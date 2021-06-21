U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,217.01
    +50.56 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,787.55
    +497.47 (+1.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,126.12
    +95.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,278.24
    +40.50 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.26
    +1.62 (+2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.20
    +15.20 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    26.03
    +0.07 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1916
    +0.0051 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4720
    +0.0220 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3916
    +0.0107 (+0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2020
    +0.0520 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,854.97
    -1,606.41 (-4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    802.75
    -47.60 (-5.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,062.29
    +44.82 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,010.93
    -953.15 (-3.29%)
     

EU data regulators call for facial recognition ban in public spaces

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

European Union data protection regulators have called for a general ban on using artificial intelligence for facial recognition and other "biometric and behavioral signals" in public spaces. In their joint opinion, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) and the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) also said using AI for social scoring should be outlawed.

The EDPB and EDPS urged the bloc to prohibit AI “recognition of faces, gait, fingerprints, DNA, voice, keystrokes and other biometric or behavioral signals, in any context” in publicly accessible areas. They said it should be illegal for AI systems to use biometrics to categorize people "into clusters based on ethnicity, gender, political or sexual orientation," or other types of classification under which they could be discriminated against.

On top of that, the EDPB and EDPS argued that there should be a ban on using AI to "infer emotions of a natural person." It would be allowed in specific situations, such as on certain medical grounds.

The regulators were responding to an AI regulatory framework proposed by the European Commission (the EU's executive branch). The document suggests a ban on various implementations of AI, including social scoring and "the use of ‘real-time’ remote biometric identification systems in publicly accessible spaces for the purpose of law enforcement." There'd be a few exceptions, including helping authorities find missing children and preventing a "specific, substantial and imminent threat," such as a terrorist attack.

The EDPB's members include data protection watchdogs from each EU member country, while the EDPS ensures EU institutions and bodies respect peoples' rights to data protection and privacy when they handle personal data. The EC's proposal earmarks the EDPS as "the competent authority and the market surveillance authority" for supervising EU agencies.

However, the EDPB and EDPS called for more clarification on the role and duties of the latter under the framework. They also expressed concern that the scope of the proposal excludes "international law enforcement cooperation."

“Deploying remote biometric identification in publicly accessible spaces means the end of anonymity in those places,” EDPB chair Andrea Jelinek and European Data Protection Supervisor Wojciech Wiewiórowski said in a statement. "A general ban on the use of facial recognition in publicly accessible areas is the necessary starting point if we want to preserve our freedoms and create a human-centric legal framework for AI. The proposed regulation should also prohibit any type of use of AI for social scoring, as it is against the EU fundamental values and can lead to discrimination."

Recommended Stories

  • We have $1.6 million but most is locked in our 401(k) plans — how can we retire early without paying so much in taxes?

    You bring up an interesting dilemma some retirement savers may not think of, which is having your retirement assets locked away in investment portfolios intended to be used at an older age. Employer-sponsored retirement accounts, such as 401(k) plans, are a great tool for investing for retirement because they are tax-deferred, which means more money is growing until it’s time to withdraw. The first task is to double check on your company’s policy for the age 55 rule (for readers unfamiliar with this rule, it allows people age 55 or older who were separated from their jobs — either because they were fired or voluntarily left — to tap into the 401(k) from their current employer before the required age 59 ½).

  • ‘Big Short’ Fund Manager Warns of ‘Mother of All Crashes’ in Crypto

    Michael Burry issued the warning in a series of tweets that have since been deleted.

  • GE Announces Date of 1-for-8 Reverse Stock Split, Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

    The multinational conglomerate General Electric Company (GE) announced the date for its 1-for-8 reverse stock split to be effective post-close of trading on July 30. The shares will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on August 2. Shares closed down 1.7% at $12.78 on June 18. Over the years, GE has gradually divested several businesses, including nearly all of GE Capital, without making any related alterations to reduce the share count. (See GE stock chart on TipRanks) Carolina Dybeck Happe,

  • Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ford Motor Company (F)

    Last year we predicted the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we told in advance that the market will decline by at least 20% in (Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock […]

  • Gates Split Casts Harsh Glare on $170 Billion Money Manager

    (Bloomberg) -- For almost three decades, Michael Larson has quietly shuffled around one of the world’s biggest fortunes with a chief priority: Keep his fabulously wealthy bosses out of the headlines.The conservative bets, the nondescript office, the investment firm’s generic-sounding name; they were all carefully designed to shield Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates from criticism and produce steady, if seemingly unimpressive, returns.The couple’s divorce announcement last month cracked the cur

  • Suze Orman says avoid this 'huge mistake' when refinancing your mortgage

    The personal finance celebrity says borrowers who do this make her "so crazy."

  • Bitcoin Leads in $1 Billion 24-Hour Liquidation Pile-Up

    Bitcoin (BTC) heads up a huge liquidations pile-up as recorded on Bybt. At the time of press, the trading information platform recorded well over $1 billion liquidated in 24 hours across exchanges.

  • It looks a lot like 2004 in the markets, Morgan Stanley says. What happens next.

    Morgan Stanley said 2021 was beginning to resemble 2004, a year which may offer clues for investors as to what will happen in the months ahead.

  • Raymond James: These 2 Stocks Could Spike Over 50%

    We’re in interesting times, there’s no doubt about that. The COVID crisis is receding, the economic reopening is proceeding apace – but there are inflationary worries. Many experts are concerned that further cost-of-living increases will result as consumer demand outstrips supply. On the other hand, the Federal Reserve believes it can curb an outbreak of inflation should it occur without throwing the recovery off track. Looking at economic conditions, Raymond James strategist Scott Brown noted,

  • Lundin Mining Updates Candelaria 2021 Production Guidance

    (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today reported that 2021 production guidance for its Candelaria Copper Mining Complex ("Candelaria") in Chile is reduced to 150,000–155,000 t of copper and 85,000–90,000 oz of gold on a 100% basis.

  • 10 Best Alternative Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best alternative energy stocks to buy now. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Alternative Energy Stocks to Buy Now. The global alternative energy industry has steadily gained traction, with more people attempting to implement […]

  • A new round of surprise tax refunds is coming this week. Will you get one?

    If you qualify, you won't have to do anything to get your payment.

  • Tonix Pharma To Test Its Fibromyalgia Candidate In Long COVID Syndrome

    Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) plans to develop TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) for Long COVID Syndrome (Long COVID), which is now known officially as Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC1). Tonix plans to meet the FDA in Q3 of 2021 to seek agreement on designing a potential Phase 2 study and the overall clinical development plan. TNX-102 SL is in the second Phase 3 trial (RALLY) for fibromyalgia. The interim analysis results are expected in Q3 of 2021, an

  • The ‘Death Cross’ Comes for Bitcoin

    Amazon’s Prime Day is here, Americans are 65% vaccinated, FTSE Russell rebalances, and other news to start your day.

  • Biden has now canceled $3B in student loans as broad debt forgiveness waits

    His administration just gave relief to borrowers who brought claims against their school.

  • VIRI: Safety Data from Phase 2a Trial of IMC-1 Highlighted at IASP World Congress…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:VIRI READ THE FULL VIRI RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Safety Data from Phase 2a Trial of IMC-1 Presented at IASP On June 9, 2021, Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) announced a poster presentation at the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP) World Congress showing that IMC-1 was better tolerated than placebo in fibromyalgia (FM) patients in the

  • ﻿ Gold Royalty and Ely Gold to Combine to Create a Leading Growth and Americas-focused Precious Metals Royalty Company

    Gold Royalty Corp. ("GRC") (NYSE American: GROY) and Ely Gold Royalties Inc. ("Ely Gold") (TSXV: ELY) (OTCQX: ELYGF) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement"), dated June 21, 2021, pursuant to which GRC will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Ely Gold (the "Ely Shares") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

  • Lidar Technology Will Enable a Self-Driving Future. What to Know About 6 Stocks.

    Lidar companies, and stocks, are relatively new. So is the tech, leaving investors in a tough spot. But there are a few ways to build a position in the technology that will enable self-driving cars.

  • Retail investor stock buying boom of 2021 is just getting started: Goldman Sachs

    Retail investors have a lot more financial firepower to unleash on the stock market this year, reasons Goldman Sachs.

  • Bitcoin price crash: Technology company buys half a billion dollars of crypto as market collapses

    Technology company MicroStrategy has spent almost half a billion dollars on bitcoin, even as the market continues to collapse. Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy’s founder and chief executive, said that it had spent $489 million in cash on its 13,005 new bitcoins. The new bitcoins were bought at an average price of around $37,617, Mr Saylor said in a tweet.