U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,376.00
    -5.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,821.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,192.00
    -47.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,050.80
    -5.30 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.28
    +2.68 (+2.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.20
    +10.90 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +0.24 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1088
    -0.0035 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.99
    -2.33 (-6.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3389
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7370
    +0.2170 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,191.13
    -881.11 (-2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    969.90
    -27.64 (-2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.02
    -20.54 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

EU considering SWIFT exclusion for Belarus banks - official

Illustration shows Swift logo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is considering excluding banks in Belarus from the SWIFT messaging system that underpins the global financial transactions, as it has already done for seven Russian banks, an EU official said on Thursday.

"On the SWIFT side, we're also looking now at the preparation of the equivalents for the Belarus financial sector, but knowing that SWIFT is not as strategically important in the Belarus economy as it is in the Russian side," the official said.

(Reporting by John Chalmers, Writing by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alison Williams)

Recommended Stories

  • As Apple prepares for RTP buildout, it seeks more Triangle office space

    Nearly a year after announcing its massive Triangle hub, Apple is looking for as much as 150,000 square feet of additional temporary space in Cary, according to executives in the commercial real estate industry in the Triangle.

  • A New Survey Reveals the Happiest Cities in America Are in California and Maryland

    WalletHub based their rankings on three different key factors, including emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment.

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligar

  • Ford CFO on supply-chain challenges, electric vehicle production

    Yahoo Finance anchor Brad Smith talks with Ford CFO John Lawler about the company's Ford+ plan, supply chain challenges, and production of electric vehicles.

  • German carmakers warn fallout from Ukraine invasion on production to get worse

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German carmakers association VDA said that the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine was disrupting transport routes as well as financial transactions and that it was bracing for shortages in a range of raw materials. It said the impact from the conflict on shipping, rail and air freight was compounding problems in the supply chain at a time when inventory levels were already low. "In the long term, the car industry is facing shortages and higher prices of raw materials," VDA said.

  • Global Fertilizer Reserves to Drop Just as Russia War Adds Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer is getting harder to find just as farmers are getting ready for planting. And now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is injecting even more uncertainty into then already tight crop nutrient market. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubThe Lis

  • What Russia trades with the US, China, Brazil and the world

    The west continues to roll out sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine. The restrictions have decimated the value of Russia’s currency—which should make Russian products cheaper in the global marketplace. Russia’s largest exports by far are fuels and oil.

  • OPEC+ Faces Reckoning on Russia Despite Efforts to Ignore Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ is doing its best to ignore the war started by one of its leading members, but it may not be able to manage it for much longer. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubRussia’s inva

  • Exclusive - Russian firms rush to open Chinese bank accounts as sanctions bite - sources

    The Moscow branch of a Chinese state bank has seen a surge in enquiries from Russian firms wanting to open new accounts, a person familiar with the matter said, as the country's businesses struggle with international sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine. "Over the past few days, 200-300 companies have approached us, wanting to open new accounts," the person, who works at the Moscow branch of a Chinese state bank and has direct knowledge of its operations, told Reuters. It was not clear how widespread Russian demand for new accounts at Chinese banks was, but the banker source told Reuters many of the companies seeking new accounts do business with China and that he expected yuan transactions by such firms to increase.

  • Oil Tops $114 as Shunned Russian Barrels Leave Hole in Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil soared to the highest since 2008 as buyers continued to shun Russian crude following its invasion of Ukraine, while OPEC+ is doing its best to ignore the war started by one of its key members.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBillionaire Roman A

  • The List of Foreign Companies Pulling Out of Russia Keeps Growing

    (Bloomberg) -- The invasion of Ukraine is causing a mass exodus of companies from Russia, reversing three decades of investment by Western and other foreign businesses there following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBilli

  • Why Does the U.S. Buy Russian Oil?

    Despite being the top global producer, the U.S. uses Russian crude to service more-isolated coastal markets and keep refineries running at optimal levels.

  • Lithium Prices Skyrocket As China Cements Leadership Position

    As the demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to climb, prices of lithium carbonate are skyrocketing amid the news that China is cozying up to major lithium producer Argentina

  • Here’s what will happen to U.S. food prices as wheat futures keep surging

    Russia and Ukraine grow about 14% of the world's wheat and account for about 28% of global wheat exports.

  • After 2 years, it’s back to the office for Google workers, starting in April

    After more than two years of working from home, Google will expect its workers in the San Francisco Bay Area and "several" other parts of the country to return to the office in April.

  • Ford CEO Jim Farley: Our legacy auto business has been holding us back

    Ford unveils a major business overhaul to focus on EVs.

  • Ford Motor to Split EVs and Gasoline Cars into Separate Units

    Ford, F speeding its move into electric vehicles, will split its operations into two divisions, one for its electric vehicles (EVs) and one for its gasoline cars.