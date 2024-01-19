EU Commission seeks feedback on Apple offer to let rivals access tap-and-go tech in antitrust case

FILE PHOTO: Apple logo is seen on the Apple store at The Marche Saint Germain in Paris

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission is seeking feedback from rivals and customers on concessions Apple offered to settle EU antitrust charges and stave off a possible hefty fine, it said on Friday, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

Among these commitments, which would remain in force for ten years, is Apple's offer to allow third-party service providers to access its tap-and-go mobile payments systems used for mobile wallets.

The EU competition enforcer had previously charged Apple with curbing rivals' access to its tap-and-go technology, Near-Field Communication (NFC), making it difficult for them to develop rival services on Apple devices.

"We have offered commitments to provide third-party developers in the European Economic Area with an option that will enable their users to make NFC contactless payments from within their iOS apps, separate from Apple Pay and Apple Wallet," Apple said in an emailed statement.

The access is offered to developers of payments, banking, and digital wallet apps in the European Economic Area (EEA) as another option, on top of Apple Pay, which will remain broadly available, the iPhone maker said.

The Commission specified that the use of these apps for payments in stores outside the EEA would be possible.

Consumers will be able to select whether they want to pay with Apple's own service or another NFC-enabled application through their bank or card issuer, Apple added.

Commitments also include additional features and functions, such as defaulting to preferred payment apps or access to authentication features such as FaceID.

Rivals and customers have one month from the publication of the summary to come back with feedback.

Once approved, the implementation of these commitments will be monitored by a trustee, who will report to the Commission.

