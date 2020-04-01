An EU coalition of techies is backing a 'privacy-preserving' standard for COVID-19 contacts tracing

A European coalition of techies and scientists drawn from at least eight countries, and led by Germany's Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute for telecoms (HHI), is working on contacts-tracing proximity technology for COVID-19 that's designed to comply with the region's strict privacy rules -- officially unveiling the effort today.

China-style individual-level location-tracking of people by states via their smartphones even for a public health purpose is hard to imagine in Europe -- which has a long history of legal protection for individual privacy. However the coronavirus pandemic is applying pressure to the region's data protection model, as governments turn to data and mobile technologies to seek help with tracking the spread of the virus, supporting their public health response and mitigating wider social and economic impacts.

Scores of apps are popping up across Europe aimed at attacking coronavirus from different angles. European privacy not-for-profit, noyb, is keeping an updated list of approaches, both led by governments and private sector projects, to use personal data to combat SARS-CoV-2 -- with examples so far including contacts tracing, lockdown or quarantine enforcement and COVID-19 self-assessment.

The efficacy of such apps is unclear -- but the demand for tech and data to fuel such efforts is coming from all over the place.

In the UK the government has been quick to call in tech giants, including Google, Microsoft and Palantir, to help the National Health Service determine where resources need to be sent during the pandemic. While the European Commission has been leaning on regional telcos to hand over user location data to carry out coronavirus tracking -- albeit in aggregated and anonymized form.

The newly unveiled Pan-European Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing (PEPP-PT) project is a response to the coronavirus pandemic generating a huge spike in demand for citizens' data that's intended to offer not just an another app -- but what's described as "a fully privacy-preserving approach" to COVID-19 contacts tracing.

The core idea is to leverage smartphone technology to help disrupt the next wave of infections by notifying individuals who have come into close contact with an infected person -- via the proxy of their smartphones having been near enough to carry out a Bluetooth handshake. So far so standard. But the coalition behind the effort wants to steer developments in such a way that the EU response to COVID-19 doesn't drift towards China-style state surveillance of citizens.

While, for the moment, strict quarantine measures remain in place across much of Europe there may be less imperative for governments to rip up the best practice rulebook to intrude on citizens' privacy, given the majority of people are locked down at home. But the looming question is what happens when restrictions on daily life are lifted?

Contacts tracing -- as a way to offer a chance for interventions that can break any new infection chains -- is being touted as a key component of preventing a second wave of coronavirus infections by some, with examples such as Singapore's TraceTogether app being eyed up by regional lawmakers.

Singapore does appear to have had some success in keeping a second wave of infections from turning into a major outbreak, via an aggressive testing and contacts-tracing regime. But what a small island city-state with a population of less than 6M can do vs a trading bloc of 27 different nations whose collective population exceeds 500M doesn't necessarily seem immediately comparable.

Europe isn't going to have a single coronavirus tracing app. It's already got a patchwork. Hence the people behind PEPP-PT offering a set of "standards, technology, and services" to countries and developers to plug into to get a standardized COVID-19 contacts-tracing approach up and running across the bloc.

The other very European flavored piece here is privacy -- and privacy law. "Enforcement of data protection, anonymization, GDPR [the EU's General Data Protection Regulation] compliance, and security" are baked in, is the top-line claim.

"PEPP-PR was explicitly created to adhere to strong European privacy and data protection laws and principles," the group writes in an online manifesto. "The idea is to make the technology available to as many countries, managers of infectious disease responses, and developers as quickly and as easily as possible.

Story continues