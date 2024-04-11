Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,205.82
    +45.18 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,554.57
    +93.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,430.19
    +259.83 (+1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,043.34
    +14.95 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.30
    -0.91 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    2,380.50
    +32.10 (+1.37%)
     

  • Silver

    28.42
    +0.37 (+1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0728
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5540
    -0.0060 (-0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2554
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    153.2240
    +0.2770 (+0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    70,118.30
    +800.81 (+1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,923.80
    -37.41 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,442.63
    -139.18 (-0.35%)
     

EU to decide on Nippon Steel's US Steel bid by May 17, approval a formality

Reuters
·1 min read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel Corp will be decided by European Union antitrust regulators by May 17, with their approval a formality, a European Commission filing showed.

The Japanese steelmaker sought EU clearance on April 9, with the EC reviewing the deal under a simplified procedure, according to the filing.

Such a process is used for cases in which the EU competition enforcer has no competition concerns, or the companies' individual or combined market share is low.

Nippon Steel, which clinched a deal to buy the 122-year-old American steelmaker for a hefty premium in December, however, faces headwinds with U.S. antitrust regulators.

Nippon Steel has manufacturing bases in Sweden, Finland and Britain and an office in Germany while U.S. Steel has a Slovakian subsidiary.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Richard Chang)

Advertisement