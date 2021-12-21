U.S. markets close in 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,633.68
    +65.66 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,388.53
    +456.37 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,280.81
    +299.86 (+2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,197.37
    +57.50 (+2.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.39
    +2.78 (+4.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.90
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.22 (+0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1283
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4870
    +0.0680 (+4.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3266
    +0.0058 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0930
    +0.4600 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,518.63
    +1,600.18 (+3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.13
    -7.16 (-0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.41
    +99.38 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,517.59
    +579.78 (+2.08%)
     

EU clears Microsoft-Nuance without conditions

Natasha Lomas
·4 min read

The European Union's competition regulator has given the all-clear to Microsoft's $19.7 billion purchase of transcription tech firm Nuance, which was announced earlier this year.

The EU said today it has concluded there are no competition concerns for the region if the acquisition goes ahead, clearing it without conditions.

The deal was notified to the Commission's regulators on November 16.

Microsoft is acquiring Nuance Communications for $19.7B

While Microsoft-Nuance has gotten a green light from the bloc, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority has just opened its own preliminary investigation -- so some regional scrutiny continues.

On the EU side, the Commission's investigation looked at horizontal overlaps between Nuance and Microsoft in the markets for transcription software -- finding the two provide very different products (out-of-the-box software for end-users versus APIs targeted at devs wanting to add speech recognition tech to their apps, respectively).

It also determined that the combined entity will continue to face "strong" competition from other players.

The EU looked at the vertical link between Microsoft's cloud computing services and Nuance's downstream transcription software for healthcare, too -- but found competing transcription service providers in the sector do not depend on Microsoft for cloud computing.

Nor are these type of transcription service providers particularly key users of cloud computing, per the Commission.

Its investigation considered conglomerate links between Nuance's software (which is only available for Windows) and a number of Microsoft products as well -- but took the view that the combined entity would not have the ability and/or incentive to foreclose competitors in the markets for (healthcare) transcription software; enterprise communication services; CRM software; productivity software; and PC operating systems.

And, there again, the EU decided the combined entity will still face strong competition.

Perhaps most interestingly, the Commission looked at the use of data transcribed by Nuance's software.

This is interesting because healthcare data is highly sensitive and Microsoft -- while not a massive player in adtech -- does have ambitions to grow that side of its business. Just today it announced the purchase of adtech firm Xandr (formerly AppNexus), from AT&T, to beef up its digital advertising biz, for example.

Add to that, in recent days, Oracle -- a tech giant with an already massive digital marketing biz -- has signalled its own grand designs on health -- announcing the acquisition of Cerner, a U.S. provider of electronic health record (EHR) systems.

And, well, the prospect of adtech companies harvesting health data makes plenty of people queasy about privacy.

Oracle joins Microsoft in spending big to dominate healthcare vertical

Nonetheless, the Commission's assessment of the data side of the Microsoft-Nuance gave it a clean bill of health -- owing to existing "contractual restrictions" and regional data protection regulations.

While this analysis is largely coming from a competition perspective, it's notable that data protection got (another) shout-out in an EU antitrust assessment. (The earlier instance relates to the EU's [ongoing] scrutiny of Google's adtech; which followed much criticism from privacy advocates after the Commission cleared Google's purchase of Fitbit last year, albeit -- in that case -- with conditions that included limits on Google using Fitbit health data for ads.)

"The Commission concluded that Nuance can use this data only to provide its services," the EU writes in a press release on the clearance of Microsoft-Nuance. "It is not used by any other company and cannot be used for any other purpose due to contractual restrictions and data protection legislation."

The EU's antitrust division also concluded that access to Nuance's data will not provide Microsoft with an advantage that would enable it to shut out competing healthcare software providers -- given "important transcribed information is typically stored in third-party applications like electronic health record (EHR) systems that combine data from several sources, as opposed to Nuance's fragmented speech data".

That tidbit raises questions about whether Oracle's acquisition of Cerner, a provider of EHR systems, may face more probing questions from EU competition regulators -- if/when they come to consider that Big Tech healthcare sector deal.

Although Cerner's relative lack of regional customers -- it sold off some of its European portfolio last year -- may serve to reduce or limit the scope of any EU concerns.

Europe clears Google-Fitbit with a ten-year ban on using health data for ads

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft's $16 billion Nuance bid gets EU antitrust approval

    The European Commission on Tuesday granted Microsoft unconditional antitrust approval for its $16 billion bid for artificial intelligence and speech technology company Nuance Communications. The deal is Microsoft's second biggest after its $26.2 billion LinkedIn purchase in 2016, and would boost its presence in cloud services for healthcare. It has already regulatory approval in the United States and Australia, and Reuters reported earlier this month it was set to receive EU approval.

  • Array Ventures raises $56M to back tech-heavy enterprise software

    Most of the entrepreneurs in her portfolio for Array Ventures, a fund she started five years ago to back enterprise companies, are repeat founders with nearly a decade of experience in the field. “The things we invest in require a lot of industry experience and customer experience,” she said. Candidness in mind, Gandhi just landed tens of millions to invest into what she calls the “hard enterprise space.”

  • Cigna’s use of adjusted revenue in quarterly earnings does not conform with SEC rules, experts say

    Cigna Corp. 's use of adjusted revenue in its quarterly earnings does not conform with the Securities and Exchange Commission's guidelines on how companies are allowed to use non-standard numbers in their financial reporting, according to experts.

  • AT&T to Sell Xandr Ad Unit to Microsoft

    AT&T will sell Xandr, its programmatic advertising marketplace, to Microsoft, the telco announced. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed; the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory reviews. Xandr has formally been part of WarnerMedia, and the sale of the ad unit to Microsoft comes as WarnerMedia has set a deal […]

  • How Often Should You Rebalance Your Portfolio?

    Choosing the right asset allocation matters for achieving your investment goals. But it isn’t just set-it-and-forget-it. Rebalancing your portfolio from time to time is necessary to ensure that you have the right mix of investments, based on your goals and … Continue reading → The post How Often Should You Rebalance Your Portfolio? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Adidas' final commemorative Xbox sneakers are now on sale

    For their third and final drop, Microsoft and Adidas have come out with an Xbox Series X-inspired design that’s available to purchase worldwide.

  • Cathie Wood says there’s a stock bubble but it’s not in tech

    The ARK Invest CEO argues that index funds are overvalued, while "stay at home" stocks are now trading at a discount.

  • The Rise of the Semi-Retired Life

    The number of people leaving the workforce to become semi-retired, instead of fully retired, is growing. Here is a look at the reasons and options.

  • American Workers Are Burned Out, and Bosses Are Struggling to Respond

    Workplace stress is rampant and resignations have risen. Employers are struggling to stop employees from leaving and to boost morale. Some are trying four-day workweeks, mandatory vacation days and other new ways of working.

  • COVID-19: U.S. confirms first death linked to Omicron variant

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani details how the Biden administration is responding to the increasing prevalence of the Omicron variant in the U.S.

  • Malls Ditch Shopping to Fill Vacant Retail Stores

    (Bloomberg) -- Imagine 16 deserted Mall of Americas. That’s how much space battered mall owners need to fill heading into 2022, more than 90 million square feet. It’s no easy task, with dozens of retail chains already cutting back or shutting down, and it won’t get any better if the newest pandemic wave scares off shoppers.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronS&P 500 Has Biggest Three-Day Drop Since September: Markets WrapBilly Joel NYC Show Going Ahead;

  • Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Twilio is the leading provider of in-app communication solutions, making your smartphone even smarter. Roku is the top dog among streaming video hubs for TVs, commanding nearly double the U.S. market share of its closest competitor. You're probably going to spend a lot of time on mobile apps and streaming video in the future, making the recent sell-off in Twilio and Roku that much more appetizing.

  • Crypto Investors Bet on XRP while the Broader Market Struggles

    XRP found strong support on Monday. Investors are looking down the road and a favorable outcome with the SEC to support a new ATH…

  • Texas lawsuit by laundromat owners seeks to block Shell refinery sale to Pemex

    MEXICO CITY/HOUSTON (Reuters) -A pair of New York businessmen filed a lawsuit in a U.S. court seeking to block Mexico's state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) from taking control of a Texas refinery, claiming the sale would raise U.S. gasoline prices. Royal Dutch Shell in May agreed to sell its majority stake in the 302,800 barrel per day (bpd) Deer Park refinery outside Houston to Pemex, its long-time partner in the plant, for about $596 million. The deal has been delayed by an ongoing review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), a national security group that can block or set restrictions on foreign purchases of U.S. businesses.

  • Europe Faces Full Blown Energy Crisis As Gas Prices Smash All Records

    Europe's energy crisis got even worse on Tuesday as a shortage of natural gas, nuclear outages, declining wind power output, and cold weather boosted prices

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • The Worst Mistake DigitalOcean Investors Can Make Right Now

    Shares of DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) have performed amazingly well in 2021, but recently, they have started to slide. Share price performance, however, has not been indicative of business performance. As a matter of fact, DigitalOcean has been executing extremely well.

  • NYC Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Postpones Inauguration Ceremony

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams said in a statement that his inauguration ceremony will be postponed “in order to prioritize the health of all who were planning to attend, cover, and work on this major event.”Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronFDA Expected to Authorize Pfizer and Merck Covid Pills This WeekOmicron Becomes Dominant U.S. Strain With 73% of Covid CasesBilly Joel NYC Show Going Ahead; Quebec Closures: Virus UpdateTurkish

  • AT&T Agrees to Microsoft Acquisition of Xandr

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has agreed to sell its global programmatic advertising marketplace, Xandr Inc., to Microsoft.1 The agreement builds on a decade-long relationship between Xandr, including its predecessor companies, and Microsoft for delivering global digital media solutions for advertisers.

  • Oracle’s Larry Ellison Targets the Health Cloud With $28.3 Billion Bid for Cerner

    Oracle on Monday announced its largest deal ever, a roughly $28.3 billion purchase of electronic-medical-records company Cerner that vaults the business-software giant deeper into healthcare technology. The deal extends Oracle co-founder longstanding willingness to buy his way into new markets. Mr. Ellison built Oracle into a major power in business software in part through a long list of acquisitions over the decades.