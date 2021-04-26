U.S. markets close in 2 hours 53 minutes

EU doesn't know enough about Sputnik V to approve it - Merkel

·1 min read

BERLIN, April 26 (Reuters) - The European Medicine's Agency has not yet received sufficient information about Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to approve it, but if approval does come soon, Germany will buy it, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

"If it is soon it would naturally make sense to buy Sputnik doses," she told reporters. "But if it is in some months then we will have enough vaccines here by then and we will face the question of how much do we order."

Merkel added that with vaccines becoming ever more abundant, it would be possible to abandon the current system of strict prioritisation of doses in June so that everyone in Germany could in principle get a vaccination appointment. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Joseph Nasr)

