U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,205.25
    +6.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,616.00
    +66.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,666.75
    +18.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,299.30
    +5.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.26
    +0.54 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.90
    +3.90 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    28.08
    -0.03 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2194
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6030
    -0.0120 (-0.74%)
     

  • Vix

    17.93
    +1.17 (+6.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4164
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7200
    +0.2500 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,354.82
    +993.71 (+2.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    998.61
    +33.82 (+3.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,093.18
    +12.72 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,946.14
    +131.80 (+0.46%)
     

EU and Bill Gates make joint push for $1BN to accelerate clean tech

Natasha Lomas
·4 min read

The European Commission has announced a partnership with Bill Gates' sustainable energy funding vehicle with the goal of unlocking new investments for clean tech and sustainable energy projects totalling up to $1BN (€820M) over five years (2022-2026).

EU-based projects the partnership will focus on initially fall into four sectors which are being prioritized for their potential to deliver substantial reductions in regional emissions -- namely:

  • Green hydrogen;

  • Sustainable aviation fuels;

  • Direct air capture;

  • Long-duration energy storage.

The goal is to scale technologies which are currently too expensive to compete with fossil fuel-based incumbent technologies.

The pair said they will continue to work on setting up the program over the coming months, with an eye on having something further to announce at the COP-26 conference in November.

It's not the first time the Commission and Gates' Breakthrough Energy organization have worked together on funding sustainable investment. But the scale of this latest partnership dwarfs the €100M fund the EU established back in 2019 with its venture investment funding arm.

Now the Commission has partnered with Breakthrough Energy Catalyst -- a financing program within Gates' organization that aims to accelerate the development and adoption of technologies needed to underpin a low-carbon economy -- to mobilize up to 10x more than the earlier fund to build large-scale, commercial demonstration projects for clean technologies.

The overarching goal is of course to lower the costs and accelerate deployment of clean tech in order to deliver significant reductions in CO2 emissions in line with the Paris Agreement.

The bloc is a major emitter of CO2 but has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, under the European Green Deal.

Gates' philosophy with his 2015-founded Breakthrough Energy vehicle, meanwhile, is that renewables alone won't be enough to avert catastrophic climate change -- and investments in a range of high risk but potentially high reward technologies is also needed.

But given the lengthy time-scales needed for a return on these types of investments public-private partnerships look like a key piece of the financing puzzle.

Commenting on the partnership announcement in a statement, EU president Ursula von der Leyen, said: “With our European Green Deal, Europe wants to become the first climate-neutral continent by 2050. And Europe has also the great opportunity to become the continent of climate innovation. For this, the European Commission will mobilise massive investments in new and transforming industries over the next decade. This is why I'm glad to join forces with Breakthrough Energy. Our partnership will support EU businesses and innovators to reap the benefits of emission-reducing technologies and create the jobs of tomorrow.”

In another supporting statement, Gates, founder of Breakthrough Energy, added: “Decarbonising the global economy is the greatest opportunity for innovation the world has ever seen. Europe will play a critical role, having demonstrated an early and consistent commitment to climate and longstanding leadership in science, engineering, and technology. Through this partnership, Europe will lay solid ground for a net-zero future in which clean technologies are reliable, available, and affordable for all.”

On the EU side, funding for the partnership is expected to come from the bloc's flagship R&D fund, Horizon Europe, and also via the low-carbon-focused Innovation Fund within the framework of the InvestEU program.

Breakthrough Energy Catalyst will mobilise equivalent private capital and philanthropic funds to finance selected projects.

The partnership will also be open to national investments by EU Member States through InvestEU or at project level, the Commission noted. It added that a call for expressions of interest for potential InvestEU implementing partners is currently open until June 30 2021.

Renewable energy and clean(er) transport were also key focus areas for the massive €750BN ‘Next Generation EU’ coronavirus recovery fund put together by the Commission last year -- which said it would borrow money on the financial markets through the issuance of bonds for post-pandemic recovery -- with that money pegged to be channelled through EU programs between 2021 and 2024.

The bloc's lawmakers have also suggested that digitization and AI technologies -- which are other areas it's pegged for major investment -- will play a key supporting role in Europe's green transition.

Tech-driven change a key priority for new EC president

5G, AI, cybersecurity and renewable energy set for investment boost under EU coronavirus recovery plan

Europe sets out the rules of the road for its data reuse plan

Europe lays out plan for risk-based AI rules to boost trust and uptake

 

Recommended Stories

  • Etsy is acquiring UK-based social selling site Depop for $1.625B in a mostly-cash deal

    Etsy, the New York-based marketplace where crafty creators and those interested in their styles can discover and buy those goods, today announced that it is acquiring Depop, a London-based marketplace targeting millennial and Gen-Z consumers with a new take on social shopping. Etsy is paying $1.625 billion for the company, in what Etsy is describing as a mostly-cash deal. This is not just Etsy's biggest acquisition to date by some margin -- it's made seven other deals but all for well under $1 billion -- but a huge acquisition for e-commerce in Europe, and also a massive endorsement of companies that are building business models, namely commerce models, specifically targeting younger and/or more creative users.

  • Dow futures edge up early Wednesday, with benchmark aiming for 5th straight gain

    U.S. stocks are seen making muted moves Wednesday morning, with few available catalysts to drive trading in the session other than comments from members of the Federal Reserve and the central bank's Beige Book, an anecdotal account of conditions in the central bank's 12 business districts.

  • What’s Black, White, And Fun All Over? These 10 Panda Coloring Pages

    Pandas sure are funny and cute! Who doesn’t like seeing those rolling balls of black-and-white fluff? Native to China and found in thick bamboo forests, pandas are one of the rarest mammals globally. Approximately only 1,500 of these black-and-white relatives of bears survive in the wild, making them doubly unique. These giant pandas (which, by []

  • Disneyland won't be locals-only for long. Navigating the reduced-capacity lines

    Until June 15, Disneyland is for California residents only due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Cast member insights on a day experiencing reduced-capacity lines.

  • Morocco says rift with Spain about 'broken' trust, respect

    In a deepening diplomatic rift with Spain, Morocco’s Foreign Ministry said Monday that the crisis between the two countries was “about trust and mutual respect, which has been broken," a far larger issue than the presence in Spain of a rebel leader who is the enemy of the North African kingdom. The especially sharp statement suggested that Rabat and Madrid are far from resolving an increasingly nasty spat that started when Brahim Ghali, who heads the Polisario Front and the self-declared Sahrawi Democratic Arab Republic, showed up at a Spanish hospital for treatment of COVID-19. The Polisario, based in southern Algeria, fights for independence of the Western Sahara, which Morocco annexed in the 1970s.

  • Olympics-As unpredictable Games looms, Japan's sponsors struggle to adapt

    TOKYO (Reuters) -With less than two months left until the start of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Japan's Asahi Breweries still doesn't know whether fans will be allowed into stadiums to buy its beer. Japan has scaled back its Olympic plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a slow vaccine roll-out. Now, foreign spectators won't be allowed in the country and organisers have yet to decide how many domestic spectators, if any, can attend.

  • First Drive: The Volvo-Owned Polestar 2 Is an Electric Rocket That Challenges the Norm

    Volvo is betting big on an EV future. That wager extends beyond its in-house lineup of hybrids and battery-powered vehicles to include a full spin-off brand dubbed Polestar. After the shock-and-awe of the supercar-baiting Polestar 1 high-performance hybrid coupe comes this, the first all-electric model from the Swedish-by-way-of-Geely concern: the Polestar 2. The 2021 Polestar […] The post Review: The Volvo-Owned Polestar 2 Is an Electric Rocket to Challenge the Crossover Norm appeared first on

  • This is the power source investors are overlooking in the push to net-zero emissions, Barclays says

    The U.K. bank Barclays says investors are overlooking one key source in the push to decarbonization.

  • Philippines extends COVID-19 curbs in capital, ban on inbound travel from several countries

    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday prolonged partial coronavirus curbs in the capital and nearby provinces until mid-June to contain infections that have been decreasing since hitting a peak in April. Religious gathering remain capped at 30% of venue capacity while dining in restaurants can operate at 20% in the capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to at least 13 million people, and nearby provinces. Daily COVID-19 cases in the Philippines averaged roughly 6,300 for May, down by a third from April, after the government reduced operating capacity of businesses and limited the movement of people.

  • China's Guangdong tightens coronavirus measures as cases persist

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Cities in China's most populous province of Guangdong have locked down compounds and streets and ordered some travellers to furnish negative COVID-19 test results, as health officials battle to control outbreaks. All 10 of China's locally confirmed mainland cases on June 1 were in southern Guangdong, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday, seven in the provincial capital of Guangzhou and three in the nearby city of Foshan. China's manufacturing and export hub and its biggest province by economic output, Guangzhou has stepped up coronavirus prevention and control efforts since the latest wave of cases struck in late May.

  • Stocks near highs on recovery bets as oil extends rally above $70

    Stock markets hovered near record highs on Wednesday as investors cheered the latest evidence of a sustained rebound in global economies and as stronger oil prices lifted energy stocks. The mood was less buoyant than on Tuesday, however, as traders waited for crucial U.S. jobs data on Friday to assess what the increasing evidence of a faster-than-expected economic recovery would mean for central bank policy in the United States and Europe. Crude oil prices rallied again after closing above $70 a barrel for the first time in two years, aided by investors wagering that the economic recovery would lift energy demand and that supply would fall behind.

  • The $15 billion jet dilemma facing Boeing's CEO

    Boeing Co CEO Dave Calhoun faces a multibillion-dollar dilemma over how to rebuild sales in its core airliner business that has sparked an internal debate and put the future of the largest U.S. exporter on the line, industry insiders say. Boeing is reeling from a safety scandal following crashes of its 737 MAX airliner and an air travel collapse caused by the pandemic. Boeing's share of the single-aisle jetliner market - where it competes in a global duopoly with Airbus - has faded from some 50% a decade ago to roughly 35% after the 737 MAX's lengthy grounding, according to Agency Partners and other analysts.

  • Analysis-China's banks are bursting with dollars, and that's a worry

    A mountain of dollars on deposit in China has grown so large that banks are struggling to loan the currency and traders say it poses a risk to official efforts to control a fast-rising yuan. A previous jump, late in 2017, preceded heavy dollar selling which turbocharged a steep yuan rally in early 2018. "This positioning in particular, in our view, is susceptible to a capitulation if the broad dollar downtrend were to continue," said UBS' Asia currency strategist Rohit Arora, especially if the yuan gains past 6.25 or 6.2 per dollar.

  • Bitcoin price crash isn't over: JP Morgan

    J.P. Morgan warns of more pain ahead for bitcoin prices. Here's why.

  • China Electric Car Makers Outshine Peers on Growing Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric-vehicle makers and suppliers rallied on Tuesday after a string of positive news for the industry, with Chinese companies clocking in the biggest gains.U.S.-traded shares of Nio Inc. and XPeng Inc. surged after the two Chinese EV makers reported strong sales for May and Citigroup Inc. boosted its estimates for the industry. The optimism also lifted peers Workhorse Group Inc., Nikola Corp., Lordstown Motors Corp. and Fisker Inc., with SNE Research saying global EV battery s

  • Dispute over A350 paint job threatens Airbus deliveries to Qatar -sources

    DUBAI/PARIS (Reuters) -Qatar Airways has clashed with European planemaker Airbus over the painting of an A350 jetliner in a heated dispute that threatens to delay a resumption of European deliveries to the Gulf carrier, industry sources said. Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker has criticised Airbus without giving details of the dispute, but the sources said it involves the latest in a series of quality-control spats between the airline and Airbus. Qatar Airways and Airbus declined to comment.

  • Euro zone inflation jumps past ECB target in May

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Euro zone inflation surged past the European Central Bank's elusive target in May, heightening a communications challenge for policymakers who will happily live with higher prices for now but may face a backlash from irate consumers. Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 2% in May from 1.6% in April, driven by higher energy costs to its fastest rate since late 2018 and above the ECB's aim of "below but close to 2%", data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.

  • Australian banks, led by CBA, set to return record $15 billion cash to investors

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's big banks are likely to return a record $15 billion or more of cash to investors over the next two years, with investors betting Commonwealth Bank will move first and helping drive shares of the top lender to all-time highs. Commonwealth Bank and its smaller rivals Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, National Australia Bank and Westpac Banking Corp have made a remarkable comeback, from being shamed in a public inquiry and shunned by investors three years ago to being sought-after investments now. The banks have come out of the COVID-19 crisis relatively unscathed as Australia has kept the pandemic under control and its A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy has hummed along.

  • Biden Targets a Tax Break That Helped Trump Build His Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is pushing to close a tax break that helped his predecessor amass a fortune.The Democrat has proposed narrowing a tax code provision that allows real estate investors to avoid capital gains taxes when they sell property, as long as they use the gains to buy more. Former President Donald Trump’s most valuable investment, which traces back to his $95 million purchase of a west-side Manhattan development site, has benefited from the rule.In 2005, when Trump’s part

  • Boeing Ready to Test March Rally High

    The aerospace giant has gained ground in recent weeks despite chronic 787 Dreamliner production issues.