (28K tons) - together made up 11% of total volume.

In value terms, the Netherlands ($605M), Poland ($570M) and Belgium ($532M) constituted the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, with a combined 42% share of total purchases.

Poland, with a CAGR of +18.0%, saw the highest growth rate of the value of imports, among the main importing countries over the past decade. Purchases for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average import price for amino resins in the European Union amounted to $2,380 per ton, surging by 60% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination: the country with the highest price was Poland ($2,923 per ton), while the Netherlands ($1,748 per ton) was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Poland (+2.4%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

Product Coverage

Amino-resins, in primary forms (excl. urea resins, thiourea resins and melamine resins).

