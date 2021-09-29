U.S. markets open in 8 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,364.50
    +21.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,341.00
    +166.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,833.50
    +68.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.00
    +12.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.08
    -1.21 (-1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.30
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1688
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.25
    +4.49 (+23.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3548
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4300
    -0.0500 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,080.10
    -451.36 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,039.62
    -17.53 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,505.75
    -678.21 (-2.25%)
     

EU electricity on fast-track to carbon neutrality

·2 min read

Two thirds of EU electricity was carbon free in 2020. Within a decade this will rise to 85%. An integrated electricity market is essential so all countries can benefit from the cleanest electricity in history.

BRUSSELS, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine policy measures can put Europe's economy on a steady path to net-zero, highlights Eurelectric's Power Barometer 2021, an analysis of industry-wide trends in the EU power sector.

Jean-Bernard Lévy, CEO of EDF and Eurelectric's President said:

"With the Fit for 55 Package, Europe's electricity could be carbon free five to ten years earlier than previously anticipated, thus helping transport, heating and industries accelerate their decarbonisation. We are ready and committed to play a leading role and deliver the carbon-free electricity needed for achieving the Green Deal's ambition".

Kristian Ruby, Eurelectric's Secretary General added:

"To deliver on the ambition, it is critical to have the right investment signals and remove all barriers stalling progress. Especially permitting lead times for new power projects must be shortened as a matter of priority."

However, in less than a decade, electricity capacity must increase by 27% versus 2020. This corresponds to a 93% growth in renewable capacity, achievable only if Europe's permitting processes radically change.

Investment must ramp up to close the ambition gap. By 2030, investments in distribution must double the average of last decade to €55bn annually, whereas clean generation capacities need €75bn per annum. Key enablers will be: predictable market-based frameworks; a functioning Emissions Trading System; modernised network tariffs, and comprehensive regulation for flexibility solutions, like battery storage.

Electrification of end-use sectors must grow at warp speed. Unless annual emission reductions nearly triple to 160 MT CO2-equivalent, the 55% greenhouse gas emissions reduction target will be met by 2045 – 15 years too late. The key to these decarbonisation objectives is increasing electrification rates to minimum 33% of the economy by 2030, up from today's 23%.

Taxes and levies applied to electricity must also be reduced. Having risen 29% since 2010, they burden consumers seeking to adopt carbon-free alternatives for transport, heating and cooling, and industrial processes. EU policymakers must end this to allow for the tripling of electric heat pumps to 45 million and bring the EVs market share to 60%, up from 10% in 2020, as the Fit for 55 Package intends.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eu-electricity-on-fast-track-to-carbon-neutrality-301381701.html

SOURCE Eurelectric

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid EV production begins, company says deliveries to start in October

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. on Tuesday showed off the first cars rolling off its production line and said it will deliver them to customers starting late next month.

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem called 2020 meeting of top state officials after daughter was denied real-estate-appraiser certification

    Agency head says Republican governor's administration demanded she retire after incident. Kassidy Peters, Noem's daughter, received her certification four months later.

  • U.S. new vehicle retail sales set to fall 25% in Sept - data

    New vehicle retail sales in the United States are seen dropping to 888,900 units in September, from 1,182,788 a year ago. "September results show that there are simply not enough vehicles available to meet consumer demand," J.D. Power said in a statement. While demand remains sky high for personal transportation, with consumers set to spend billions in September, automakers are crimped by semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

  • Crude Oil Prices Hit $80, But Don't Expect A U.S. Drilling Boom

    Oil prices soared to over $80 per barrel Tuesday boosted by rising natural gas and coal prices, but then reversed lower with the broader market. Unlike past crude oil rallies, analysts don't expect U.S. oil companies to boost drilling. The increased demand for natgas and coal could spill over into the oil sector as an alternative energy source and send oil prices surging.

  • China’s Coal Shortage Means Higher Prices for the World

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s top coal consumer, is in dire need of more supply and is willing to pay any price -- a move that threatens to leave less fuel for energy-starved rivals.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureWith winter on the wa

  • United Airlines Prepares to Fire Employees Who Refuse Covid-19 Vaccinations

    United Airlines Holdings Inc. is moving ahead with plans to terminate close to 600 employees who didn’t meet its Covid-19 vaccination deadline, company officials said Tuesday. United in August said it would require all of its 67,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated—the first major U.S. airline and one of the first large U.S. companies to do so. Now the Sept. 27 deadline has passed, and while most of the airline’s employees complied, United is starting the process of firing 593 employees who didn’t get the shots, company officials said.

  • Inflation fears: UK supply chain cost pressures filter into prices

    The news comes amid a looming cost of living crisis in the UK amid inflationary pressure in many sectors.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • Ford, GM To See Sharp Q3 Sales Drop As 2022 Outlook Worsens

    Ford could see a 37% drop in U.S. auto sales for the third quarter, outpacing a 29% drop for General Motors. The projected drops come after the U.S. auto giants idled factories due to a shortage of chips and other disruptions to global supply chains weighing on vehicle inventories in dealer lots. On Friday, carmakers in the U.S. are due to report Q3 auto sales.

  • Barring new variant 'we're close' to return to normal: Doctor

    Dr. David Katz, Preventive Medicine Specialist & True Health Initiative President joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the state of the COVID-19 pandemic as fall begins.&nbsp;

  • Samsung Electronics close to finalising $17 billion Texas chip plant -sources

    SEOUL/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is close to finalising the construction of a $17 billion semiconductor factory in Williamson County in the U.S. state of Texas, three people with knowledge of the matter said. Samsung told Reuters that it is continuing due diligence in multiple locations, and that it has yet to make a decision. The factory will make advanced logic semiconductor chips and is likely to create about 1,800 jobs, Samsung previously said in filings to state officials.

  • 5 Things We Learned From The Warren Buffett Annual Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway has released its 2018 annual report, and the letter to shareholders from Chair Warren Buffett offers several key insights.

  • Ford project impact: 'Developers should be buying in Arlington right now'

    "It's going to be a major boon for retail. Developers should be buying in Arlington right now."

  • Wells Fargo delays return-to-office to January - memo

    The bank said its operations and contact center employees will start returning to office over several weeks beginning Jan. 10. They will be followed by employees in business support and enterprise functions, who will return during the first quarter next year.

  • Chinese Cities In The Dark After Widespread, "Unexpected" Blackouts

    Residents in three north-east Chinese provinces experienced unannounced power cuts as the electricity shortage which initially hit factories spreads to homes

  • China’s Electricity Crunch Is World’s Latest Supply-Chain Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s energy crisis is shaping up as the latest shock to global supply chains as factories in the world’s biggest exporter are forced to conserve energy by curbing production.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid

  • Cryptocurrencies sink as miners take stock of China crackdown

    Prices had tumbled on Friday afternoon as the People's Bank of China said all cryptocurrency-related transactions were illegal.

  • Only 47 stocks in the S&P 500 have fallen over the past year — Wall Street predicts they will climb up to 54% in 12 months

    DEEP DIVE Stock investors have been on a remarkable ride. But even during a bull market, there are some stocks that pull back, or even plunge. Over the past year, the S&P 500 index (SPX) has climbed a remarkable 34.