EU to asses if Dutch plans to reduce flights at Schiphol is compliant

Reuters
·1 min read
A general view of Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The European Union is assessing whether the Dutch government's plans to reduce the number of flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport is in line with European regulations, the EU's transport regulations director said on Tuesday.

"We are looking whether the process undertaken to come up with the decision is in line with EU law. Certainly it is an important decision which has never been done before. We are really closely following this process," Magda Kopczynska, the Commission's director for mobility and transport, said

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

