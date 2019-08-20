EU antitrust regulator investigating Libra Association

The European Commission, an EU antitrust regulator, is investigating "potential anti-competitive behavior" in regards to Facebook's Libra, according to an EU questionnaire seen by Bloomberg. According to Bloomberg Law, the document suggests the EU is exploring whether the proposed Libra Association, and its new payment stack, could prevent peers from being able to compete.

The questionnaire also suggests regulators are investigating the governance and membership of the Libra Association, while EU officials also expressed concerns over the competitive restrictions on the exchange of consumer data.