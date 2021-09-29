U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,365.50
    +22.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,317.00
    +142.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,853.50
    +88.75 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.20
    +14.20 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.05
    -0.24 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.50
    +2.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    -0.25 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1656
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.32
    +3.56 (+18.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3476
    -0.0064 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5170
    +0.0370 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,260.93
    +159.32 (+0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.69
    -7.46 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,092.34
    +64.24 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

EU considers single rules for regulate vacation rental platforms

Natasha Lomas
·7 min read

European Union lawmakers are consulting on how to regulate the short term rental market across the bloc -- asking whether a single set of pan-EU rules or something more locally flavored is needed to rule over platforms like Airbnb.

The Commission says it wants to support an expansion of competition and players in the sector but also respect EU law which allows for Member States to apply local rules based on concerns that are in the public interest.

As it stands, a patchwork of rules and regulations has grown up around short term rental platforms across Europe as cities grapple with the impact of over-tourism from uncontrolled growth of Airbnb et al -- and also struggle to extract useful data from platforms whose business model benefits from flipping local housing stock to drive short term rental gains.

This dynamic is triggering the Commission's customary anxiety around fragmentation of the Single Market. So it's now asking for views from the industry and interested citizens as it considers whether a sector-specific regulation is needed.

In a summary of its intention for the forthcoming short term rental (STR) initiative, which will be fed by responses to the public consultation, the Commission writes that its aim is "to develop responsible, fair and trusted growth in short-term rentals, as part of a well-balanced tourist ecosystem" -- and "ensure a level playing field for all accommodation service providers and to respond to the many requests from interested parties for EU-wide action in this area".

"This will involve offering balanced solutions for cities, peer and professional short-term rental providers and platforms, while benefiting in particular small and medium-sized firms," it adds.

The Commission proposed broad rules for the digital sector at the back end of last year -- under the Digital Services Act (DSA) -- which it has said will level the playing fields between online and offline business in areas such as illegal content and goods.

However the regulation has been criticized for not going far enough to tackle illegal holiday rentals.

Paris court fines Airbnb $9.6 million for illegal listings

In a position paper earlier this year, for example, the holiday accommodation booking platform, Booking.com, wrote that the Commission's proposal could be more "ambitious" -- saying it "insufficiently addresses illegal short term holiday rentals".

"The powers for national (or local) authorities to order platforms to remove illegal content (Article 8) and to share information (Article 9) are a step in the right direction. However, enforcement loopholes remain," it added. "Where short term vacation rentals are subject to an authorization /registration scheme, platforms should be required to ensure that only properly registered / authorized properties are listed. This is in line with the duty of care incumbent upon platforms."

The Commission is also facing vocal pressure on the issue from heavily touristed cities across Europe -- which have been trying to impose limits on the growth of holiday rentals, with mixed success.

Earlier this year, for example, a court in Amsterdam overturned a three-district ban on rentals on platforms like Airbnb which the city authorities had brought in after polling local residents over the impacts on their communities.

But this summer city authorities in Paris trumpeted winning a major case against Airbnb -- which was ordered to pay $9.6M for illegal listings.

Governments in Europe have also been pressing the Commission to regulate for data access to vacation rental platforms, with the Dutch suggesting last year that it should embed such provisions in the DSA.

The European Parliament has also warned that the "expansive growth of short-term holiday rental in cities and popular tourist destinations is extracting housing from the market, driving up prices and has a negative impact on liveability". And in a report last year MEPs also said: "We want to give cities more control over rentals short term accommodation platforms and ensure that these platforms share information with the cities, respecting data protection rules."

Also last year the Commission inked a voluntary agreement with a handful of major platforms to push some aggregated data. However the agreement goes considerably less far than requirements that some individual European cities have imposed on STR platforms operating locally in a bid to control their impacts on communities.

In its consultation on the STR issue, the Commission notes that a number of authorities across the EU have taken steps to try to regulate short term rentals (STRs) -- such as by imposing registration requirements and authorisation schemes on hosts, and by putting limits on the number of nights per year properties can be rented out.

"Whilst doing so, some national rules make a difference between so-called ‘peers’ offering STRs in a private capacity occasionally, and those offering STRs in a more professional capacity," it goes on. "Criteria differ however and not everywhere a distinction is made between peers and professionals. Authorities have also taken a variety of measures to obtain better data from platforms, with a view to better assessing the volume of STRs and facilitating law enforcement.

"The foregoing has resulted in a patchwork of varying rules and regulations."

"Under EU law, imposing restrictions and conditions on the provision of a service can be justified if necessary to pursue a legitimate public interest objective and proportionate to achieve that end. In spite of important clarifications offered by EU case law, there is still much uncertainty regarding the measures authorities may adopt and enforce as regards hosts and other service providers such as platforms," the Commission adds.

"EU horizontal regulatory initiatives such as the Digital Services Act aim to impose harmonised obligations on online platforms, including collaborative economy platforms in the area of STRs. However, in order to foster a balanced development of the STR segment in the EU and to address the sector-specific aspects, a dedicated sector-specific initiative may be needed."

It's not clear exactly where the Commission will plant its flag on this contentious issue -- but its consultation poses a number of questions for stakeholders to respond to in areas such as transparency and data access, as well as asking for views on the benefits and drawbacks of STRs.

The Commission is also seeking suggestions for specific rules and regulations that might be applied to STRs to achieve the sought for balance between supporting tourism and respecting local public interest -- including asking for views on how best to ascertain whether an STR host is a 'peer' or a professional operator.

The marketing of platforms like Airbnb typically spins the promise that you're renting unique and characterful spaces from locals -- which differentiates the holiday rental platform business from more traditional tourist fare like hotels.

However the reality of such 'p2p' platforms is they quickly attracted a swathe of professional landlords -- who could lucratively list and rent entire apartments to tourists, instead of renting the housing at a lower rate to locals on long term contracts. Hence the criticism that STRs hollow out local communities and make city living less affordable for locals.

In one question from the Commission's public consultation -- which is asking for views on the type of rules and requirements for STRs that "could be acceptable" -- it suggests a number of responses, including registration and authorization obligations on all hosts or only on professional hosts; and limits on the number of nights, amount of income generated and number of rooms that can be rented by peers.

At the end of this list it also asks for a response to the suggestion of a "total ban on STRs".

Elsewhere, the consultation asks for views on whether rules for STRs should be imposed from the top (a "harmonized EU approach) -- or allowed to be entirely bottom up (left to local authorities to define) or some vaguely defined combination of the two.

It is also concerned with whether there should be different rules for peers and professional hosts -- and if so how best to define who is a peer and who a professional?

Other questions in the consultation ask for views on measures "that you think could support innovation in the STR and the development of new business models".

The Commission's consultation runs until December 13, with the EU's executive slated to publish a legislative proposal for vacation rentals in the first half of next year.

Airbnb and three other P2P rental platforms agree to share limited pan-EU data

Recommended Stories

  • The new era of education is high-tech and high-touch

    Since the pandemic closed schools in March 2020, school districts have invested in getting students access to computing devices and the internet. Technology-hesitant teachers became technology-proficient as they learned to navigate remote teaching and learning in impromptu virtual classrooms. Over the last 18 months, “technology” has been a synonym for “virtual,” where many kids felt isolated, sitting behind a device and craving connection with their peers and teachers.

  • U.S., EU to launch consultations on tech regulations, trade, China

    U.S. and European Union trade and competition officials are set to launch a new forum on Wednesday joining forces to better compete with China, shield sensitive technologies, boost semiconductor output and coordinate regulation of large technology firms. The new U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council will hold its first meeting in a former steel mill building in southeast Pittsburgh that has been repurposed as a research and development center for artificial intelligence, robotics and advanced manufacturing. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis are scheduled to attend along with European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager.

  • French politician: fishermen could block Channel Tunnel in Brexit license dispute

    French fishermen could block the Channel Tunnel linking France and the United Kingdom in protest over the allocation of post-Brexit fishing licences, warned French member of parliament Jean-Pierre Pont on Wednesday. "Be warned," said Pont, who is a member of parliament for President Emmanuel Macron's ruling La Republique en Marche party, representing the coastal town of Boulogne-sur-Mer. "Since the British are refusing to honour what they signed, as with other Anglo-Saxons in another area, the French fishermen of Boulogne-sur-Mer may be obliged, after 9 months of useless patience, to envisage ways to retaliate against the UK - for example by blocking ports or the entry of lorries towards the UK through the tunnel," added Pont.

  • Amazon Astro is an Alexa robot that roams your home

    Amazon built an Alexa-enabled robot that moves around your home autonomously.

  • The Best Reason to Own General Motors Stock

    The company's majority stake in Cruise isn't just a strategic investment; it could become the biggest value driver for investors over the next decade or more. If autonomous driving is truly a viable technology that customers will trust, there's no reason autonomous ridesharing can't replace a significant chunk of vehicle ownership. If Cruise were building the concept of ride-hailing from scratch, it would be one thing, but Uber (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) have shown that it can be a huge business around the world.

  • Is It Better To Use a Travel Agent or Plan Your Own Vacation?

    Depending on how you approach travel, putting together the pieces of a trip can be exciting, or exhausting. Some people love the thrill of finding the best deals on airfare, hotels and destinations,...

  • A Complete Guide to Where Americans Can Travel in Europe

    Although the U.S. is no longer on the European Union's Safe Travel List, many countries are still allowing American tourists to enter.

  • Demand for Lufthansa flights to U.S. soars on re-opening

    Demand for transatlantic flights has jumped since the United States announced plans last week to reopen to fully vaccinated travellers from countries including most of Europe, German airline Lufthansa said on Tuesday. On some days last week, bookings for transatlantic flights were up threefold from the week before, with demand on some routes nearing pre-crisis levels, it said in a statement. The United States said last week https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/us-relax-travel-restrictions-passengers-uk-eu-november-source-2021-09-20 it would reopen in November to air travellers from 33 countries including China, India, Brazil and most of Europe who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • How Italy's Monuments Are Getting a Makeover

    Some of the country’s most iconic sights have been restored—and not by the usual suspects.

  • After $200M renovation, Carnival Victory will be renamed Carnival Radiance

    The ship departs Cadiz, Spain on Oct. 18 for a seven-week trek to its homeport in Long Island, California that includes stops in Miami and a transit of the Panama Canal.

  • The King of Saudi Arabia Is Traveling to Indonesia With 506 Tons of Luggage

    Yeah, he's going to have to check that.

  • American Airlines signs code-sharing pact with India's largest airline

    The agreement, which is expected to begin in October, will see American's "code" on 29 of IndiGo's domestic routes in India. Code-sharing allows an airline to sell seats on a flight operated by its partner, so that it can fly passengers to destinations it does not serve.

  • Qatar Airways Is Introducing New Fare Classes — What to Know Before You Book

    The new unbundled fares will go into effect on flights starting Oct. 1.

  • Carnival UK Names Sture Myrmell as President

    Carnival UK, whose P&O Cruises UK and Cunard cruise line brands are part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), today announced Sture Myrmell as its new president, effective Oct. 18, transitioning from his role as president of P&O Cruises Australia and president of Carnival Australia.

  • The Flight Kit: Ulla Johnson Will Travel for Small-Batch Beauty Products

    A beauty series in which stylish travelers share the goods they never leave home without.

  • Flight Deal: 2-for-1 Tickets on Emirates to Athens, Milan, and More

    Just in time for Valentine's Day.

  • Sun Country launching private door-to-door car service at MSP

    Sun Country Airlines and Landline are launching a private car service shuttling passengers between their homes and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport in November.

  • We Can't Handle How Good the Food Will Be on Virgin Voyages

    When it comes to how you'll eat on board, the new cruise line ain't messing around.

  • Why Hotel Check-Out Times May Become a Thing of the Past

    Some hotels are getting rid of traditional check-in and -out times to cater to a new kind of traveler.

  • Flight Deal: U.S. to Shanghai from $453 Round-Trip

    These fares are a steal—so book fast before they're gone.