EU-based digital assets platform Finoa inks $22M Series A funding led by Balderton Capital

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Institutions need to keep their crypto assets somewhere. And they aren’t going to keep it on some random, or consumer-grade crypto operation. This requires more sophisticated technology. Furthermore, being in the EU is going to be a key barrier to entry for many US or Asia-based operations.

Thus it is that Berlin-based digital asset custody and financial services platform
Finoa, has closed a $22 million Series A funding round, to do just that.

The round was led by Balderton Capital, alongside existing investors Coparion, Venture Stars and Signature Ventures, as well as an undisclosed investor.

Crucially, the Berlin-based startup works with Dapper Lab’s FLOW protocol, NEAR, and Mina, which are fast becoming standards for crypto assets. They are going up against large players such as Anchorage, Coinbase Custody, Bitgo, exchanges like Binance and Kraken, and self-custody solutions like Ledger.

Finoa says it now has over 250 customers, including T-Systems, DeFi-natives like CoinList and financial institutions like Bankhaus Scheich.

The company says its plan is to become a regulated platform for institutional investors and corporations to manage their digital assets and it has received a preliminary crypto custody license and is supervised by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).

The company was founded in 2018 by Christopher May and Henrik Ebbing, but both had previously worked together at McKinsey and started working in blockchain in 2017.

May commented: “We are proud to have established Finoa as Europe’s leading gateway for institutional participation and incredibly excited to accelerate our growth even further. We look forward to supporting new exciting protocols and projects, empowering innovative corporate use cases, and adding additional (decentralized) financial products and services to our platform.”

Colin Hanna, Principal at Balderton Capital, who leads most of Balderton's Crypto investments, said: “Chris, Henrik, and the entire Finoa team have built a deeply impressive business which bridges the highest levels of professionalism with radical innovation. As custodians of digital asset private keys, Finoa needs to be trusted both with the secure management of those keys and with the products and services that allow their clients to fully leverage the power of native digital assets. The team they have assembled is uniquely positioned to do just that.”

May added: “We identified a lack of sophisticated custody and asset servicing solutions for safeguarding and managing blockchain-based digital assets that successfully cover the needs of institutional investors. Finoa is bridging this gap by providing seamless, safe, and regulated access to the world of digital assets."

“Being in the European Union requires a fundamentally different organizational setup, and poses a very high entry to new incumbents and other players overseas. There are few that have managed to do what Finoa has done in a European context and hence why we now see ourselves in a leading position.”

  • Apple Revenue Soars 54% In Q2 On Favorable Covid Comparisons; Profit Smashes Wall Street Forecasts

    Apple posted a 54% gain in total revenue in its fiscal second quarter, reflecting the tech giant’s bounceback from the worst of Covid-19, which hit results in the same period in 2020. Revenue for the quarter ending March 27 reached $89.6 billion, with international accounting for 67% of the total. Much of the growth came […]

  • Biden gives Congress his vision to 'win the 21st century' – scholars react

    Biden laid out an ambitious agenda to Congress with a historic backdrop. Melina Mara/The Washington Post via APPresident Joe Biden spoke to Congress April 28, 2021, with a historic duo flanking him: two women, one of them African American. Vice President Kamala Harris called the proceedings to order; Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made the formal introduction of Biden to Congress. We asked three scholars to provide reactions to Biden’s speech, which began with a recounting of his administration’s accomplishments during its first 100 days and ended with his plea for unity so that America can “deliver on its promise.” A return to normalcy Karrin Vasby Anderson, Professor of Communication Studies, Colorado State University The visual backdrop to Biden’s address to Congress highlighted what was unusual and extraordinary this year, from the masks and social distancing that signaled the continuation of the pandemic, to the two women flanking the president. “Madam Speaker, Madam Vice President. No president has ever said those words from this podium … and it’s about time,” he said. The rest of his address was designed to further return a sense of normalcy to presidential communication that was often absent from Donald Trump’s freewheeling – and sometimes rambling and abusive – rhetorical approach. Communication scholars Karlyn Kohrs Campbell and Kathleen Hall Jamieson explain that presidents’ annual addresses to Congress usually do three things: promote values; assess issues; and propose policy. Biden promoted familiar values of American optimism, success and exceptionalism. He assessed a long list of issues facing Americans, from the pandemic to jobs, the environment and to foreign policy. And he proposed a slate of policies arguably more ambitious than anything promoted from the presidential platform since Lyndon B. Johnson stumped for “The Great Society.” Using antithesis – where two opposites are used for contrast – to draw a distinction between himself and his predecessor, Biden urged that America “is rising, choosing hope over fear, truth over lies, and light over darkness.” He also peppered his speech with alliteration, heralding “100 days of rescue and renewal,” after emerging from an “abyss of insurrection and autocracy, pandemic and pain.” Biden explicitly invoked a famous presidential address: Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s “Arsenal of Democracy,” in which FDR tried to coax a reluctant nation to care about Adolf Hitler’s march across Europe. For Biden, the COVID-19 vaccines are part of America’s 21st-century arsenal enabling a peaceful return to international dominance. In fact, many of the policies of care outlined in Biden’s speech were couched in the language of competition. He noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping was “deadly earnest” about China becoming “the most significant and consequential nation in the world,” and he urged that for the U.S. “to win that competition for the future,” a “once-in-a-generation investment in our families and our children” is needed. The language of international competition is particularly well tuned to American ears. Even most of the Republicans in the audience rose to their feet when Biden concluded with the refrain that “it has never, ever, ever been a good bet to bet against America.” Biden’s proposal aims to help families with a range of programs, from child care to food assistance and universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds. AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast More money for Pell Grants, HBCUs and Tribal Colleges Ivory A. Toldson, Professor of Counseling Psychology, Howard University Biden mentioned historically Black colleges and universities, also known as HBCUs, as well as tribal colleges and other minority serving institutions, signaling that they are a significant part of his agenda. These colleges and universities have been shown to improve outcomes for students who have been traditionally underrepresented in higher education. Biden also mentioned increasing Pell Grants. President Obama used a similar strategy when striving to provide funding to institutions of higher education that serve underrepresented students. Although most students at HBCUs are eligible for the Pell grant, Pell grants can be used at any institution of higher education. For this reason, some leaders of minority serving institutions consider it disingenuous to see increases in Pell grants as a unique benefit to minority serving institutions. Biden’s spirit and tone suggested that he considered himself to be a champion of institutions of higher education that serve low-income and historically underrepresented students. He noted that these institutions have smaller endowments but nevertheless have talented students. He also noted his wife’s affiliation with a community college. The Biden and Harris ticket is the first Democratic ticket since 1984 without an Ivy League grad. Before the speech, President Biden released his budget proposal. The proposal calls for US$109 billion for two years of free community college and $39 billion to cover the cost of tuition for students at HBCUs, tribal colleges and universities and other minority-serving institution. This is similar to President Obama’s 2015 budget proposal. Universal higher education is necessary to achieve educational equity in the United States, so this is a proposal that I hope will gain traction. Graduation at Southern Maine Community College, in South Portland, Maine, includes newly minted firefighters and others with associate degrees and professional certifications. Gabe Souza/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images Restoring the American dream Veronika Dolar, Assistant Professor of Economics, SUNY Old Westbury The U.S. has long prided itself on providing opportunities that help Americans climb the economic ladder and earn higher incomes than their parents. Some call it the “American dream,” but to economists like me, it’s known as upward social mobility. Social mobility in the U.S. has been slipping for decades. While the vast majority of Americans born in the 1950s and 1960s earned more than their parents did, barely half of millennials can say the same – the first generation in U.S. history for whom that’s true. Biden’s $1.8 trillion American Families Plan aims to reverse that, primarily by making what he called in his speech a “once-in-a-generation investment in our families and our children.” One big part of that is $200 billion for universal preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds. Research shows that childhood programs targeting disadvantaged families have substantial beneficial impacts on children’s health, future wages and education levels. This not only makes them more socially mobile but also boosts the broader economy. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] Biden also wants to spend $225 billion to provide workers 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave. The U.S. remains one of only a few countries without any national paid family leave policy. Just 17% of U.S. private-sector workers have access to paid family leave through their employers, and it’s even less for low-income workers. There are myriad health and other benefits for children whose parents receive paid family leave, primarily stemming from the increased regularity of baby checkups, higher immunization rates and more years of school. A study found that after Norway introduced four months of mandatory paid leave, high school graduation and college attendance rates climbed, and children’s future earnings increased. Gains were greatest for children with less educated mothers. The plan also includes $225 billion for more affordable child care, which studies show can improve children’s health and increases the labor force participation and employment rates of low-income mothers. The price tag is high, and it will take time to see a return. But numerous studies have shown these types of investments are the best way to promote long-term economic growth and social mobility.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Karrin Vasby Anderson, Colorado State University; Ivory A. Toldson, Howard University, and Veronika Dolar, SUNY Old Westbury. Read more:Measuring a president’s first 100 days goes back to the New DealWhat’s a capital gain and how is it taxed? Ivory A. Toldson was affiliated with the White House Initiative on HBCUs under President Obama.Karrin Vasby Anderson and Veronika Dolar do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • California’s $4 Gasoline May Mean a Price Shock Across U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- California gasoline prices rose to $4 a gallon for the first time in a year and a half as more motorists hit the road amid easing pandemic restrictions in the most-populous U.S. state.The price in the most-expensive U.S. fuel market is up about 10 cents over the last month, according to AAA, amid a rally in crude oil and expanding fuel demand nationwide. Gasoline consumption across the country is on track for its third straight monthly increase, which which would be the longest streak since last summer, Energy Information Administration figures showed.Although California is alone among the 50 states in reaching the $4 mark, the rise may bode ill for the rest of the nation. Demand already is at the highest since pandemic lockdowns began kicking in early last year and as more cities and states relax virus restrictions, the economic activity that underpins energy demand is expected to blossom.The price shock comes just 12 months after the worst oil rout in history sent the price of West Texas Intermediate crude, or WTI, into negative territory. The knock-on effect of the current rally may be surging fuel prices across the country.“Remember last year at this time crude was at zero,” said Jeffrey Spring, a spokesman for the AAA auto club of Southern California. “Now we have WTI over $60, which is at a 2019 level.”Gasoline futures climbed 2.4% to $2.0679 a gallon at 11:39 a.m. on the New York Mercantile Exchange, pushing the year-to-date advance to 47%. The national retail average was at $2.89 on Wednesday, up 3 cents in the last month. GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan said chances are high that the national average will reach $3 this summer.The last time California gasoline reached these levels was November 2019, AAA data showed. The increase follows the introduction of more expensive summer-specification gasoline to the market, and even higher prices could be ahead with the boost in summer travel starting with the U.S. Memorial Day holiday. Benchmark U.S. crude futures are up 33% this year amid a patchwork economic recovery around the world.Maintenance work that’s expected at a Chevron oil refinery near Los Angeles may tighten local fuel supplies, further elevating prices.(Updates with AAA of Southern California spokesman’s comment in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon is giving more than half a million warehouse workers a raise

    Amazon.com Inc., whose business has been boosted by the coronavirus pandemic, said Wednesday it will raise the wages of more than 500,000 of its fulfillment-center workers between 50 cents and $3 an hour starting next month. Amazon (AMZN) ramped up hiring and reached 1 million workers last year as it was inundated with online orders during widespread lockdowns. As the giant online retailer hires tens of thousands more workers, it moved up its fall pay review and is increasing wages for those who are already doing customer fulfillment, delivery, package sorting and specialty fulfillment.

  • India's deepening water crisis at the heart of farm protests

    Every year, Swarn Singh sows rice in his fields, knowing that the thirsty crop is draining northern India's Punjab of its groundwater. The 32-year-old farmer and school teacher lives in Ransih Kalan village in the state's Moga district, where green fields surrounding its wide roads and large houses belie the reality that the region is among India's most parched and its once-prosperous agricultural system is now broken. India’s water crisis looms over an agrarian crisis that has been brewing for decades.

  • No guarantees Garoppolo will be on roster, or alive, on Sunday: 49ers Shanahan

    Garoppolo led the 49ers to the Super Bowl game in 2020 but speculation over his future has been rife since they traded up from 12th to acquire the third pick of this year's NFL Draft. The 49ers are widely expected to take a quarterback with that pick and when asked if Garoppolo would still be on the roster after the draft Shanahan took the news conference in a darker direction.

  • Could An Amazon Split Foreshadow Dow Jones Industrial Inclusion?

    Online retail giant Amazon.com is one of the most talked-about stocks this week with an upcoming earnings report and rumors of a share split announcement. What Happened: Fox Business panelist Charles Gasparino tweeted Monday that, according to traders he has spoken to, an Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock split could be likely, with an announcement coming as early as Thursday when the company reports first-quarter earnings. There has been no announcement from Amazon that it has explored a share split. A share split would follow moves from some of the largest companies like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), both of which recently completed splits when shares traded higher. “It’s just a rumor but if a split was announced this week, I would expect a significant rally in the shares, $300-plus,” said Dennis Dick, co-host of Benzinga’s PreMarketPrep. Shares of Tesla and Apple traded higher after the companies announced and completed stock splits, which means the announcement of a split from Amazon could be a move to watch for investors. "Many investors believe Bezos likes the status symbol of having a stock that trades above $3,470 a share," Gasparino and Eleanor Terrett wrote in a story for Fox Business. Related Link: How The Dow Jones Industrial Average Changed Over The Past Decade Why It’s Important: A stock split by Amazon to move shares from the current $3,000-plus share price into the triple digits could make the company more appealing to be included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Gasparino hinted at a possible move by Amazon into the index with a split. Dick said this could make sense, as "the Dow is price weighted, meaning higher priced stocks have a higher weighting in the Dow.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the most well-known stock indexes that tracks 30 large companies. The index’s methodology of including companies based on share price and not market cap has likely kept Amazon out of the running. “A split solves that problem, so if a split were announced, I would expect an immediate pop and then maybe a continued move higher as traders would anticipate a likely Dow inclusion.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average does not change its holdings on a regular basis, so a potential Amazon announcement could take some time. The index made two changes in 2020, one change in 2019, one change in 2018 and one change in 2017. Some years — like 2010, 2011, 2014 and 2016 — see no changes to the index. “A split announcement from $AMZN could be the catalyst the stock needs in a push to $5,000.” AMZN Price Action: Shares of Amazon.com were trading 1.35% higher at $3,463.44 at last check Wednesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGameStop, AMC, Penny And Crypto Stocks: Top Q1 Trends For Millennials And Gen Z5 Things You Might Not Know About Jeff Bezos© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • SEC Enforcement Chief Alex Oh Resigns Days After Taking Job

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s new enforcement chief abruptly resigned Wednesday, citing a complication in a case from her prior legal career, an early and significant setback in Chairman Gary Gensler’s tenure running the Wall Street regulator.Alex Oh’s surprise move, announced just a week after she got the job, means Gensler won’t have his preferred pick leading what’s arguably the agency’s most important division. Melissa Hodgman, who was previously serving as acting director of the enforcement division, will return to that role, the SEC said in a statement.“A development arose this week in one of the cases on which I worked while still in private law practice,” Oh, the first Asian American woman to head the enforcement division, said in an emailed resignation to Gensler that was reviewed by Bloomberg. “I have reached the conclusion that I cannot address this development without it becoming an unwelcome distraction.”Before joining the SEC, Oh was a partner at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, where her corporate clients included Exxon Mobil Corp. In that role she was defending the oil company against two-decade-old allegations that it supported killings and tortures in Indonesia, court documents show.Her conduct during the litigation was called into question this week by the U.S. District Court judge overseeing the case. On April 26, Judge Royce Lamberth ordered Oh to demonstrate why she shouldn’t be sanctioned for alleging that her opposing counsel was “agitated, disrespectful, and unhinged” during a deposition without providing evidence.The enforcement chief is one of the most distinguished jobs at the SEC, with the director leading a group of 1,300 officials who investigate violations of securities laws and sanction individuals and firms for misconduct. Former heads of the division have gone on to be the top lawyers at global banking giants, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank AG.While Oh’s departure represents a headache for Gensler, left-leaning advocacy groups seized on it to push him to appoint someone with fewer ties to firms the SEC regulates. The practice of the agency hiring corporate defense attorneys has long been a sticking point with progressive lawmakers including Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts senator and vocal financial industry critic.“The SEC has failed the American people by repeatedly selecting Wall Street defense lawyers as directors of enforcement,” Dennis Kelleher, president and chief executive officer of Better Markets, said in a statement. The Oh’s resignation “is an opportunity to break the SEC’s corrupting practice of hiring Wall Street defense lawyers,” the group said.(Updates with reason for resignation in lead.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden's EU trade dilemma: more pain for Harley, distillers or back off metals tariffs?

    The Biden administration faces a major dilemma in its dispute with the European Union over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs: back down to avoid acute pain for Harley-Davidson Inc and whiskey distillers or stick with the duties even though they are now exacerbating acute shortages for U.S. manufacturers. The EU has threatened to double the tariffs on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, American-made whiskey and power boats to 50% on June 1, cutting off any residual hope of exports to the continent. President Joe Biden has pledged that he will maintain the tariff protections for the steel and aluminum industries until the problem of global excess production capacity - largely centered in China - can be addressed.

  • Risk management breakdowns over Archegos in Fed focus - Powell

    Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, along with major banks that financed the fund’s trades, lost billions of dollars last month as its leveraged bets on media stocks quickly soured. "It seems as though there were risk management breakdowns at some of the firms, not all of them, and that's what we're looking into," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in response to questions at a press conference following the end of the Fed's two-day policy meeting.

  • Pricey Corn Has Farmers Feeding Wheat for Humans to Livestock

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s expanding hog herd is vacuuming up the world’s feed grains and forcing traders to dip into wheat reserves, a crop that’s normally saved for humans to eat.According to Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., one of the biggest agricultural traders, corn arriving in China will soon be more expensive than wheat.“China continues to be buying everything they can,” ADM Chief Executive Officer Juan Luciano said Tuesday on a call with investors. “They’re buying corn. But they’re buying wheat” as well.The Asian nation’s soaring demand for animal feed has helped lift crop prices to the highest in years, benefitting traders like ADM and signaling higher meat prices for consumers.Chinese hogs aren’t the only culprits behind pricey corn. The world’s cattle, hogs and chickens are all gobbling up the grain faster than farmers can grow it. Corn is so expensive that it has at times surpassed wheat, a rare occurrence.Earlier this month, a type of wheat grown in the southern U.S. Plains that’s usually used to make flour for bread traded at the biggest discount to corn since 1977.The disparity prompted some U.S. cattle feeders to buy wheat that will get harvested beginning around June.“We are running out of the corn in the country and wheat got really cheap,” said Joe Nussmeier, a broker at Frontier Futures in Minneapolis. By mid-June, “the only thing to feed critters at that time will be wheat.”There are risks, though. Wheat shouldn’t be fed to younger cattle and if cattle eat too much wheat, they get bloated, according to Penn State Extension research. Researchers at North Dakota State University recommend that wheat make up no more than 15% of an animal’s diet when it’s being introduced.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU Pushes Back on China With Powers to Thwart State-Backed Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is looking to strengthen its hand against the growing economic threat posed by China, with new powers targeted at foreign state-owned companies.The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, proposed new rules to levy fines and block deals, according to a draft obtained by Bloomberg. While China isn’t specifically mentioned in the proposal, the move follows complaints from European businesses that the Asian nation’s firms get support they can’t match.Chinese business groups have already complained about the latest initiative, which will need support from EU governments before they become final. The document is a draft and could still change before it’s set to be proposed next week.It’s the next step in the EU’s efforts to ward off China, building on a push by member states to protect strategic companies from takeovers by non-European buyers.Amid the steepest recession in almost a century, Europe has shown signs of increasing protectionism. EU governments have been debating the “repatriation” of supply chains after the pandemic exposed the region’s vulnerability to disruptions, while France and Germany say the bloc should allow the creation of “European champions” big enough to compete with the U.S and China.Member states have voiced growing alarm at the prospect of European companies being bought by firms with unlimited credit lines or being forced out of business because rivals can afford to sell below cost.The new rules would run in parallel with oversight on foreign direct investment, which European governments have been ratcheting up in the last few years to give them more power to stop deals over industries or sectors they view as crucial. The increased scrutiny can be imposed even for minority stakes of more than 10%.Germany blocked a Chinese bid for the first time in 2018 by vetoing the potential purchase of machine-tool manufacturer Leifeld Metal Spinning AG. Last year, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government agreed to buy a 23% stake in CureVac AG, at the time a key player in the race for a coronavirus vaccine which had been the focus of takeover speculation from the U.S.Alongside similar moves in other member states, Germany’s cabinet on Tuesday approved more changes to rules on foreign investment to give the government enhanced powers to scrutinize transactions that could impact national security. The new regulations, which need parliamentary approval, are targeted at high-technology sectors like artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and quantum computing.France recently halted the purchase of grocery chain Carrefour SA by Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., citing food sovereignty and the need to secure supply chains amid the pandemic. The country also vetoed the Teledyne Technologies Inc.’s purchase of Photonis, a company that makes night-vision gear for the military, citing strategic interests.In recent weeks, Italy coordinated with France to protect truckmaker Iveco SpA from an takeover by China FAW Group Co. Prime Minister Mario Draghi also sent a message by blocking a bid by China’s Shenzhen Invenland Holdings Co. for the small semiconductor firm LPE SpA.Spain’s government has signaled it could block at least two deals, one involving a utility and another involving a maker of aviation components.Under the draft EU rules, companies that generate at least 500 million euros ($600 million) of revenue in Europe and received more than 50 million euros of support from a foreign state in the last three years will need the bloc’s approval for deals.The EU also wants to be able to fine companies as much as 10% of their yearly revenue if it finds a firm unfairly benefited from a foreign subsidy -- including an unlimited state guarantee or credit line that undercuts European rivals. It warns in the draft that it could cancel government contracts granted to firms that gain an unfair advantage from such subsidies.European officials are seeking the power to inspect companies’ offices outside of Europe, with the permission of the company and the knowledge of the foreign state, according to the draft.Regulators suggest ways that companies could allay concerns over subsidies, including granting rivals access to infrastructure, licensing on fair terms or publishing research. Companies can also reduce capacity or market presence, divest assets or refrain from investment, according to the document.The European Commission declined to comment and the Chinese mission to the EU didn’t respond to a request for comment.Despite the tougher stance, the EU continues to actively build business ties with China, including an investment agreement. The bloc has promoted the deal, which could enter into force early next year, as a way to rebalance economic relations with its second-largest trade partner.The accord expands access to the Chinese market for European investors in industries ranging from cars to telecommunications. It also seeks to tackle underlying Chinese policies deemed to be market-distorting, such as industrial subsidies, state control of enterprises and forced technology transfers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Wants More Steel at Home as Industry Faces Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- China slapped steel exporters with higher taxes on a range of products as authorities ramp up efforts to cut output and clean up one of the biggest carbon emitters.Rebates on export taxes for some goods will be removed, and tariffs on some products raised starting May 1, the Ministry of Finance said on its website. Import fees on pig iron, semi-finished and scrap steel will be dropped. The measures highlight an increased focus on servicing the domestic market and come as the country’s steel mills grapple with raw material costs that have surged to historic highs.China churns out half the world’s steel, and is the biggest exporter, but has vowed to reduce output in 2021 as part of a drive to contain carbon emissions from one of its dirtiest industries. The tax changes could alter global steel trade and tighten markets in the middle of a global boom.While the tax changes may have some cooling effect on domestic prices, investors “remain very confident” about a tight Chinese steel market, analyst Lin Lin at CRU Group, said by phone. The volumes covered by these tax changes are small by comparison to China’s huge domestic output.Read more: Global Steel Boom Builds as Rampant Demand Overwhelms SupplyThe existing levies on imported products were only 1% or 2%. For exported products -- including everything from hot-rolled coil to some types of pipes and stainless steel -- the removal of rebates means exports are subject to value-added tax. Additionally, the ministry said taxes will be increased on exports of pig iron ore and some ferro-alloys.A global spike in steel demand has sent prices from China to North America climbing to multi-year highs, threatening to undermine Beijing’s push for lower output. While that drive has centered on a swathe of production restrictions, including the hub of Tangshan, mills are instead boosting supply amid bumper profits and on concerns that there may be more curbs to come.The spike in steel production has also lifted iron ore to around a record. The tax changes will “reduce import costs, expand the import of steel resources and support the reduction of domestic crude steel output”, the ministry said.Steel joins other major industrial commodities in climbing, adding to concerns about inflation as China tries to keep its economy on track. The country has flagged plans to strengthen controls on the raw materials market to help limit costs for companies.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Trend Changed to Up; Holding $63.47 Sustains Upside Momentum

    The direction of the June WTI crude oil market on Thursday’s opening will be determined by trader reaction to the Fibonacci level at $63.47.

  • China Is Drinking Barely A Drop of Australian Wine After 200% Tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian exports of wine to mainland China have almost completely dried up after the Chinese government imposed tariffs of more than 200% last year in an escalating trade spat.Shipments in the three months ended March 31 plummeted to just A$12 million ($9.4 million) from A$325 million in the same period a year earlier, Wine Australia said Thursday. China used to be Australia’s biggest wine export market.China last month formalized tariffs of more than 200% on Australian wine for five years, though the higher duties had been in place since November. The tariffs followed a raft of measures barring Australian imports from coal and copper to barley last year.The slump in China was too steep to compensate for increased shipments from Australia to the U.K., Germany and New Zealand: The value of Australia’s total wine exports fell 4% to A$2.77 billion in the year ended March.Duties on Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., the Australian winemaker best known for its Penfolds brand, were set at 175.6%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global Chip Shortage Hits Apple, BMW, Ford as Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- The global chip shortage is going from bad to worse with automakers on three continents joining tech giants Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. in flagging production cuts and lost revenue from the crisis.In a dizzying stretch of 12 hours, Honda Motor Co. said it will halt production at three plants in Japan for around five to six days next month; BMW AG flagged it will pause Mini car production at its Oxford, England, factory for three days; and Ford Motor Co. reduced its full-year earnings forecast due to the debilitating chip shortage, which it sees extending into next year.Now, the very companies that benefitted from surging demand for phones, laptops and electronics during the pandemic that caused the chip shortage, are starting to feel the pinch. After a blockbuster second quarter, Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri warned that supply constraints are crimping sales of iPads and Macs, two products that performed especially well during lockdowns. Maestri said this will knock $3 billion to $4 billion off revenue during the fiscal third quarter.Samsung, which is both a producer and user of chips, said Thursday that revenue and profit at its mobile division, which produces its marquee Galaxy smartphones, will slide this quarter because of component shortages and weak demand for flagship models.The shortfall of critically needed semiconductors has forced the entire auto industry to cut output, leaving thin inventories at dealerships just as consumers emerge from Covid-19 lockdowns. In just the past week, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, Volvo Group and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. have joined the list of carmakers idling factories. Consultant AlixPartners has said the chip shortage could cost automakers $61 billion in lost sales this year.“The second quarter is going to be worse for automakers than the first quarter,” said Song Sun-jae, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities Co. in Seoul. “The chip-shortage problem could end up lasting longer, maybe into next year.”BMW shares fell as much as 0.7% shortly after the open of regular trading in Frankfurt. The stock is up about 19% for the year.Beyond Apple, whose high-specification iPhones and aggressive demands typically place it at the front of the line, deepening chip shortages threaten to dampen a nascent rebound in the entire smartphone market. Worldwide shipments surged an estimated 27% to 347 million devices in the first quarter -- aided by a plethora of new models and China’s swift post-pandemic recovery -- but a shortage of components such as app processors could sap that momentum over the rest of 2021.“Covid-19 is still a major consideration, but it is no longer the main bottleneck,” Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton wrote Thursday. “Supply of critical components, such as chipsets, has quickly become a major concern, and will hinder smartphone shipments in the coming quarters.”At Ford, the shortage will likely reduce production by 1.1 million vehicles this year, John Lawler, the company’s chief financial officer, said on a call with reporters.Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk this week called the chip shortage a “huge problem.” NXP Semiconductors NV said it’s expecting supply to be tight all year and warned constraints for the auto industry could extend into 2022.“There are too many uncertainties about when chip supplies will improve, and that’s making it difficult for automakers,” said Lee Han-joon, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities Co. in Seoul. “For semiconductor makers, the auto industry isn’t really seen as one of their key customers and that’s putting the carmakers in a much tougher position in securing supplies.”(Adds shares in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What makes Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway ‘very distinctive in corporate America’: Management expert

    Georgetown University Law Professor Lawrence Cunningham told Yahoo Finance that the "Berkshire magic" stems from the decentralized, hands-off relationship between Buffett and the company's other stakeholders.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Slide as Treasury Yields Surge

    Home prices continue to accelerate

  • Record $1.8 trillion of Asia bonds maturing this year to drive refinancing surge

    A record $1.8 trillion worth of bonds are set to mature in Asia this year, data shows, leading to a rush to refinance them in the coming months. Most of the maturing bonds in Asia are from China, South Korea, Australia and India and the region dwarfs Europe and the United States in terms of the total, the data from Refinitiv showed. The refinancing surge is set to bring a fee bonanza to banks, even though investors are viewing bonds from China with caution after some issuers defaulted, and as risk is growing in markets such as India due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

  • Lufthansa stems losses despite slower recovery outlook

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Lufthansa lowered its full-year capacity forecast as hopes dwindle for an early summer travel rebound, but the German airline's cost-cutting drive narrowed quarterly losses. The group, which also includes Austrian Airlines, Swiss and Eurowings, said on Thursday it expected to fly at about 40% of its pre-pandemic capacity, trimming the 40%-50% guidance issued less than two months earlier. Lufthansa said it expected a gradual demand pick-up in April-June and a "significant market recovery" in the second half, citing moves by the European Union towards opening up transatlantic travel to vaccinated U.S. visitors.