EU car data access rules in progress but no timeline

Foo Yun Chee
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Cars drive on the Mittlerer Ring in Munich, Germany

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission is working on rules to ensure fair access to valuable car data for companies and industry but does not know when they will be ready, a spokesperson said on Monday as industry groups fret about unfair competition from U.S. and Chinese tech companies.

The huge potential of the connected car market, which consultancy Fortune Business Insights says could grow to as much as 400 billion euros ($435 billion) by 2030, has triggered a fight between carmakers and industrial users on access to vehicle data.

Carmakers are looking to data-driven software products and subscription services covering everything from driving habits to fuel consumption and tyre wear as the next money spinner.

Data ownership, however, is not clearly defined in EU law, resulting in the current dispute between carmakers and those who want to access it.

"The Commission is working on the preparation of a sector-specific proposal on in-vehicle data. It will aim to complement the proposal for a Data Act, published in February 2022," a spokesperson for the EU executive told Reuters in an email.

"At this stage we cannot prejudge the content of the final impact assessment and subsequent timeline for adoption."

Car services groups last week piled pressure on the Commission to come up with a legislative proposal as U.S. tech companies such as Alphabet's struck deals with General Motors and Mercedes Benz.

($1 = 0.9188 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • Pernod says revenue in India hit as Delhi city delays licence

    Drinks giant Pernod Ricard is facing "massive losses" to business in India because its brands have not been available in the capital New Delhi for six months due to a licence issue delay, according to documents and sources. The issue is the latest business headache for the French spirits group in India, a key growth market. Pernod has operated for more than 20 years in Delhi and across India where licences to operate are granted by states individually, and in most cases have to be renewed every year.

  • India plans to relax wheat procurement norms to replenish stocks

    India has been planning to relax norms to procure wheat from farmers amid untimely rainfall and hail which damaged the crop just before harvesting in key producing central and northern states, government officials and traders told Reuters. The world's second biggest wheat producer plans to buy 34.15 million tonnes of new-season wheat from local farmers to shore up state reserves after purchases dropped 53% last year to 18.8 million tonnes because of a poor harvest. New season wheat has started arriving on the market, but the harvest has lost lustre in some districts because of the recent rainfall, said a senior government official, who declined to be named.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • ChatGPT will quickly handle at least half of the tasks of financial investment jobs, researchers predict

    New research takes a look at how generative A.I. will impact the U.S. labor market.

  • Home working deals blow to defence companies in race with Russia and China

    The rise of home working has left defence companies unable to hire crucial talent as they attempt to counter Russia and China, one of the industry's largest players has said.

  • China's rare earths industry has a raw materials problem

    China may already dominate the world’s supply chains of rare earth metals. Even so, it is increasingly worried about securing enough raw materials to feed its vast industrial appetite.

  • Biden Has Limited Options to Respond to OPEC+’s Oil Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+’s surprise move to cut 1 million barrels a day of oil production is poised to raise US fuel prices just as President Joe Biden is expected to launch his re-election campaign. He has a limited range of options with which to respond.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War

  • How Long Will $3 Million Last Me in Retirement?

    How long $3 million will last in retirement depends on your spending habits and investment returns. While your spending habits are largely under your control, some costs such as healthcare expenses are not perfectly predictable. Likewise, while you can probably … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $3 Million Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bosses who want their workers to be more productive are better off sharing their salary than forcing them back to office

    Workers who can see a clear path to better pay can make all the difference in their output.

  • McDonald’s Temporarily Shuts U.S. Offices as Chain Prepares for Layoff Notices

    The fast-food company is expected to notify workers of their job status virtually. The layoffs are part of a broader restructuring.

  • Beijing's Micron probe propels rally in Chinese chip makers as US tech rivalry deepens

    Chinese chip stocks surged after Beijing launched an investigation into US chip maker Micron, as investors bet the country's bid for self reliance in the sector could boost the nation's semiconductor firms. The CNI Chip Index tracking semiconductor-related companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen jumped 5.2 per cent on Monday, the biggest gain since November. The gauge, compiled by a unit of Shenzhen Stock Exchange, tracks the 25 largest stocks in the sector including China's largest chip maker Semico

  • Citi Rebuffs Calls for $100 Oil as Goldman Lifts Outlook on OPEC Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s Ed Morse, the global head of commodities research, said the oil market would need a lot more uncertainty over supplies before prices could reach $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathOil Surges Most in a Year After OPEC+’s Shocki

  • US sales at top automakers rise on improving inventory, Toyota struggles

    General Motors Co, which replaced Toyota as the top U.S. automaker in 2022, posted a 17.6% rise in first-quarter auto sales. "We gained significant market share in the first quarter, pricing was strong, inventories are in very good shape, and we sold more than 20,000 EVs (electric vehicles) in a quarter for the first time," GM Executive Vice President Steve Carlisle said in a statement.

  • Crypto Is Going to War Against Washington. Inside the Fight.

    Coinbase and other crypto companies say they’re under siege by the SEC and other agencies. The industry is gearing up to counterattack.

  • Oil & Gas Service Firms Hit by Stalling Activity Levels in Q1

    Halliburton (HAL), Core Labs (CLB) and Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) are likely to have been impacted by poor sentiment, rising costs, and weak prices in Q1. These factors might impact profitability & rising break-even prices.

  • Is Google A Better Buy Than Apple Amid Artificial Intelligence Battle?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • Cryptocurrency Outlook Picks Up Amid Bank Crisis; The Markets Lifting Bitcoin Price Might Surprise You

    Bitcoin has fought back from last year's arrests, bankruptcies and billions in value lost, acting as a safe haven in the bank crisis. But a U.S. crackdown may push crypto overseas.

  • Oil Prices Jump on OPEC Output Cut. Analyst Forecasts $101 a Barrel.

    Analysts revised up forecasts for oil prices in the second half, with one predicting Brent crude may average $101 a barrel.

  • New York Gasoline Prices May Jump This Summer as Europe Exports Less

    (Bloomberg) -- Drivers on the US East Coast are at risk of rising gasoline prices this summer driving season as strikes in France and sanctions on Russia threaten to limit shipments from the region’s biggest overseas source of fuel.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathOil S

  • Oil prices surge as Saudis slash production

    Oil prices surged almost 8pc as markets opened in Asia on Monday morning after a surprise production cut by Saudi-led oil producers.