EU asks Meta, TikTok clarity on steps against disinformation, illegal content

Reuters
Illustration shows EU flag and Meta logo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday said it had sent Meta and TikTok a request for information on the measures the companies have taken to comply with obligations related to the spread of disinformation and illegal content.

The commission said it had asked the companies to clarify what they would do to protect the integrity of elections and following the terrorist attacks across Israel by Hamas, "in particular with regard to the dissemination and amplification of illegal content and disinformation."

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Charlotte Van Campenhout)

