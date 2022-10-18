U.S. markets open in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,745.00
    +55.75 (+1.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,616.00
    +386.00 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,306.75
    +196.50 (+1.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.20
    +27.20 (+1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.02
    +0.56 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,660.30
    -3.70 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    18.74
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9854
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.91
    -1.11 (-3.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1346
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9390
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,615.31
    +341.36 (+1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.56
    +10.09 (+2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,006.95
    +86.71 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

The EU is considering paying for Elon Musk's Starlink internet service in Ukraine days after SpaceX threatened to stop footing the bill

Huileng Tan
·3 min read
Entrepreneur Elon Musk amid industrial computers
The European Union is thinking about paying for Elon Musk's Starlink satellite service in Ukraine after SpaceX asked the Pentagon to foot the bill.Patrick Pleul/Associated Press

  • The EU is mulling paying for Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service in Ukraine, per Politico.

  • EU officials are worried that SpaceX could cut internet service for Ukraine on a whim.

  • SpaceX had earlier requested the Pentagon to fund the Starlink service in Ukraine due to costs.

The European Union is considering paying for Elon Musk's Starlink internet services in Ukraine — a service key for wartime communication — over fears the billionaire may cut it off abruptly, Politico reported Monday.

The issue was raised by the EU's chief diplomat Josep Borrell at a Monday EU meeting of foreign ministers, Gabrielius Landsbergis, the Lithuanian foreign minister, told Politico. The discussions are at an early stage.

This is days after CNN reported that Elon Musk's SpaceX had requested the Pentagon to fund the satellite internet service in Ukraine, due to costs. The company expects the cost of running Starlink in Ukraine to come up to more than $120 million for the rest of 2022 and nearly $400 million for 2023.

On Monday, Musk tweeted that SpaceX has withdrawn the request.

Starlink is still a loss-making business, Musk said in a previous tweet, adding SpaceX will "just keep funding" the internet service in Ukraine anyway.

But there are still concerns within the EU that Ukraine's internet connectivity could be cut off at his whim, the FT reported.

"For the time being, let's be happy that he is paying for it. But we need to be on the safe side," an unnamed EU official told the FT. "The Ukrainians are very worried that he will still cut it off."

Lithuania's Landsbergis told Politico that Ukraine's internet access shouldn't depend on a "super-powerful" individual who could "wake up one day and say, 'This is no longer what I feel like doing and this is it.'"

It would be better for a coalition of countries to sign an contract with SpaceX so that the company can continue providing internet access to Ukraine on an official basis, Landsbergis told Politico.

EU officials told the FT they will explore other satellite services.

The European Commission and SpaceX did not respond to requests from Insider for comment which were sent outside regular business hours.

Controversy over Musk's peace plan for Ukraine

The developments surrounding Starlink's services in Ukraine came after the billionaire on October 4 tweeted a vote for peace plan that included recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea. A Ukrainian diplomat blasted Musk's controversial proposal, tweeting "Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you."

In response to a tweet on October 14 about SpaceX's request to the Pentagon to pay for Starlink's service in Ukraine, Musk said SpaceX was just "following" that diplomat's recommendation.

 

The company started sending Starlink terminals in February following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

SpaceX has sent some 25,300 SpaceX terminals to Ukraine, Musk said in a tweet on Monday. But "only 10,630 are paying for service," he added.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • Ontario airport program lets non-flyers past security, wait at gate

    Remember the days you could welcome or drop off loved ones right at the gate? A new visitor pass program at Ontario's airport is letting people do just that.

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

    Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." Canoo has also struggled to meet its production target for 2022.

  • These 11 stocks can lead your portfolio’s rebound after the S&P 500 ‘earnings recession’ and a market bottom next year

    Ken Laudan of Buffalo Funds believes Wall Street analysts are wrong about 2023, but that an earnings decline for the S&P 500 will set up a rebound for stocks.

  • Electric vehicle maker acquires large site in West Valley

    While the auto manufacturer has mainly produced battery electric vehicles, it has also produced several alpha prototypes of its fuel cell electric vehicles, which run on hydrogen.

  • Q3 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Apple, Abbott, IBM & Others

    Today's Research Daily features the Q3 earnings season scorecard and new research reports on Apple (AAPL), Abbott (ABT) and IBM (IBM) and others.

  • 3 REITs Making Massive Dividend Payments

    In a perfect investment world, all real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks would never lose 30% or more of their value, would pay safe and stable high-yielding dividends with no cuts and their funds from operations would easily cover the dividends each quarter. But 2020 is far from the perfect investment world, and REIT stocks are among the worst-performing stocks this year. Inflation, followed by multiple interest rate hikes and fears of a deep recession, has slashed the prices of almost all

  • Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals' Shares Jumped 17.31% on Monday

    Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) rose 17.31% on Monday. The clinical-stage biotech company specializes in developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and prevent infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV (human papillomavirus), the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Inovio has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.77, and is down more than 63% this year.

  • A $300,000 Annuity Pays This Much Every Month

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • Tesla Is Headed Into Earnings at Its Weakest. 3 Things to Watch For.

    Since the end of the third quarter, Tesla stock is down about 25% relative to the S&P 500. That makes calling the reaction to Wednesday's earnings report very difficult.

  • Bear Market in US Stocks Still in Its Infancy Versus History

    (Bloomberg) -- History shows that the bear market in US stocks may be far from over.The S&P 500 Index has fallen 25% in a little more than nine months since its January peak, a shallower and shorter drop than is typical of similar instances over the last century. On average in that time, the benchmark has slid about 38% over a period of 15 to 16 months before reaching a bottom, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.With inflation and interest rates still rising, recession looming in many econo

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Bounced Today

    Marijuana stocks opened higher on Monday -- and granted, with stock markets glowing green across the board, it looks like pretty much everything opened higher. On Friday, Lester Black, a journalist who has covered the cannabis sector for many years, predicted in a column on the data-centric news site FiveThirtyEight that marijuana might very well be decriminalized "by the end of [President Biden's] current term in office." As you can imagine, this prediction was music to marijuana investors' ears -- maybe not immediately, in the middle of Friday's stock market sell-off -- but certainly on Monday as the market began to stabilize.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and his fund’s recent developments, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. As expected, Warren Buffett is using the current market selloff […]

  • 3 Red Flags for Carnival Stock

    Down 67% year to date, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) has probably landed on some value investors' radar. Like most cruise companies, Carnival was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) no-sail order scuttled its operations for much of 2020. As of the third quarter, Carnival reports $28.5 billion in long-term debt -- up from just $9.7 billion at the end of 2019.

  • Selling Off Investments and Parking Money in Cash? Don't Make This One Mistake

    With interest rates rising to levels not seen for years, this is a good time to evaluate where you are parking your cash. Some securities and accounts offer newly attractive annual percentage yields (APY), while other types of securities and … Continue reading → The post Selling Off Investments and Parking Money in Cash? Don't Make This One Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bitcoin Fails to Produce 1 Block for Over an Hour

    There hasn't been a block mined on the Bitcoin blockchain for more than one hour, leaving thousands of transactions stuck in an unconfirmed state.

  • Goldman Says Sell S&P 500 Calls to Fund Bullish China View

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said investors should sell S&P 500 Index calls and fund buying of the same options on the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index to position for a likely catch-up in battered China-related assets. Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’The Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for O