Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,028.57
    -1.16 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,724.81
    -48.31 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,876.89
    -29.29 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,047.96
    -13.51 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.42
    +0.39 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    2,021.00
    +6.10 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    +0.37 (+1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0775
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3090
    +0.0690 (+1.63%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2590
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.2810
    +0.3850 (+0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    52,140.77
    -117.72 (-0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,709.45
    +111.92 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    38,487.24
    +329.30 (+0.86%)
     

Insufficient backing for political deal on gig workers' rights, EU presidency says

Foo Yun Chee
·1 min read
A Glovo delivery rider passes by a pedestrian area in Barcelona

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Europe's attempt to give workers at Uber, Deliveroo and other online companies more social and labour rights failed a second time after France and three other countries abstained from voting on the watered-down political deal.

EU lawmakers and Belgium, the current holder of the rotating EU presidency, had clinched the deal last week, the second attempt after a December agreement failed to get the support of France and several other EU governments.

"The final compromise deal on the Platform Work Directive was put forward for endorsement by ambassadors at Coreper," Belgium's EU representation said on X social media. Coreper refers to the ambassadors' meeting.

"Unfortunately the necessary QMV (qualified majority voting) wasn't found," it said, adding that it will now consider the next steps.

France, Greece, Estonia and Germany refrained from the vote, EU diplomats said. That in effect torpedoed the political deal.

The European Commission had proposed the draft rules in 2021, with an estimated 40 million gig economy workers in the European Union in mind.

(Reporting by Foo Yun CheeEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Advertisement